69 %
Expert Rating
Kia Niro PHEV (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating

Kia Niro

(2016 – present)

The Kia Niro is a mid-sized hybrid crossover/SUV that sits between the smaller Stonic and larger Sportage in the Kia family. It was launched in the summer of 2016 with a mid-life facelift in th emiddle of 2019.

The Niro was initially launched as a regular hybrid in the summer of 2016, with a plug-in hybrid version joining the line-up in 2017. There is also fully-electric model called the Kia e-Niro, and we have a separate page for this model.

Being more car-like and less SUV-like than most crossover rivals, and squeezed into a narrow niche between the slightly-smaller Stonic and slightly-larger Sportage means that the Niro has few direct rivals but a huge number of broadly comparable cars for a similar sort of price. The motoring media have lined it up against hybrid cars like the Toyota Prius as well as more SUV-styled models like the Peugeot 3008.

The Kia Niro has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with the general consensus being that the plug-in hybrid model is better than the regular hybrid, and the electric e-Niro being significantly better again. The Niro’s overall Expert Rating of 69% is something of a mid-point between lower scores for the regular hybrid and higher scores for the plug-in version. Some of the scores cover the whole Niro family, including the e-Niro, although most sources rate the electric version separately.

The Niro has been praised for offering good levels of equipment and low running costs compared to similarly-priced rivals. However, it has been criticised for an average driving experience and a lack of boot space, along with interior quality that falls behind the best cars in its class.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Power: petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,900

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: August 2016

83%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

57%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

59%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia Niro has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year, and if the Niro is tested by Green NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia Niro has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Niro is tested, we’ll publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro has received

2020

  • What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Hybrid Small SUV
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Hybrid + Best Plug-in Hybrid
  • DieselCar and EcoCar Used Car Top 50 – Best Used Hybrid

2019

  • Car Dealer Awards – Best Used Car + Best Used SUV
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Plug-in Hybrid

2018

  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Hybrid
  • Auto Express Driver Power survey – Best Small SUV

2017

  • Next Green Car Awards – Best Crossover

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Niro, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C4 Cactus | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Mini Countryman | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen Tiguan

