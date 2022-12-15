Kia Stonic ‘Quantum’ now on sale

Kia has added an additional trim with a two-tone colour scheme to its Stonic crossover range, which is now available to order in the UK.

The Kia Stonic ‘Quantum’ now sits in the middle of the crossover range, above entry-level ‘2’ trim, but below the range-topping ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’ trim grades.

The ‘Quantum’ shares its pricing with the mid-range ‘GT-Line’ specification. It doesn’t come with the option of an automatic gearbox, LED headlights as standard, or the ‘GT-Line’ branded alloy wheels offered with that trim, but does come with some unique styling touches of its own.

This additional trim comes with a two-tone exterior colour scheme that paints the roof, wing mirrors and front pillars a bright yellow, which is mirrored by the yellow inserts that feature on the leather interior upholstery. A roof-coloured rear spoiler completes the list of styling alterations.

This grade also includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry and rain-sensing front wipers – features formerly reserved for more expensive models.

Powered by the same turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine as the entry-level model (no mild hybrid assistance), the ‘Quantum’ is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Front fog lights are included, as well as a suite of safety features that includes lane keeping assistance and a driver attention warning system.

While prices for the Stonic range start at just north of £20k, customers can now order a ‘Quantum’ model for around £22k. Kia expects to deliver the first of these orders in the UK in the first few months of 2023.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 55%, the Kia Stonic has picked up praise for its driving dynamics and Kia’s standard seven-year warranty, but reviewers often comment that the crossover has a small boot, and that the Rio hatchback it is based on is still the better package overall.

