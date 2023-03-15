Kia unveils all-electric EV9 SUV

Kia has released the first details and pictures of its upcoming EV9 SUV, which will soon become the largest all-electric offering in the Korean brand’s line-up.

Built on the same foundations as the smaller Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, the EV9 is expected to be slightly larger than the combustion-powered Kia Sorento SUV, offering three rows of seats accommodating up to seven passengers.

Following the sales success of the Kia EV6, which won The Car Expert’s ‘Car of the Year‘ title in 2022, Kia will be hoping that the new EV9 will be able to pose a sales challenge to all-electric rivals like the BMW iX and Volvo EX90 when it arrives in the UK later this year.

Kia remarks that the SUV offers a “fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector”, adding that the key focus of the car’s design was comfort, user-friendly technology and interior space, combined with “rugged capability for all conditions.”

The EV9’s boxy, straight-edged silhouette was designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind. The car’s exterior features flush door handles and Kia’s “Futuristic” ‘Digital Tiger Face’ front fascia design, which includes a LED daytime running light that zig-zags down the front bumper.

Inside, the EV9 features a three-in-one display that juts out of the dashboard behind the steering wheel, combining a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen that sits either side of a five-inch segment display that provides driving information.

Kia says it has tried to keep physical buttons to a minimum, with the large majority of vehicle functions controlled through the display. This has freed up room on the centre console for additional storage space.

In the rear, seats in the second row can be swivelled around to face the third row, and third row seats also come with cup holders and USB charging points for smartphones.

That sums up what we know about the EV9 so far – more details will be announced towards the end of March at the car’s global launch event.

The SUV’s UK pricing is unknown at the moment, but considering its size and electric powertrain, the EV9 is likely to be the most expensive Kia model ever sold. We will find out how it stacks up against its EV rivals later this month.