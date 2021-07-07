fbpx
Summary

The Slovakian built Kia Ceed has become a highly popular family hatch over the years and its ‘shooting brake’ sister the ProCeed is also well liked, especially since the third-generation version launched in 2019 dropped the unwieldy pro_cee’d moniker.

Shooting brake? Basically a stylish estate which prioritises looks over load capability. The ProCeed certainly looks the part, but it’s also quite practical, The Telegraph commenting that despite the sloping roof the boot is only fractionally smaller than the ‘proper’ estate Ceed SW and bigger than several traditional estate rivals.

Engine choices are simple – standard is the 160hp 1.5-litre petrol, while GT versions get a 1.6-litre unit of 205hp. There are no diesels, and no hybrids at the time of writing. Entry-level GT-Line versions are fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox but most use Kia’s twin-clutch 7-speed auto DCT transmission.

Testers like the efficient engines and the ProCeed’s general road manners, though Top Gear notes “it’s heavier than a normal Ceed and not the sporty, driver-pleasing solution Kia might have you believe.”

Equipment levels are extensive, as is usual with Kia, though one minus point is that pedestrian and cyclist detection on the autonomous braking only comes as standard with the one manual model or the top GT-Line S – otherwise it’s an option and such cars only get a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating as a result.

Overall testers conclude the ProCeed is good, but not quite the full package, Autocar commenting; “It looks desirable and combines eye-catching design with decent practicality in some respects; but it’s meanly packaged in other ways.”

As of July 2021, the Kia ProCeed currently holds an Expert Rating of 72% from 19 reviews. This is about three points behind the regular Ceed range.

ProCeed highlights

  • Stylish looks
  • Surprisingly spacious
  • Good ride quality
  • Quality interior
  • Economic price and running costs

ProCeed lowlights

  • Full active safety not on all models
  • Steering a little lifeless
  • Petrol engines only
  • Manual gearbox only on entry model

Key specifications

Body style: Medium estate
Engines: petro
Price: From £25,080 on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Kia ProCeed (2019 onwards) – front view
Kia ProCeed (2019 onwards) – rear view
Kia ProCeed (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Kia ProCeed GT-Line S (2019 onwards) – front view

Safety rating

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: July 2019

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

52%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

68%

SAFETY ASSIST

Notes on safety

The Kia Ceed family, including the ProCeed and XCeed models, has two separate Euro NCAP safety ratings depending on the level of equipment fitted to your car.

Lower-specification ProCeed GT-Line models do not get as much safety equipment as standard, so they get a four-star rating as shown above. Higher-specification GT-Line S models get an additional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (available on lower-spec ProCeeds at additional cost), which earns them a five-star rating. This also bumps up the Vulnerable Road Users rating from 52% to 68%, and the Safety Assist Rating from 68% to 73%.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia ProCeed has received

2019

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia ProCeed, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Focus Estate | Hyundai i30 Estate | Kia Ceed Sportswagon | Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake | Peugeot 308 SW | SEAT Leon Estate | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla Touring Sports | Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer | Volkswagen Golf Estate

The Kia ProCeed’s low-slung estate body style means it has hardly any direct rivals, with Kia pitching it as a budget option to the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. However its practicality makes the car a viable contender to traditional estate versions of family cars, such as the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf. 

