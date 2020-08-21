The Kia Soul is a small hatchback that, at least in the UK, is only available with an electric motor. The current model is the third generation Soul, which was launched in 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020.

As a result of the coronavirus panemic and nationwide lockdown, we only have about 16 reviews of the Kia Soul EV in our database as of August 2020. As more reviews are published, we will update this page. It also means that the overall Expert Rating may shift by a few points as more reviews are added.

The Kia Soul EV has received very positive reviews so far, with particular praise for its distinctive (albeit divisive) exterior styling. It’s considered decent enough to drive and had a good range compared to many other electric cars. However, its interior is far more conventionally and conservatively designed than the outside, and interior space isn’t as good as some other cars at a similar price.

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,295 on-road*

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Auto Express

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Kia Soul EV combines quirky design with enormous capability.”

Auto Trader

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Soul EV builds on the funky charm of its predecessor by maintaining the quirky styling, but upping the performance dramatically. It’s zippy to drive and boasts a very impressive range on a single charge. If you’re in the market for an electric car, it’s definitely one of the first cars to check out.”

Autocar

Score: 8 / 10

“Third generation of Kia’s boxy compact crossover goes electric-only in the UK, combining zero emissions with charm and character.”

Read review Model reviewed: 64kWh

Score: 8 / 10

“First European outing for third generation of Kia’s boxy compact crossover, which will be sold here only in electric form.”

Car

Score: 6 / 10

“Love-them-or-hate-them looks aside, the Kia Soul EV successfully pulls off the trick of offering an exceptionally good electric range at a reasonable price. A reliable 250+ miles on a single charge is nothing to sniff at – in fact, it’s enough for the majority of drivers to use as their only car.”

Carbuyer

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Soul EV is a distinctive zero-emissions car with impressive performance.”

Carwow

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Soul EV is an electric car that stands out from the crowd with its looks and has great electric range despite its modest price. It isn’t the most practical choice, however.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: First Edition 64kWh

“A stylish electric family car with a long range, impressive performance and lots of kit, all for a fairly competitive price.”

Green Car Guide

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Kia Soul EV looks better than its predecessor, it has a much longer range and it’s excellent to drive. It still has a practical body style, and the quality of the interior has improved. Is there anything wrong with it? Not really. Well, except that it’s too quirky to fit in any of the conventional car categories.”

Honest John

Score: 8 / 10

“So confident is Kia that electric cars are the future, the Soul is now sold exclusively as an electric vehicle. It uses the same 204hp electric motor and 64kWh battery pack as the e-Niro, travelling 280 miles from a charge.”

Parkers

Score: 9 / 10

“Super cool crossover with improved performance and range.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Keep things simple but classy with the Kia Soul EV – the perfect electric ride for one-car families.”

The Sunday Times

Score: 8 / 10

“While the smaller, boxier Kia Soul EV is less practical and pleasing to drive than the e-Niro, it’s a more compact model for use around town and goes as far per charge. It’s a more fun and funky design, too, so will appeal to those who prefer to stand out from the crowd.”

Top Gear

Score: 8 / 10

“Good news: it’s like an e-Niro, only a bit more interesting.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re considering an electric car, the Kia Soul EV is definitely worth considering. Although some may find the ride a touch firm, it has strong performance, an impressively long range and comes very well equipped.”

Which?

Score: 7.8 / 10

“If range anxiety has been putting you off buying an electric car, the Kia Soul EV could change your view.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Kia Soul EV has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the Soul has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia Soul EV has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia Soul EV has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Soul EV has received

2020 World Car Awards – World Urban Car

UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Crossover 2019 DrivingElectric Awards – Best Medium Electric Car

