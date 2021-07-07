Summary

The Slovakian built Kia Ceed has become a highly popular family hatch over the years and its ‘shooting brake’ sister the ProCeed is also well liked, especially since the third-generation version launched in 2019 dropped the unwieldy pro_cee’d moniker.

Shooting brake? Basically a stylish estate which prioritises looks over load capability. The ProCeed certainly looks the part, but it’s also quite practical, The Telegraph commenting that despite the sloping roof the boot is only fractionally smaller than the ‘proper’ estate Ceed SW and bigger than several traditional estate rivals.

Engine choices are simple – standard is the 160hp 1.5-litre petrol, while GT versions get a 1.6-litre unit of 205hp. There are no diesels, and no hybrids at the time of writing. Entry-level GT-Line versions are fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox but most use Kia’s twin-clutch 7-speed auto DCT transmission.

Testers like the efficient engines and the ProCeed’s general road manners, though Top Gear notes “it’s heavier than a normal Ceed and not the sporty, driver-pleasing solution Kia might have you believe.”

Equipment levels are extensive, as is usual with Kia, though one minus point is that pedestrian and cyclist detection on the autonomous braking only comes as standard with the one manual model or the top GT-Line S – otherwise it’s an option and such cars only get a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating as a result.

Overall testers conclude the ProCeed is good, but not quite the full package, Autocar commenting; “It looks desirable and combines eye-catching design with decent practicality in some respects; but it’s meanly packaged in other ways.”

As of July 2021, the Kia ProCeed currently holds an Expert Rating of 72% from 19 reviews. This is about three points behind the regular Ceed range.

ProCeed highlights Stylish looks

Surprisingly spacious

Good ride quality

Quality interior

Economic price and running costs ProCeed lowlights Full active safety not on all models

Steering a little lifeless

Petrol engines only

Manual gearbox only on entry model

Key specifications

Body style: Medium estate

Engines: petro

Price: From £25,080 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic GT-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Kia ProCeed is a worthy extension to the Ceed family car range. While it boasts a much more stylish exterior look, this does not come at the expense of practicality. In all other areas, it replicates the qualities that have already made its hatch sister a success.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic GT

Score: 8 / 10

“Kia’s stylish shooting brake is a worthwhile range flagship”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not quite at the top of its class for driving enjoyment or refinement, but impresses in both areas. If a Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake is out of budget, the Kia Proceed could be the ideal substitute.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Proceed sits in a niche as a car that’s more practical than a regular hatchback, and less practical but more stylish than an estate.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“An experience of notable successes, but also one or two telling mediocrities, narrowly fails to truly distinguish the Proceed as a really classy dynamic act – though it’s by no means an ordinary car to drive.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Most buyers will be going for the Proceed because of the way it looks, and the good news is it looks excellent in every trim level available, it’s just a shame that the GT trim isn’t as fun as it is in the hatch.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia ProCeed drives more like a family car than a hot hatchback despite its stylish design, and big boot means it’s surprisingly practical too”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Proceed does an admirable job blending estate-car practicality with rakish coupe looks. It’s reasonably roomy inside and comes with lots of kit, but conventional hatchbacks are cheaper.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre automatic GT

Score: 7 / 10

“Unusual but appealing package is frustratingly short of fulfilling its potential.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol GT-Line

“As a compromise, sitting somewhere between an estate and a hatchback and with reasonable BIK and economy figures, it’s a pretty good one.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In typical Kia fashion, the ProCeed offers excellent value for money. While it fills a gap in Kia’s line-up we didn’t realise was there, it’s a car that ticks all the boxes – especially when you consider its generous seven-year warranty.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Its stylish shooting brake shape and cool full-length LED rear light bar make it look like a seriously upmarket car – almost like a Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, which is high praise indeed. It’s really the styling that’ll sway you towards the ProCeed over the somewhat bland Ceed Sportswagon.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Sleek shooting brake is a stylish addition to the Ceed range.”

Read review The Sun + “With the same face as the Ceed five-door hatch, this Proceed is a sleeker, more coupe-like estate.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: GT

Score: 6 / 10

“Kia’s stylish five-door gets sporty looks, more power and added practicality.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Kia has come up with an appealing alternative to the common-or-garden estate that isn’t a bulky SUV. Its list of positive attributes is pretty fulsome and, despite that tapering tail, it doesn’t want for boot space. Only poor rear visibility and lack of a more affordable version than this one mark it down.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A refreshing niche that ain’t a crossover, but not as sporty as billed.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Proceed may place its emphasis on looks, but is otherwise very similar to the commendable Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon. Looks aside, it offers little extra incentive to opt for it over its sister models or more practical estate rivals.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The Kia ProCeed has striking looks that its slightly dowdy Ceed sister models lack. The sleek shape doesn’t impact boot space significantly, but rear seat space is a little tight if you’re tall. This is a mature-feeling and comfortable car to drive, as well as being well equipped.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: July 2019 88% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 52% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 68% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Kia Ceed family, including the ProCeed and XCeed models, has two separate Euro NCAP safety ratings depending on the level of equipment fitted to your car.

Lower-specification ProCeed GT-Line models do not get as much safety equipment as standard, so they get a four-star rating as shown above. Higher-specification GT-Line S models get an additional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (available on lower-spec ProCeeds at additional cost), which earns them a five-star rating. This also bumps up the Vulnerable Road Users rating from 52% to 68%, and the Safety Assist Rating from 68% to 73%.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia ProCeed has received

2019

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car

Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia ProCeed, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Focus Estate | Hyundai i30 Estate | Kia Ceed Sportswagon | Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake | Peugeot 308 SW | SEAT Leon Estate | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla Touring Sports | Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer | Volkswagen Golf Estate

The Kia ProCeed’s low-slung estate body style means it has hardly any direct rivals, with Kia pitching it as a budget option to the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. However its practicality makes the car a viable contender to traditional estate versions of family cars, such as the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf.

