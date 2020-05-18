The Kia Rio is a small supermini-class five-door hatchback. The current model is the fourth-generation Rio, which arrived in the UK in early 2017. It shares most of its underpinnings with the Kia Stonic small SUV and the Hyundai i20 hatch.

The Rio is currently only available with a choice of three petrol engines. It was originally offered with a diesel engine as well, but this was discontinued due to declining European demand for small diesel cars.

The Kia review has received mixed ratings from the UK motoring media, and its overall Expert Rating places it firmly in the bottom half of the supermini class. Most reviews have considered it to be competent but not in the same league as class leaders like the Ford Fiesta and SEAT Ibiza. Some titles, like Which?, have marked it down severely due to its sub-par three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP on the entry-level model.

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £13,000 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Spring 2018

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8 / 10

“The Mk4 Kia Rio is a significant update that, while it can’t match the driving dynamics of some rivals, outdoes most in space and value for money.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Rio offers good value and practicality, but it’s a safe pair of hands in a talented supermini class”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre diesel manual

Score: 6 / 10

“While the new Kia Rio gets the basics right, it doesn’t do enough to stand out in the competitive supermini sector. We take issue with the unexciting design, mixed cabin quality and so-so ride and refinement. This diesel might sip fuel, but the 1.0-litre turbo petrol would be our choice in the range.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 3

Score: 6 / 10

“In isolation the new Kia Rio is a capable supermini, thanks to a neatly designed interior, range of efficient engines and big luggage area. Unfortunately, it’s entering a market with many excellent competitors that beat it in virtually every area, so it’s a tough one to recommend.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“It’s all too easy to sound like we’re damning the Kia Rio with faint praise, but this really is a very decent car that does its job extremely well. It’s not quite class-leading in any way, but as an overall package, it has an awful lot to recommend it, and no major weaknesses.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s an even more practical, parsimonious and mature prospect than the car it replaces, and you could hardly ask for a more resolutely worthy, servile or grown-up supermini. Yet for all its functional virtue, the Kia Rio is made to look one-dimensional by the opposition.

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 3

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kio Rio is a well-equipped, cheap-to run and relatively spacious supermini. As a tool for getting from A to B, it’ll do the job nicely. Yet in class of such broad and varied talent, the Rio is overwhelmed.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 3

Score: 7 / 10

“It may not match rivals like the Ford Fiesta but the Kia Rio is a great-value, well-equipped and practical supermini. In top spec ‘3’ grade, it comes with all the kit you’d ever need. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is a fantastic unit, both around town and on the motorway, too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Kia Rio is a competent supermini, but because it doesn’t excel in any one area, it’s difficult to recommend over the competition.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Believe it or not, the Kia Rio supermini is the Korean brand’s best-selling model. The latest fourth-generation version wades into a congested field dominated by established rivals including the Ford Fiesta, VW Polo and Skoda Fabia.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 3

“The Kia Rio appeals not for its particular strengths, but in fact for its lack of weaknesses. That might not sound particularly interesting, but will make for a rewarding ownership experience backed up by Kia’s seven-year warranty.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre diesel manual 3 Eco

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Kia Rio is ideal for people buying cars. It’s easy to drive and easy to live with. But it’s rubbish for motoring journalists because there’s nothing to complain about. It just does everything as it should do. There are no quirky, annoying faults.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not have the all-round classiness and capability of the SEAT Ibiza or the dynamic sparkle of the Ford Fiesta, but the Kia Rio is a very capable hatchback that does everything well enough. Factor in the seven-year warranty and it’s a sound buy.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“With each generation, the Kia Rio has got better to drive and far better finished, though even in its current guise it’s one of the more basic cars on the market, aimed at those who really value its combination of practicality, affordability and the peace-of-mind offered by its seven-year warranty.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“There are few reasons why you wouldn’t buy a Kia Rio, but when the competition is so strong elsewhere it’s hard to recommend it over the rivals.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Rio might not be the most fun car to drive in its class, or as comfortable as some rivals, but it scores well most other areas, whether it’s in the space on offer, the low running costs, excellent reliability record, or value for money.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“An appliance carefully targeted at people who are uninterested in cars.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Rio is a promising small car with price on its side, while its turbocharged engines are perfectly competent both around town and at faster motorway speeds. However, rivals such as the Ford Fiesta ride much better and are overall more fun to drive.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.5 / 10

“With its three-star Euro NCAP rating (without safety pack fitted), we can’t recommend the Rio. While it’s competent in many ways, it doesn’t stand out in any particular area – except for its seven-year warranty.” Rated a DON’T BUY.

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: September 2017 85% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 62% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 25% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

NOTE ON SAFETY

As of May 2020, the entry-level Kia Rio ‘1’ earns a three-star rating from Euro NCAP in standard form. Models from specification ‘2’ and upwards are fitted with additional safety equipment as standard, which is an additional £350 option on the ‘1’. This additional equipment lifts the Euro NCAP safety score to five stars.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Kia Rio has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Rio has received

2020 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Supermini 2019 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Supermini

2018 Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Value New Car + Best Car for New Drivers 2017 iF Design Awards – Product Design Award

