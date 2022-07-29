fbpx

Expert Rating

Kia Niro EV

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

80%

Expert Rating

Kia Niro EV

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Kia Niro EV is an all-electric compact crossover, and the successor to the discontinued e-Niro SUV, which rivals electric SUVs like the Peugeot e-2008 and Skoda Enyaq, as well as family-sized electric hatchbacks like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.3.

    Described as “a really impressive package” by Electrifying.com, Parkers says that the Niro EV “is better than its predecessor in just about every way – it’s better equipped, it’s better to look at, it’s easier to use the onboard tech, it should be slightly more economical and it’s a little roomier without getting externally bulky.”

    Carbuyer adds that the Niro EV can travel further than the e-Niro on a single charge too. It’s 64kWh battery and 150kW electric motor pairing can muster 201hp and a promised battery range of 285 miles – stats that are quite competitive with its rivals.

    That said, these improvements come at an additional cost. “It is no longer the default answer to the decent value, long-range family EV question”, Autocar explains, pointing to the fact that the Niro EV range hovers around the £40k mark at launch, while the e-Niro was available for under £35k.

    When it comes to driver appeal, Car argues that “it’s nothing special” – noting that there has been a reduction in torque and top speed moving from the e-Niro to the Niro EV. The reduced performance isn’t likely to bother the Niro’s key audience though – UK buyers looking for an easy-to-drive and user-friendly electric family car. Kia’s reputation for reliability and the Niro EV’s seven-year warranty is an added bonus.

    As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Niro EV highlights

    • Intuitive infotainment
    • Competitive battery range
    • Practical and comfortable cabin
    • Larger boot than standard Niro range

    Niro EV lowlights

    • Top-spec models are expensive
    • Some cheap interior plastics
    • Not much personalisation for entry-level models
    • Not all that exciting to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £36,245 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Kia Niro EV front view | Expert Rating
    Kia Niro EV rear view | Expert Rating
    Kia Niro EV interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of July 2022, the Kia Niro EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Kia Niro EV is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the Niro EV to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Niro EV, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Niro EV has received

    2022

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Kia Niro EV, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-2008 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Mokka-eVolkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    The Kia Niro EV is an electric SUV with impressive on-board tech, practicality and battery range, but it costs more than you might expect.

