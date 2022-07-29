Summary

The Kia Niro EV is an all-electric compact crossover, and the successor to the discontinued e-Niro SUV, which rivals electric SUVs like the Peugeot e-2008 and Skoda Enyaq, as well as family-sized electric hatchbacks like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.3.

Described as “a really impressive package” by Electrifying.com, Parkers says that the Niro EV “is better than its predecessor in just about every way – it’s better equipped, it’s better to look at, it’s easier to use the onboard tech, it should be slightly more economical and it’s a little roomier without getting externally bulky.”

Carbuyer adds that the Niro EV can travel further than the e-Niro on a single charge too. It’s 64kWh battery and 150kW electric motor pairing can muster 201hp and a promised battery range of 285 miles – stats that are quite competitive with its rivals.

That said, these improvements come at an additional cost. “It is no longer the default answer to the decent value, long-range family EV question”, Autocar explains, pointing to the fact that the Niro EV range hovers around the £40k mark at launch, while the e-Niro was available for under £35k.

When it comes to driver appeal, Car argues that “it’s nothing special” – noting that there has been a reduction in torque and top speed moving from the e-Niro to the Niro EV. The reduced performance isn’t likely to bother the Niro’s key audience though – UK buyers looking for an easy-to-drive and user-friendly electric family car. Kia’s reputation for reliability and the Niro EV’s seven-year warranty is an added bonus.

As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Niro EV highlights Intuitive infotainment

Competitive battery range

Practical and comfortable cabin

Larger boot than standard Niro range Niro EV lowlights Top-spec models are expensive

Some cheap interior plastics

Not much personalisation for entry-level models

Not all that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,245 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Kia hasn’t tampered with the recipe for its new Niro EV, and it moves the game on from what was already an impressive electric vehicle. The price has increased accordingly, but few – if any – rivals offer better on-board tech, versatility and range. It remains ordinary to drive, but the new K3 platform adds some welcome polish to its road manners.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“This full electric version will likely attract the most attention, and builds successfully on the very solid reputation for value, range and usability established by the previous generation e-Niro.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s not a shadow of doubt that the Kia Niro EV is one of the best and most recommendable EVs out there, especially in its more affordable 2 and 3 trims. Yet prices and competition have changed. Great as it is, the Kia is no longer the default answer to the decent value, long-range family EV question.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“To drive, it’s nothing special. The reduction in performance is no bad thing, though; it shows Kia understands what the Niro is all about, and who it’s for. It makes life very easy for the driver, with a common-sense mix of physical buttons and modern electronics. And don’t forget that reputation for reliability and seven-year warranty – huge draws for Kia owners.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

““Kia’s second-generation Niro EV takes all the positives from its predecessors and improves on certain aspects.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Niro EV picks up right where the e-Niro left off, adding sharper styling and intuitive infotainment to the brand’s popular electric family-car package.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Kia has improved in most of the places that matter and created a really impressive package.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Kia Niro EV is better than its predecessor in just about every way – and how often can you say that about a new car? It’s better equipped, it’s better to look at, it’s easier to use the onboard tech, it should be slightly more economical and it’s a little roomier without getting externally bulky.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The pure-electric version starts at £36k but costs pennies to run. Whichever you choose, the Kia Niro EV is a thoroughly-modern, right-size family car punching way ahead of the rest.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Niro EV is practical, accessible and economical, and there’s a maturity to it that shows just how dedicated Kia is to upping its game and going electric. And the company’s latest styling efforts mean you’ll be less embarrassed to be seen in it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Niro EV isn’t the groundbreaking electric car its predecessor (the e-Niro) was, but it’s still a very fine all-rounder.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Kia’s unassuming first-generation Niro small SUV proved a hit thanks to its all-round versatility and choice of electrified drivetrains. Given its success, Kia has done the same thing the second time around – including having the same engine and battery specification for its all-electric Niro EV.”

Read review

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro EV has received

2022 Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

