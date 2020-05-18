Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Kia Rio (2017 onwards)

Kia Rio

(2017 - present)

The Kia Rio is a small supermini-class five-door hatchback. The current model is the fourth-generation Rio, which arrived in the UK in early 2017. It shares most of its underpinnings with the Kia Stonic small SUV and the Hyundai i20 hatch.

The Rio is currently only available with a choice of three petrol engines. It was originally offered with a diesel engine as well, but this was discontinued due to declining European demand for small diesel cars.

The Kia review has received mixed ratings from the UK motoring media, and its overall Expert Rating places it firmly in the bottom half of the supermini class. Most reviews have considered it to be competent but not in the same league as class leaders like the Ford Fiesta and SEAT Ibiza. Some titles, like Which?, have marked it down severely due to its sub-par three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP on the entry-level model.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £13,000 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Spring 2018
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: September 2017

85%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

62%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

25%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

NOTE ON SAFETY
As of May 2020, the entry-level Kia Rio ‘1’ earns a three-star rating from Euro NCAP in standard form. Models from specification ‘2’ and upwards are fitted with additional safety equipment as standard, which is an additional £350 option on the ‘1’. This additional equipment lifts the Euro NCAP safety score to five stars.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Rio has received

2020

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Supermini

2019

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Supermini

2018

  • Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Value New Car + Best Car for New Drivers

2017

  • iF Design Awards – Product Design Award

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More Kia ratings, reviews, news and features

