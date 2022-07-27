fbpx

Expert Rating

Kia Niro

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

71%

Expert Rating

Kia Niro

(2022 - present)

    Kia Niro (2022) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Kia Niro is a compact hybrid crossover/SUV that sits between the smaller Stonic and larger Sportage in the Kia family. This is the second-generation Niro, which arrived in the UK in the middle of 2022.

    The Niro family includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, but the electric variant has its own separate Expert Rating, called the Niro EV. Some of the reviews below group all of these Niro models together, but most outlets have reviewed the Niro EV separately.

    Built from the ground up on a new platform, the latest iteration of the Niro has received a warm reception from the British motoring media, who regard the SUV as an improvement over the first-generation – with stand-out exterior styling that Parkers calls ‘Stylish”, and an interior that looks quite similar to the inside of the highly-regarded Kia EV6 crossover.

    “It feels fairly upmarket and infinitely more interesting than before”, Heycar comments, while also praising the Niro for its “exceptionally low running costs”.

    That said, Heycar concludes that the Niro is unfortuately no longer “a true budget option”, referencing the noticable price hike from the old generation to the new, and several journalists reported feeling rather underwhelmed by the SUV’s performance.

    Both the standard petrol-hybrid and the more expensive plug-in hybrid models use the same 1.6-litre petrol engine, which Parkers says has a pretty “raucous” soundtrack under acceleration, and a few reviewers argue that there are better compact SUV options on the market that have sharper handling and punchier performance.

    As of July 2022, the Kia Niro holds an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Niro highlights

    • Attractive exterior looks
    • Improved practicality
    • Plenty of impressive on-board tech
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Low running costs

    Niro lowlights

    • Model line-up gets expensive
    • PHEV version has smaller boot
    • Underwhelming performance
    • Rivals have sharper handling
    • Noisy petrol engine

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
    Engines:     hybrid, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £27,745 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of July 2022, the second-generation Kia Niro has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of July 2022, the second-generation Kia Niro has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest iteration of the Kia Niro to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the second-generation Niro, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro has received

    2022

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

    Reviewers agree that the second-generation Kia Niro SUV improves on its predecessor in many areas, but it is not all that exciting to drive.

