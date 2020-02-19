Kia Stonic (2017 - present) | The Car Expert

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

The Kia Stonic is a small SUV/crossover based on the Kia Rio hatchback. It was launched in late 2017 and is the smallest crossover in the Kia range.

The Stonic has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating that puts it in the midfield of its class.

One of the reasons for an abnormally high variation in scores is the Stonic’s safety rating. The entry-level models only received a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, while the top-end models get more safety kit (optional on the base models) and score five stars. Some sources penalise this more than others, so the Stonic gets a four-star rating from WhatCar? yet a “Don’t Buy” recommendation from Which?

Other than stiffing buyers of the base models when it comes to safety, the Kia Stonic generally gets praised for its driving dynamics and Kia’s standard seven-year warranty. However, it is criticised for poor boot space and not being as good as the Kia Rio hatchback it’s based on.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £17,755 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2017
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2017

85%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

62%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

25%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating: The Kia Stonic is currently available in four trim specifications in the UK. The two lower-spec models have a more basic safety specification than the higher-spec models, and received a three-star score from Euro NCAP. The more expensive models have additional active safety (accident avoidance) equipment, which gives them a five-star rating.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Kia Stonic, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Vauxhall Mokka X | Volkswagen T-CrossVolkswagen T-Roc

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – October 2019

Order was restored at the top of the sales charts in October, SUVs looked pretty popular and a surprise new entrant made its debut in the top ten this month.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – September 2019

March and September usually bring big shifts to the new car registration results, and last month was no different. We take a look at the ten best sellers.
Read more
Car reviews

Kia XCeed review

The Kia XCeed looks impressive and rides well. But the question is whether it offers enough that is different to a standard Ceed to justify the higher price.
Read more
Model update

Kia Ceed range gets plug-in hybrid power

Kia has introduced a plug-in hybrid powertrain to two variants of its Ceed range, which are the first electrified options in the line-up.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Kia Picanto

79%
The Kia Picanto has received an unusually broad variation of media review scores, ranging from "Best City Car" awards to "Don't Buy" recommendations.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – July 2019

Despite private new car sales being down 2% in July, there are still plenty of models flying out of showrooms. Here are the top ten cars for July 2019.
Read more

