Kia Stonic (2017 - present) | The Car Expert

The Kia Stonic is a small SUV/crossover based on the Kia Rio hatchback. It was launched in late 2017 and is the smallest crossover in the Kia range.

The Stonic has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating that puts it in the midfield of its class.

One of the reasons for an abnormally high variation in scores is the Stonic’s safety rating. The entry-level models only received a three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, while the top-end models get more safety kit (optional on the base models) and score five stars. Some sources penalise this more than others, so the Stonic gets a four-star rating from WhatCar? yet a “Don’t Buy” recommendation from Which?

Other than stiffing buyers of the base models when it comes to safety, the Kia Stonic generally gets praised for its driving dynamics and Kia’s standard seven-year warranty. However, it is criticised for poor boot space and not being as good as the Kia Rio hatchback it’s based on.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £17,755 on-road Launched: Autumn 2017

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 6.4 / 10

“The Kia Stonic is an easy car to live with, but doesn’t stand out from its rivals in any significant areas.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Stonic is a decent small crossover, but its rivals have it beaten for style, space and efficiency”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Not a radical change in the segment, then, but the class average moves up a grade. There’s a little while to go before a small SUV can be called a driver’s car, though. “

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a likeable little package that does its job easily as well, if not better, than the vast swathes of rivals it has to contend with. While it’s a little staid in isolation, taken in context it’s a good effort to build a car that a lot of people want to buy.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Kia Stonic is competent rather than compelling and it’s hard to justify paying the extra over the Kia Rio on which it’s based”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual First Edition

Score: 7.1 / 10

“The Kia Stonic just lacks that little something extra to make it a logical option. It’s decent in most areas, but the poor ride and small boot count against it.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia Stonic is good to drive, practical, and interesting, but of course you pay a premium for a small SUV over a boring hatchback”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The decision to choose the Kia Stonic over a SEAT Arona or Mazda CX-3 will very much depend on expectation. For those in need of an affordable crossover with a huge warranty and low life costs, the Stonic will be something of a long-term bargain. “

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Looks like an off-roader, drives like a sporty hatchback”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Good looking, punchy engines, clever technology and great value for money”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia Stonic enters a crowded marketplace as one of the better handling compact SUVs, plus of course the firm’s excellent seven-year warranty. However, its pricing is pretty punchy, it has a firmer ride than many rivals and isn’t quite as spacious as the best in class.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Better to drive than most small crossovers, but as hamstrung as its rivals for boot size”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s pretty easy to see what’s in front of you from behind the wheel of the Stonic, thanks to the car’s relatively slim front window pillars.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.5 / 10

“Its poor performance in safety testing, at least in entry-level spec, means it’s a Which? Don’t Buy.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: December 2017 85% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 62% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 25% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating: The Kia Stonic is currently available in four trim specifications in the UK. The two lower-spec models have a more basic safety specification than the higher-spec models, and received a three-star score from Euro NCAP. The more expensive models have additional active safety (accident avoidance) equipment, which gives them a five-star rating.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Kia Stonic has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

