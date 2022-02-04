Summary

One of Kia’s best-selling models since it first launched in 1993, the mid-sized Sportage SUV has reached its fifth generation with this model, which arrived in the UK in early 2022.

With a comprehensive model range consisting of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the Sportage is closely related to the Hyundai Tucson. Both mid-sized SUVs have received plenty of praise from the UK media for their well-equipped and high-quality interior trims and their boot space. The Telegraph is also impressed by the generous seven-year warranty standard on all new Kia models, while Driving Electric admires the Sportage bold exterior styling.

Where the Sportage begins to slightly falter is when analysing the price list, which reviewers generally agree could be more competitive. Car explains: “You can get a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for less than a Sportage HEV, and the PHEV makes the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan equivalents look cheap.”

While entry-level models of the Kia Sportage are praised for their value-for-money, the top-spec plug-in hybrid models are much more expensive, and many reviews conclude that, while it has less overall polish than the Sportage, the very similar Hyundai Tucson is the more affordable route into hybrid SUV ownership.

As of February 2022, the fifth generation Kia Sportage holds an Expert Rating of 71% based on 15 UK reviews, which is a significant improvement on the score achieved by its predecessor.

This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Sportage highlights Value-for-money entry-level models

Spacious cabin and boot

Economical plug-in hybrid variants

Impressive interior trim and tech

Seven-year new car warranty Sportage lowlights Expensive top-end models

Pricier than a Hyundai Tucson

Lack of ride comfort compared to rivals

Petrol engines are not very economical

Not as fun to drive as some alternatives

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £26,745 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT-Line S AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“This is the best Kia Sportage yet. It looks sensational inside and out and does the family-friendly stuff really well. But can it beat the all-conquering Tucson? There are some areas where it’s better, others where it’s not. But Kia needs to sharpen its pencil on prices and deals.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Sportage combines bold eye-catching looks with plenty of engine options, trim levels and technology. Closely related to the Hyundai Tucson, the Sportage is a little more affordable to get into with a broader engine range and Kia’s signature seven-year warranty.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Fifth-generation compact SUV does refinement, handling precision, technology, space and alternative style well (if you like the new look). Hybrid powertrain lacks a little versatility and has pretty average economy, though.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mk5 Kia Sportage offers impressive refinement, is a decent drive and looks interesting.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s no mistaking that the Kia Sportage is now appealingly upmarket in its appearance, powertrain, tech and perceived quality. The problem is that its price has gone up, too. You can get a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for less than a Sportage HEV, and the PHEV makes the Ford Kuga and VW Tiguan equivalents look cheap.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre perol/electric hybrid

Score: 9 / 10

“As a family SUV, the Kia Sportage ticks all the right boxes. It’s roomy, well-made, impressively equipped, and efficient in the case of the hybrids. Avoid the really expensive versions and you’ll be left with a seriously appealing crossover.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The bold new Kia Sportage offers a high-tech interior and plenty of hybrid options”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Sportage is a practical family SUV with plenty of tech and bold styling – however the ride is slightly firmer than on some alternatives.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The fifth generation of Kia’s mid-size family SUV is a refined cruiser with an impressive infotainment setup, although the ride may be on the firm side for some.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You’ll love or hate the way the new Kia Sportage looks, but there’s very little else to dislike about it. It’s comfortable, practical and extremely well-equipped, while there’s an extensive engine line-up to suit every buyer.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Striking looks. Infotainment heavy cabin. Hybrid engines.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Now one of the classiest and comfiest options, but not the cheapest”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT-Line S

“The new Kia Sportage SUV could be the Nissan Qashqai’s worst nightmare.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Rather than bringers of joy, family SUVs are carriers of joy and in that respect the Kia Sportage will do very nicely. While its fuel consumption might not be the best, the long warranty is and that’s reflected in the PCP leasing rates.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Sportage is a great all-round family SUV that offers a generous amount of space for four and in the boot, with one of best interiors in its class. Despite the Hyundai Tucson being a slightly cheaper route into a hybrid family SUV, we reckon the Sportage is the slightly more polished alternative.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Kia Sportage has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Kia Sportage has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Sportage, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

Buy or lease a Kia Sportage

If you’re looking for a new or used Sportage, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Related posts