Summary
The Kia Niro EV is an all-electric compact crossover, and the successor to the discontinued e-Niro SUV, which rivals electric SUVs like the Peugeot e-2008 and Skoda Enyaq, as well as family-sized electric hatchbacks like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.3.
Described as “a really impressive package” by Electrifying.com, Parkers says that the Niro EV “is better than its predecessor in just about every way – it’s better equipped, it’s better to look at, it’s easier to use the onboard tech, it should be slightly more economical and it’s a little roomier without getting externally bulky.”
Carbuyer adds that the Niro EV can travel further than the e-Niro on a single charge too. It’s 64kWh battery and 150kW electric motor pairing can muster 201hp and a promised battery range of 285 miles – stats that are quite competitive with its rivals.
That said, these improvements come at an additional cost. “It is no longer the default answer to the decent value, long-range family EV question”, Autocar explains, pointing to the fact that the Niro EV range hovers around the £40k mark at launch, while the e-Niro was available for under £35k.
When it comes to driver appeal, Car argues that “it’s nothing special” – noting that there has been a reduction in torque and top speed moving from the e-Niro to the Niro EV. The reduced performance isn’t likely to bother the Niro’s key audience though – UK buyers looking for an easy-to-drive and user-friendly electric family car. Kia’s reputation for reliability and the Niro EV’s seven-year warranty is an added bonus.
As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.
- Kia Niro hybrid and plug-in hybrid (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating
- Kia e-Niro (2019 to 2022) – Expert Rating
- More Kia ratings, reviews, news and features
Niro EV highlights
- Intuitive infotainment
- Competitive battery range
- Practical and comfortable cabin
- Larger boot than standard Niro range
Niro EV lowlights
- Top-spec models are expensive
- Some cheap interior plastics
- Not much personalisation for entry-level models
- Not all that exciting to drive
Key specifications
Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £36,245 on-road
Launched: Summer 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Kia hasn’t tampered with the recipe for its new Niro EV, and it moves the game on from what was already an impressive electric vehicle. The price has increased accordingly, but few – if any – rivals offer better on-board tech, versatility and range. It remains ordinary to drive, but the new K3 platform adds some welcome polish to its road manners.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“This full electric version will likely attract the most attention, and builds successfully on the very solid reputation for value, range and usability established by the previous generation e-Niro.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s not a shadow of doubt that the Kia Niro EV is one of the best and most recommendable EVs out there, especially in its more affordable 2 and 3 trims. Yet prices and competition have changed. Great as it is, the Kia is no longer the default answer to the decent value, long-range family EV question.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“To drive, it’s nothing special. The reduction in performance is no bad thing, though; it shows Kia understands what the Niro is all about, and who it’s for. It makes life very easy for the driver, with a common-sense mix of physical buttons and modern electronics. And don’t forget that reputation for reliability and seven-year warranty – huge draws for Kia owners.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
““Kia’s second-generation Niro EV takes all the positives from its predecessors and improves on certain aspects.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Niro EV picks up right where the e-Niro left off, adding sharper styling and intuitive infotainment to the brand’s popular electric family-car package.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Kia has improved in most of the places that matter and created a really impressive package.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Kia Niro EV is better than its predecessor in just about every way – and how often can you say that about a new car? It’s better equipped, it’s better to look at, it’s easier to use the onboard tech, it should be slightly more economical and it’s a little roomier without getting externally bulky.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The pure-electric version starts at £36k but costs pennies to run. Whichever you choose, the Kia Niro EV is a thoroughly-modern, right-size family car punching way ahead of the rest.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Niro EV is practical, accessible and economical, and there’s a maturity to it that shows just how dedicated Kia is to upping its game and going electric. And the company’s latest styling efforts mean you’ll be less embarrassed to be seen in it.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Kia Niro EV isn’t the groundbreaking electric car its predecessor (the e-Niro) was, but it’s still a very fine all-rounder.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Kia’s unassuming first-generation Niro small SUV proved a hit thanks to its all-round versatility and choice of electrified drivetrains. Given its success, Kia has done the same thing the second time around – including having the same engine and battery specification for its all-electric Niro EV.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
The Kia Niro EV is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the Niro EV to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Niro EV, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro EV has received
2022
- Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Kia Niro EV, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge
Lease a new Kia Niro EV
If you’re looking to lease a new Kia Niro EV, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more