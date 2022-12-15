fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Kia Stonic ‘Quantum’ now on sale

Kia has added an additional mid-range trim to its Stonic crossover range, which is now available to order in the UK

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Kia has added an additional trim with a two-tone colour scheme to its Stonic crossover range, which is now available to order in the UK.

The Kia Stonic ‘Quantum’ now sits in the middle of the crossover range, above entry-level ‘2’ trim, but below the range-topping ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trim grades.

The ‘Quantum’ shares its pricing with the mid-range ‘GT-Line’ specification. It doesn’t come with the option of an automatic gearbox, LED headlights as standard, or the ‘GT-Line’ branded alloy wheels offered with that trim, but does come with some unique styling touches of its own.

This additional trim comes with a two-tone exterior colour scheme that paints the roof, wing mirrors and front pillars a bright yellow, which is mirrored by the yellow inserts that feature on the leather interior upholstery. A roof-coloured rear spoiler completes the list of styling alterations.

This grade also includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and rain-sensing front wipers – features formerly reserved for more expensive models.

Powered by the same turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine as the entry-level model (no mild hybrid assistance), the ‘Quantum’ is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Front fog lights are included, as well as a suite of safety features that includes lane keeping assistance and a driver attention warning system.

While prices for the Stonic range start at just north of £20k, customers can now order a ‘Quantum’ model for around £22k. Kia expects to deliver the first of these orders in the UK in the first few months of 2023.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 55%, the Kia Stonic has picked up praise for its driving dynamics and Kia’s standard seven-year warranty, but reviewers often comment that the crossover has a small boot, and that the Rio hatchback it is based on is still the better package overall.

Looking for a Kia Stonic? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ora Funky Cat

BMW X3 M

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners