The Kia Niro is a compact hybrid crossover/SUV that sits between the smaller Stonic and larger Sportage in the Kia family. This is the second-generation Niro, which arrived in the UK in the middle of 2022.

The Niro family includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, but the electric variant has its own separate Expert Rating, called the Niro EV. Some of the reviews below group all of these Niro models together, but most outlets have reviewed the Niro EV separately.

Built from the ground up on a new platform, the latest iteration of the Niro has received a warm reception from the British motoring media, who regard the SUV as an improvement over the first-generation – with stand-out exterior styling that Parkers calls ‘Stylish”, and an interior that looks quite similar to the inside of the highly-regarded Kia EV6 crossover.

“It feels fairly upmarket and infinitely more interesting than before”, Heycar comments, while also praising the Niro for its “exceptionally low running costs”.

That said, Heycar concludes that the Niro is unfortuately no longer “a true budget option”, referencing the noticable price hike from the old generation to the new, and several journalists reported feeling rather underwhelmed by the SUV’s performance.

Both the standard petrol-hybrid and the more expensive plug-in hybrid models use the same 1.6-litre petrol engine, which Parkers says has a pretty “raucous” soundtrack under acceleration, and a few reviewers argue that there are better compact SUV options on the market that have sharper handling and punchier performance.

As of July 2022, the Kia Niro holds an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Niro highlights Attractive exterior looks

Improved practicality

Plenty of impressive on-board tech

Spacious and well-built interior

Low running costs Niro lowlights Model line-up gets expensive

PHEV version has smaller boot

Underwhelming performance

Rivals have sharper handling

Noisy petrol engine

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Engines: hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £27,745 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“Some might expect that a dual-purpose EV and combustion-engined platform would compromise the new Kia Niro, but it’s worked wonders for the hybrid version. Featuring the same mature drive, versatility and excellent interior tech as the pricier pure-electric version, it’s great value. It’s efficiency is also a plus, but we’d appreciate a quieter and more effortless powertrain.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid 4

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Kia Niro works best as an EV, but the plug-in hybrid version offers a taste of electric car ownership in a comfortable, tech-laden package. It’s a shame that the car’s battery eats into boot space, but the Niro PHEV’s civilised dynamics and spacious cabin make it a front-running family crossover.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Efficient, practical and boasting excellent onboard technology, the Kia Niro is a family SUV that offers great value for money.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Niro remains at its best in EV form – which Kia expects to account for well over 50% of sales – whereas the PHEV may be as little as 5%. Even so, as compact SUV plug-in hybrids go, this one remains one of the best on balance of comfort, tech, cost and efficiency.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This is a really difficult car to love. The PHEV is more relaxed than the HEV but neither have the sort of effortless, easy driving manners that we’d like from a modern hybrid. It’s nowhere near as bad as the worst – the dreadful Renault Arkana or woeful Suzuki Vitara Hybrid share that crown, and are orders of magnitude less appealing than the Niro.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“More manufacturers are moving away from a ‘jack of all trades’ approach for new models, but the latest Niro shows it can still be a winning strategy.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Niro Hybrid doesn’t like being hustled, with the six-speed gearbox kicking down sharply if you floor the accelerator, sending the revs skyward. There’s also less low-down power than in either the plug-in hybrid or electric Niro, so the Hybrid isn’t as adept at swift overtakes or punchy acceleration down a motorway slip road.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Niro’s cabin bears more than a passing resemblance to the electric Kia EV6, which is a good thing. A very good thing. It feels fairly upmarket and infinitely more interesting than before.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Kia Niro manages to be both rational and likeable. The looks may divide opinion but it’s certainly more characterful than the old one, while it’s decent (if unexciting) to drive, offers very low running costs and a spacious and high-tech cabin.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The new Kia Niro is striking to look at and practical but if you’re a keen driver we think there are better options available. The Niro falls down as soon as you start moving, with a raucous engine note and poor on-road dynamics compared with the best compact SUVs.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“No, the Niro isn’t going to challenge Ford’s Puma for get up and go and can’t rival the Renault Arkana’s 480-litre load space, or the sheer technical efficiency of the Honda HR-V, but if you try to keep a lid on the spending it provides safe, economical transport for a family of four.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s competitively priced, generously equipped, spacious inside and economical on fuel. The PHEV model rides a little firmer, but its reduced running costs and ability to run for longer on electric power mean it makes the most sense for many buyers.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of July 2022, the second-generation Kia Niro has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of July 2022, the second-generation Kia Niro has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the Kia Niro to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the second-generation Niro, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro has received

2022 Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

