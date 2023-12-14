Kia Niro EV and EV6 now available in ‘Horizon’ trim

fbpx

by Sean Rees

Kia has announced that its electric Niro EV and EV6 models are now available to order in a new special-edition ‘Horizon’ guise, which is positioned just above the entry-level ‘Air’ model.

Thos ‘Horizon’ package adds several additional features on top of the standard spec, which differ between Niro EV and EV6 versions. Starting with the cheaper SUV, the Niro EV ‘Horizon’ adds LED headlights and fog lights to the front fascia, as well as rear privacy glass and electrically-folding door mirrors to the exterior.

Inside, the interior is trimmed in black artificial leather and the front seats and steering wheel are heated. The spec sheet also includes rain-sensing windscreen wipers and a wireless smartphone charging pad, as well as front parking sensors and blind spot monitoring tech.

The standard EV6 comes with most of these features as standard, and so the EV6 ‘Horizon’ comes with a different set of additional features. The equipment list includes front parking sensors and wireless smartphone charging like the Niro EV ‘Horizon’, but also includes a solar glass windscreen, more advanced adaptive LED headlights, heated second row seats and a motorised boot lid.

These features aren’t new – they are already available on the more expensive ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models. The ‘Horizon’ is designed to offer some of the equipment available with these higher trims for a slightly cheaper fee, giving customers more buying options.

Pricing for the Niro EV ‘Horizon’ starts at £38k, while the EV6 ‘Horizon’ can now be ordered for £46k. The price also includes premium paint as standard, with a choice of three finishes for customers to choose from – black, grey, or blue. Available to order now in the UK, the Niro EV and EV6 ‘Horizon’ orders are scheduled to arrive from January onwards.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
