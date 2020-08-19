Kia Stinger gets some minor tweaks for 2021

2021 Kia Stinger
Darren Cassey
A lightly updated Kia Stinger has been revealed, with a few visual tweaks and an improved specification.

The handsome fastback model retains the firm’s signature tiger-nose grille, which sits between new LED headlights that are darker when the lights are off, while also having a new signature daytime running light design.

The lights at the rear have also been redesigned, with the light now spreading across the full width of the car. New indicators have also been fitted, made up of ten LED units in a grid pattern similar to a chequered flag.

  • 2021 Kia Stinger - interior
  • 2021 Kia Stinger - rear

More powerful versions of the Stinger now come with optional wider exhaust tips and a sportier rear diffuser, while two new alloy wheel designs are also offered in 18- and 19-inch sizes.

A new Dark Package brings design touches in black, including the diffuser surround and badges as well as new 19-inch alloy wheels.

The inside is largely the same as before but features a few subtle upgrades, such as improved materials, a new metallic finish to the bottom of the steering wheel, and a chrome infotainment screen surround. That infotainment system uses Kia’s latest generation software and is accessed through a ten-inch screen.

The new Stinger will go on sale in Kia’s home market of Korea during the third quarter of 2020. Sales will begin in the UK shortly after, with specifications confirmed closer to the time.

