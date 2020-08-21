Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Kia Soul EV (2020 onwards) - Expert Rating

Kia Soul EV

(2020 – present)

The Kia Soul is a small hatchback that, at least in the UK, is only available with an electric motor. The current model is the third generation Soul, which was launched in 2019 and arrived in the UK in early 2020.

As a result of the coronavirus panemic and nationwide lockdown, we only have about 16 reviews of the Kia Soul EV in our database as of August 2020. As more reviews are published, we will update this page. It also means that the overall Expert Rating may shift by a few points as more reviews are added.

The Kia Soul EV has received very positive reviews so far, with particular praise for its distinctive (albeit divisive) exterior styling. It’s considered decent enough to drive and had a good range compared to many other electric cars. However, its interior is far more conventionally and conservatively designed than the outside, and interior space isn’t as good as some other cars at a similar price.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £34,295 on-road*
* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Kia Soul EV has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the Soul has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia Soul EV has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia Soul EV has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia Soul EV has received

2020

  • World Car Awards – World Urban Car
  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Crossover

2019

  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Medium Electric Car

Similar Cars

If you’re interested in the Kia Soul EV, you might also like to consider these vehicles

BMW i3 | Honda e | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

