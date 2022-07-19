Kia XCeed gets mid-life facelift

The Kia XCeed crossover range has been given a minor facelift, with the updated model set to go on sale in September this year.

The updates include revised exterior styling, small tweaks to its driving dynamics, an infotainment graphics upgrade and the addition of a ‘GT-line’ trim level.

The changes begin with the car’s front end, which features a smaller grille with revised chrome details, LED headlights and redesigned lower air intakes that Kia says improve the car’s fuel efficiency.

Regarded as rather bumpy around town by a few British reviewers, the Kia XCeed has also received some minor tweaks to its suspension and steering to improve ride comfort and responsiveness.

Unsurprisingly, there will be no diesel models in the revised line-up, while the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines are carried over, along with the range-topping 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version..

Not much has changed inside the cabin, either, with the main improvement being a software update to the infotainment system with new graphics and better connectivity to provide live traffic information, weather forecasts and parking availability at your destination.

The XCeed’s adaptive cruise control, which follows the speed of the car in front, now uses data from the navigation system to essentially prevent the car from speeding up in the corners when the car in front promptly changes lane or exits a junction.

Finally, Kia has announced that a new ‘GT-line’ trim will be added to the range, which doesn’t include any performance enhancements but does come with styling differences and larger alloy wheels.

UK pricing and specifications have not yet been announced, so we don’t know what will be included as standard – or what may have been dropped from the current equipment list as new car prices continue to increase.

As the most prevalent criticism of the XCeed has been that it has rather cramped rear seating, this minor facelift is not likely to significantly improve its current Expert Rating of 67% in coming months.