Kia Stonic GT-Line
Model update

Kia Stonic bolstered with new GT-Line specification

Small SUV also benefits from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Jack Evans
Kia has added to the appeal of its Stonic compact SUV with a new GT-Line specification.

Alongside the introduction of a new trim level, Kia has also added a new mild-hybrid engine to the Stonic. It combines a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt system, driving through a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The addition of the mild-hybrid system allows the engine to switch off under certain conditions to help reduce fuel usage, while it’s also capable of harvesting the energy usually lost when slowing down and braking.

This ‘sailing’ function operates at speeds of up to 77mph, with the engine being reactivated when the driver uses the accelerator, brake or clutch pedals.

The new GT-Line specification brings a high level of standard equipment to the Stonic. Priced from £20,745, it adds LED headlights and daytime running lights as well as redesigned front and rear bumpers with integrated front skid plate and fog lamps. A rear spoiler adds a sporty edge, while 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, there’s a newly designed steering wheel with GT-Line badging, while the black cloth and faux leather seats get the same logos embossed upon them. In the centre of the cabin sits an eight-inch infotainment screen, bolstered by a four-inch colour display placed in the middle of the main instrument cluster ahead of the driver. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, as well.

All cars get rear privacy glass too, as well as folding door mirrors and automatic air conditioning.

The GT-Line Stonic also benefits from forward collision avoidance assist technology, alon with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and high beam assist are also included. Higher-spec GT-Line S cars also receive blind spot collision warning and intelligent speed limit assist.

Jack Evans
Jack Evans
