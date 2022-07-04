Kia slims down Sorento range

Kia has simplified its Sorento SUV line-up, effectively dropping the entry- and mid-level specifications from the range in favour of a single top-end trim level.

The Sorento, Kia’s flagship large SUV, is now only available in ‘Edition’ guise, which has replaced the previous ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ trim grades. However, you can still choose between regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid or diesel power as before.

With the cheaper lead-in models no longer available, UK buyers will find the Sorento’s starting price has jumped nearly £10K. Available new for just over £40k last month, Kia’s largest car now costs just shy of £50k cheapest, which is a few thousand pounds less than upmarket alternatives like the Audi Q7 and Land Rover Discovery, but still a higher starting price than you’d typically expect from a Kia.

The new ‘Edition’ trim has the same equipment list as the old range-topping ‘4’ trim, including power-adjustable heated front seats trimmed in nappa leather, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a customizable head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a electrically powered tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera system.

Available in either black, white or grey, the exterior design of the Sorento ‘Edition’ includes black accents on the front grille, mirror caps, roof rails and window surrounds. Hybrid models get 19-inch alloy wheels, while diesel variants are fitted with bigger 20-inch alloys.

Kia says that the revised Sorento will be available to order from the middle of July, and estimates that prices will start at £49,495, though the company says it hasn’t decided on final UK pricing as of yet.

The winner of several industry awards in recent years, the Kia Sorento currently holds an Expert Rating of 72% – praised for its interior space and quality, but criticised by some for its rather stiff suspension.