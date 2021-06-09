Kia Sportage to go Euro-specific for first time

Kia has unveiled the look of the fifth-generation Sportage SUV, and revealed that the new model will include the first version specifically designed for Europe.

The official pictures of the latest Sportage show the global version – details of the European-pitched variant, the first in the 28 years the model has been on sale, will be revealed in September but the car is expected to be close to the version already unveiled.

The new visual treatment is closely related to the recently unveiled Kia EV 6 flagship electric car – the Sportage is the second model to be created under the Korean brand’s latest ‘Opposites United’ styling language. Signature elements include the large boomerang-style headlamps pointing sharply into the central grille area, a recessed bonnet and a large spoiler atop the rear screen.

The cabin of the new Sportage is equally striking, built around a panoramic curved display panel – Kia dubs the car’s interior ‘bold but sophisticated.’ Features include a slim touchscreen pad and integrated controller for the driver.

Kia will also offer an even bolder version of the Sportage for the first time. Dubbed the X-Line, it will be fitted with a bespoke bumper and side sills, together with a curved roof rack. Inside buyers will have a choice of two striking trim finishes.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design,” said Kia’s design head Karim Habib.

No mechanical details of the new Sportage have yet been revealed but industry sources suggest the car will follow the example of sister brand Hyundai’s Tucson. This has a powertrain line-up based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine, with mild, full and plug-in hybrid options all in the range. The car is expected on sale at the end of 2021.