fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
New model

Kia reveals more on Mk2 Niro hybrid SUV

Same electrified strategy of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models, but all-new design both inside and out

Andrew Charman

Kia has released further details of the second-generation Niro crossover, which is expected in UK showrooms before the end of 2022.

The new Niro was first revealed in Korea in November – sitting between the Stonic and Sportage in Kia’s SUV line-up and rivalling the Nissan Qashqai. It will replace the first Kia Niro, on sale since 2016.

As before, three electrified powertrains will be on offer for the new Niro – hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and full battery-electric (BEV). Details of the PHEV and BEV units are still to be revealed but the hybrid combines Kia’s 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 141hp.

The engine is mated as standard to Kia’s six-speed automatic transmission. European fuel economy figures are yet to be revealed but under Korean testing conditions the car is said to achieve just over 59mpg.

New technology will also debut with the Niro, using the built-in satnav system to determine the most appropriate times for the drivetrain to switch between petrol and electric propulsion. It could, for example, only use the electric motor when close to schools or hospitals. The PHEV model will use the same system.

  • 2022 Kia Niro dashboard and interior
  • 2022 Kia Niro profile

The Mk2 Niro is fractionally larger than its predecessor – 6cm longer, 2cm wider and 1cm taller. Boot space grows slightly as well, by 15 litres to 451 litres, achieved by moving the 12-volt hybrid battery from the boot to under the rear seats next to its high-voltage equivalent.

A totally redesigned interior includes a new ten-inch panoramic display panel that incorporates both the driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. Kia is also emphasising its commitment to sustainability –  recycled materials inside the cabin include headlining made from recycled wallpaper, seats made from a material including eucalyptus leaves, and lead-free paint is used on the door panels.

The current Kia Niro family has received varying reviews from the motoring media. The electric e-Niro is one of the top-rated electric cars on sale, with an Expert Rating of 84%. It was also the UK’s second best-selling electric vehicle in 2021. However, the regular Niro hybrid and plug-in model fare more poorly, with an Expert Rating of only 62% that puts the Niro firmly in the bottom half of the small SUV segment.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Genesis GV70

BMW i4

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved