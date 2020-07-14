The Kia XCeed is a high-riding crossover based on the Kia Ceed hatchback. It sits between the Ceed and the Niro models in the Kia family. The XCeed is a new addition to the range, with the first cars arriving in the UK in Autumn 2019.

The XCeed is available with petrol or diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain that was added to the range in Spring 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdown, we do not have many reviews of the plug-in hybrid version yet. However, we will keep updating this page as more reviews are published so keep checking back for the latest information.

The Kia XCeed has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although some titles have pointed out that it it’s priced at a significant premium over the mechanically-identical Ceed hatch while offering less practicality than a more SUV-styled vehicle like the Kia Niro.

More Kia ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Five-door small crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £20,840 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic First Edition

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Kia XCeed looks impressive and rides well. But the question is whether it offers enough that is different to a standard Ceed to justify the higher price.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The jacked-up Kia XCeed adds some extra practicality to the growing Ceed range”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid automatic

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia XCeed PHEV crossover brings the promise of brilliant economy, but falls down in other areas”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4 T-GDi

Score: 8 / 10

“The market for family hatchbacks with SUV trappings is small compared with the more conventional, more expansive C-segment crossover class, but the new Kia XCeed is worth considering if you value a strong kit count, a well built cabin, and peace of mind in the form of a long warranty.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kia XCeed has its work cut out appealing to buyers in such an overcrowded and competitive section of the market. It has enough style and practicality to cut it on the school run, and it’s also quiet and comfortable to drive, very well equipped and reasonably affordable to buy.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“Attractive appearance gives the Xceed a good measure of personality.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“At a glance it looks very much like a standard Ceed that’s been treated to a raised ride height and a smattering of tough-looking plastic body cladding in a bid to sate the appetites of buyers who seemingly can’t get enough of the whole off-roader vibe.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The XCeed’s interior material quality betters some key rivals, it’s on the sweeter end of the spectrum to drive in this never-ending sea of faux-SUVs and is arguably the most technologically up-to-date Kia on sale.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“In essence, it’s just another thoroughly accomplished Kia to challenge some of the more ordinary contenders with style and up-to-date tech, and will certainly find many places on UK driveways – Kia expects it to become its third best-selling model – and it’s also telling that the most expensive version is likely to the most popular.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Kia XCeed manages to look more stylish and ride more comfortably than the Ceed on which it’s based.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia XCeed has a higher ride height, a range of cheap-to-run engines and lots of kit as standard. There are more comfortable SUVs with better rear space, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual 3

“The Xceed gives Kia a far more appealing car in the small family hatchback market. The looks alone see to this, but the softer suspension will work well on UK roads and the additional tech is a welcome bonus.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ‘2’

Score: 7 / 10

“The Kia XCeed is generally competent in most areas but the three-cylinder, 1.0-litre engine had performance that was only just about adequate for most requirements.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Very good looking ‘crossover’ based on the KIA Ceed. Nicely furnished inside. Well equipped. Sensible value for money. Much better on 16-inch wheels than on 18-inch wheels.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4 T-GDi

“The interior feels very similar to the hatch, with lots of premium materials (more so than the larger Sportage) and some fresh technology including a new 10.25-inch media system.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Stylish, tech-filled and accomplished crossover”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic

“The XCeed hatchback is yet another knockout crossover from Kia”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol automatic First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“XCeeds expectations.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual 3

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Xceed has a classy interior, sleek looks and a large, useful boot. But the trouble is, you have to live with the droning engine and its gutless performance, not to mention the finicky ride quality and seats that grow uncomfortable on longer trips.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“I had hoped the Kia Xceed would be better, not least because I wanted to use ‘Kia’s new crossover Xceeds expectations’ as the headline. But it doesn’t Xceed expectations. It meets them, neatly and predictably, in a pleasing but forgettable way.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A capable answer to a question nobody should be asking.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Kia Xceed mixes SUV looks with hatchback running costs, but, compared with the regular Kia Ceed, you pay a big premium for its extra style. Proper family SUVs such as the Skoda Karoq are more practical, too.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The XCeed adds a touch of crossover style to Kia’s family hatchback range without going the whole SUV hog. It’s pretty impressive in terms of space and practicality, is good on the road and is very well equipped as standard.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: July 2019 88% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 52% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 68% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Kia XCeed shares its safety rating results with the rest of the Kia Ceed family, as they all share a common structure.

The XCeed has two separate Euro NCAP safety ratings, depending on model and equipment levels. Lower-specification models do not get as much safety equipment as standard, so they get a four-star rating as shown above.

Higher-specification models get an additional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (available on most lower-spec models at additional cost), which earns them a five-star rating. This also bumps up the Vulnerable Road Users rating from 52% to 68%, and the Safety Assist Rating from 68% to 73%.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia XCeed has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia XCeed has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the XCeed is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia XCeed has received

2020

Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design Award

iF Design Awards – Product Design Award

Similar Cars If you’re interested in the Kia XCeed, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Ford Focus Active | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-30 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Corolla TREK | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Kia ratings, reviews, news and features