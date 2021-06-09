fbpx
Kia Sportage front three-quarter 2021
New model

Kia Sportage to go Euro-specific for first time

All-new Sportage will include a version specifically designed for the European market

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

Kia has unveiled the look of the fifth-generation Sportage SUV, and revealed that the new model will include the first version specifically designed for Europe.

The official pictures of the latest Sportage show the global version – details of the European-pitched variant, the first in the 28 years the model has been on sale, will be revealed in September but the car is expected to be close to the version already unveiled.

The new visual treatment is closely related to the recently unveiled Kia EV 6 flagship electric car – the Sportage is the second model to be created under the Korean brand’s latest ‘Opposites United’ styling language. Signature elements include the large boomerang-style headlamps pointing sharply into the central grille area, a recessed bonnet and a large spoiler atop the rear screen.

The cabin of the new Sportage is equally striking, built around a panoramic curved display panel – Kia dubs the car’s interior ‘bold but sophisticated.’ Features include a slim touchscreen pad and integrated controller for the driver.

Kia Sportage 2021 interior

Kia will also offer an even bolder version of the Sportage for the first time. Dubbed the X-Line, it will be fitted with a bespoke bumper and side sills, together with a curved roof rack. Inside buyers will have a choice of two striking trim finishes.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design,” said Kia’s design head Karim Habib.

No mechanical details of the new Sportage have yet been revealed but industry sources suggest the car will follow the example of sister brand Hyundai’s Tucson. This has a powertrain line-up based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine, with mild, full and plug-in hybrid options all in the range. The car is expected on sale at the end of 2021.

Kia Sportage rear three-quarter 2021

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved