74 %
Expert Rating
Kia XCeed (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Kia XCeed

(2019 – present)

The Kia XCeed is a high-riding crossover based on the Kia Ceed hatchback. It sits between the Ceed and the Niro models in the Kia family. The XCeed is a new addition to the range, with the first cars arriving in the UK in Autumn 2019.

The XCeed is available with petrol or diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain that was added to the range in Spring 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdown, we do not have many reviews of the plug-in hybrid version yet. However, we will keep updating this page as more reviews are published so keep checking back for the latest information.

The Kia XCeed has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although some titles have pointed out that it it’s priced at a significant premium over the mechanically-identical Ceed hatch while offering less practicality than a more SUV-styled vehicle like the Kia Niro.

Body style: Five-door small crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £20,840 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

  • Kia XCeed (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Kia XCeed (2019 onwards) – overhead
  • Kia XCeed (2019 onwards) – front

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: July 2019

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

52%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

68%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Kia XCeed shares its safety rating results with the rest of the Kia Ceed family, as they all share a common structure.

The XCeed has two separate Euro NCAP safety ratings, depending on model and equipment levels. Lower-specification models do not get as much safety equipment as standard, so they get a four-star rating as shown above.

Higher-specification models get an additional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack (available on most lower-spec models at additional cost), which earns them a five-star rating. This also bumps up the Vulnerable Road Users rating from 52% to 68%, and the Safety Assist Rating from 68% to 73%.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Kia XCeed has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Kia XCeed has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the XCeed is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Kia XCeed has received

2020

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Product Design Award
  • iF Design Awards – Product Design Award

Similar Cars

If you’re interested in the Kia XCeed, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Ford Focus Active | Kia Niro | Mazda CX-30 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Corolla TREK | Volkswagen T-Roc

Expert Rating

Polestar 1

77%
The Polestar 1 is the first car from Volvo's new electric car brand. It has received positive media reviews, albeit with some reservations.
Read more
Expert Rating

Vauxhall Corsa-e

76%
Initial reviews of the Vauxhall Corsa-e have been positive, and the electric model's Expert Rating is notably better than the regular Corsa.
Read more
Expert Rating

Audi Q2

75%
The Audi Q2 range has received generally good media reviews, although its overall score is off the pace of the best in its class.
Read more
Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

91%
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been universally praised, with many UK reviewers rating it more highly than the benchmark BMW M3.
Read more
Expert Rating

Toyota Prius

75%
The Toyota Prius has always been well-known for its eco credentials, but the latest model is also a considerable improvement to drive.
Read more

