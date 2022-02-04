fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Kia Sportage

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

71%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

One of Kia’s best-selling models since it first launched in 1993, the mid-sized Sportage SUV has reached its fifth generation with this model, which arrived in the UK in early 2022.

With a comprehensive model range consisting of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the Sportage is closely related to the Hyundai Tucson. Both mid-sized SUVs have received plenty of praise from the UK media for their well-equipped and high-quality interior trims and their boot space. The Telegraph is also impressed by the generous seven-year warranty standard on all new Kia models, while Driving Electric admires the Sportage bold exterior styling.

Where the Sportage begins to slightly falter is when analysing the price list, which reviewers generally agree could be more competitive. Car explains: “You can get a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for less than a Sportage HEV, and the PHEV makes the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan equivalents look cheap.”

While entry-level models of the Kia Sportage are praised for their value-for-money, the top-spec plug-in hybrid models are much more expensive, and many reviews conclude that, while it has less overall polish than the Sportage, the very similar Hyundai Tucson is the more affordable route into hybrid SUV ownership.

As of February 2022, the fifth generation Kia Sportage holds an Expert Rating of 71% based on 15 UK reviews, which is a significant improvement on the score achieved by its predecessor.

This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Sportage highlights

  • Value-for-money entry-level models
  • Spacious cabin and boot
  • Economical plug-in hybrid variants
  • Impressive interior trim and tech
  • Seven-year new car warranty

Sportage lowlights

  • Expensive top-end models
  • Pricier than a Hyundai Tucson
  • Lack of ride comfort compared to rivals
  • Petrol engines are not very economical
  • Not as fun to drive as some alternatives

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £26,745 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Kia Sportage (2022 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
Kia Sportage (2022 onwards) rear view | Expert Rating
Kia Sportage (2022 onwards) interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Kia Sportage has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Kia Sportage has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Sportage, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

Buy or lease a Kia Sportage

If you’re looking for a new or used Sportage, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2014 – 2021)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2014 – 2021)

Suzuki Across

Suzuki Across

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved