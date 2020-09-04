The Kia Niro is a mid-sized hybrid crossover/SUV that sits between the smaller Stonic and larger Sportage in the Kia family. It was launched in the summer of 2016 with a mid-life facelift in th emiddle of 2019.

The Niro was initially launched as a regular hybrid in the summer of 2016, with a plug-in hybrid version joining the line-up in 2017. There is also fully-electric model called the Kia e-Niro, and we have a separate page for this model.

Being more car-like and less SUV-like than most crossover rivals, and squeezed into a narrow niche between the slightly-smaller Stonic and slightly-larger Sportage means that the Niro has few direct rivals but a huge number of broadly comparable cars for a similar sort of price. The motoring media have lined it up against hybrid cars like the Toyota Prius as well as more SUV-styled models like the Peugeot 3008.

The Kia Niro has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with the general consensus being that the plug-in hybrid model is better than the regular hybrid, and the electric e-Niro being significantly better again. The Niro’s overall Expert Rating of 69% is something of a mid-point between lower scores for the regular hybrid and higher scores for the plug-in version. Some of the scores cover the whole Niro family, including the e-Niro, although most sources rate the electric version separately.

The Niro has been praised for offering good levels of equipment and low running costs compared to similarly-priced rivals. However, it has been criticised for an average driving experience and a lack of boot space, along with interior quality that falls behind the best cars in its class.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Power: petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,900 Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic ‘2’

Score: 8 / 10

“Kia’s mainstream hybrid pioneer is not as efficient as a Prius, but it comes at a cheaper price and in a more family-friendly package that will likely appeal to a wider audience.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: PHEV

Score: 8 / 10

“This car is simple to live with, will be cheap to run if you can plug it in regularly, and is well equipped.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Niro offers three levels of electrification, and it gets better with the more electric input there is. The standard hybrid can’t match the Toyota Prius for smoothness or efficiency, but the plug-in version has a decent all-electric range, while the e-Niro is an EV class leader.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Niro is decent to drive, well made and has a stonking seven-year warranty, as well as being loaded with equipment as standard.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Being handsome, practical and appealingly good value, the Niro will make the splash in the growing hybrid market that Kia desires, but it’s a sufficiently contrived, muddled car to drive to prevent it from vying for class leadership.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6 GDi PHEV

Score: 7 / 10

“Mid-life refresh adds style and technology to Kia’s crossover SUV, while retaining the benefits (and pitfalls) of a plug-in powertrain.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Niro presents as an entirely companionable proposition. It’s quiet, practical, undeniably spacious, drives smoothly and handles reasonably tidily. Spacious, reasonable to drive and with a cost of ownership worth shouting about, the Niro will find plenty of very happy homes.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“For Kia’s first dedicated UK hybrid, the Niro is a brilliant effort. Not only does it retain favourable characteristics of other new Kias, but it strikes a superb balance between comfort and dynamics, which will leave those wanting a conventional car with greater efficiency smiling from ear to ear.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“he Kia Niro is a hybrid SUV that’s not quite as frugal as the Toyota Prius, but is practical, easy to drive and highly affordable.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 4 / 10

“The Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is a small family SUV that’s easy to drive. It’ll prove cheap to run, too – but only if you do mainly short journeys and have somewhere to charge it overnight.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“The Kia Niro is a small, easy-to-drive SUV that’s cheap to run and well-equipped, but alternatives are more exciting to look at and have bigger boots.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid ‘3’

“Makes great sense on paper, the hybrid system works well and the Kia Niro PHEV is an attractive – if understated – package let down a little by some interior plastics.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Niro PHEV is a welcome addition to the growing range of plug-in vehicles available for motorists. It’s very efficient, it’s practical, and it’s reasonably affordable. This may be enough for many people. It isn’t a driver’s car, but that won’t be a concern for lots of car buyers.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic ‘2’

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Niro is ideal for people who want an affordable, efficient, easy-to-drive car, in a practical yet compact package. As a first attempt at a hybrid that has appeal for a certain segment of the motoring population, the Niro is a good effort.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If space, performance and convenience technology matter more to you than running cost then there are better choices, including Kia’s own Sportage. But the Niro’s ease of use, low running costs and impressive economy make it a great alternative to petrol or diesel-powered crossovers.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“The Niro PHEV might appear to be an expensive Kia, but that would be an unfair judgement given the specification on offer and the pricing of some of its key rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“To drive, the Kia Niro definitely favours a relaxed drive rather than a spirited one. There’s largely a smooth and refined transition between electric and petrol power, although on the plug-in hybrid you do seem to get a sudden burst of power when the engine kicks in.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Compact SUV with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Protects you, protects the planet.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic ‘1’

Score: 6 / 10

“It takes more than numbers to make a good family car.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“As plug-in hybrids go, the Kia Niro PHEV makes a lot of sense. It’s more affordably priced than the majority of its rivals, comes well equipped, and while driving it won’t give you goosebumps, it’s still a smooth and relatively relaxing way of getting around.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Niro is a tempting option for those looking to switch from diesel into a hybrid car. Company car drivers might well be tempted by the plug-in version, but for private buyers the standard model is both cheaper and more pleasant to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A clever bit of engineering wrapped up in a tedious package.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While the fully electric Kia e-Niro’s vast electric range is something of an exception and a massive reason to purchase, the rest of the Niro’s package has never been that exciting. So, while the Hybrid and PHEV models are well equipped, they’re not that great to drive and not that practical either.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“The most unusual thing about the Kia Niro is that it’s a hybrid. In other respects, it feels like a conventional and rather middle-of-the-road SUV. It’s fairly spacious for passengers (although not for luggage), it’s easy to drive and it’s comfortable – but it’s not exceptional in any area.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: August 2016 83% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 57% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 59% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia Niro has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year, and if the Niro is tested by Green NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia Niro has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Niro is tested, we’ll publish the results here.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro has received

2020 What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Hybrid Small SUV

Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Hybrid + Best Plug-in Hybrid

DieselCar and EcoCar Used Car Top 50 – Best Used Hybrid 2019 Car Dealer Awards – Best Used Car + Best Used SUV

Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Plug-in Hybrid

2018 Diesel Car & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Hybrid

Auto Express Driver Power survey – Best Small SUV 2017 Next Green Car Awards – Best Crossover

