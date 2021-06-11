Summary

The Kia Sorento is currently the Korean brand’s flagship model though shortly to be replaced in that role by the electric EV 6. The large SUV has been on sale since 2002 and is now in its fourth generation – the all-new latest model launched in 2021 with its first hybrid powertrains and the promise of a plug-in hybrid joining the range later.

Reviewers praise the Sorento’s combination of bold design and practicality – the car has great road presence, while also offering excellent interior space and the ability to perform well off-road. As of June 2021, it holds an Expert Rating of 80% based on 17 UK reviews.

The latest version has managed to incorporate the hybrid powertrain while still retaining mechanical all-wheel-drive, which Autocar states places it ahead of several rivals from European premium brands. The Sun says the “classy Sorento” is just like a Volvo but much cheaper.

Kia claims that the latest Sorento interior “represents a step-change in quality and design for Kia cabins” and reviewers tend to agree, many highlighting a definite step up in quality and a clear bid to challenge premium rivals in this area. Interior space also comes in for praise too, except for the third row of seats which are only suitable for children.

Engine choices range across a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid and a 2.2-litre diesel, with reviewers tending to recommend the diesel for its extra pulling ability. In fact, most seem to be waiting for the plug-in hybrid engine – our own review on The Car Expert concludes “the best engine isn’t available yet.” The petrol unit does get marked down for its intrusive audio presence at high revs.

Reviewers generally like the Sorento’s ride, although some consider it slightly too stiff and say it can be unsettled by poor road surfaces.

Media reviews

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid ‘2’

“The new Kia Sorento continues the brand’s drive upmarket. It’s big and practical, and feels like it’s made of top quality stuff.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“When it comes to image, technology and space, the Kia Sorento has really upped its game. The new hybrid powertrain is punchy and efficient and will certainly appeal to those who don’t want a diesel, while few customers will be left wanting for an SUV with a greater degree of practicality.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Kia seems to do very little wrong these days. The latest Sorento remains the practical, comfortable and safe family SUV that it has always been, but it’s now packed with tech. It also looks better than ever and, although its price is creeping into genuine premium territory, it’s a difficult package to fault.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid

Score: 9 / 10

“We were already impressed with the Kia Sorento’s combination of style, keen pricing, seven-seater practicality and technology, this new plug-in hybrid version offering tax-friendly running costs with improved efficiency from its ability to run for longer periods on electric power.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Now on its fourth version, and with the option of a hybrid powertrain, the Kia Sorento offers handsome looks, good value for money, excellent towing capability and Kia’s famous seven-year warranty. The 2020 model introduces a new design, new cabin and all-new platform.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 7 / 10

“What the Sorento still lacks in dynamic finesse, it makes up for in sheer usefulness. It is a spacious, well-made, well-equipped and impressively versatile seven-seat SUV that’s handsomely formed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.2-litre diesel ‘3’

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for a seven-seat SUV, or indeed just a large, practical car, you could do a hell of a lot worse than this. Such has been Kia’s progress in recent years that mention of it has become clichéd, but you could seriously consider the Sorento against the Land Rover Discovery Sport.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid automatic ‘2’

Score: 8 / 10

“The way it drives may not set your heart alight, but from design and practicality standpoints, there’s more to like about the Kia Sorento than ever before. And surely in the world of big, reasonably affordable SUVs, that should count for a fair bit.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid ‘2’

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Kia Sorento is classier and more refined than ever and is now available as a petrol-electric hybrid.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid automatic

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Sorento certainly ticks a lot of boxes and seems ideal for those who simply need a practical vehicle to accommodate their active lifestyle, rather than be a highly fashionable one that merely suggests what they could be doing.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The big Kia Sorento is a versatile SUV that’s nipping at the heels of premium rivals”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid ‘2’

“A sensible, tax-efficient seven-seat SUV that retains the space and practicality that has already netted the Kia Sorento a CCT100 Award, but with added efficiency.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic ‘2’

Score: 6 / 10

“The 2020 Kia Sorento is a no-nonsense, large practical vehicle that’s comfortable and will do the job just as well as its more flash and posher rivals.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 8 / 10

“Comfortable, spacious, stylish and fitted with the latest tech, the new Sorento impresses. The hybrid, with its savings on running costs, should prove attractive to fleets.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Hybrid

“Classy Kia Sorento hybrid is just like a Volvo – only much cheaper.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid ‘2’

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Kia Sorento isn’t the most dynamic SUV out there. But that’s OK because it doesn’t really need to be. What it does need to get right, however, it gets very right indeed. It isn’t just big; it’s also rather clever – and if you’re after a seven-seat SUV, it should probably be on your shortlist.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Kia Sorento’s price tag overlaps premium-badged rivals, but it’s a top-notch large SUV.”

Read review

Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2020 82% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 63% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 87% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Kia Sorento gained a top-level Five Star rating when tested by Euro NCAP in 2020. Testers highlighted its active safety systems, not only the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking that performed well in several different scenarios, but a driver-alert monitor, lane-support system and camera-based traffic sign recognition.

Eco rating

The Kia Sorento has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed.

If the Sorento is chosen for assessment, we’ll publish the results here.

Awards

2021 Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Best Large SUV

What Car? Awards – Best Large SUV

DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Bet Large SUV

Red Dot Design Award

iF Design Award 2020 Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Year

