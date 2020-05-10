Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder
Model update

Lamborghini reveals rear-wheel drive Huracán Evo Spyder

New rear-wheel drive Huracán Evo Spyder model means Lamborghini now offers coupe and convertible versions with either AWD or RWD.

Darren Cassey
Lamborghini has revealed a rear-wheel drive version of its Huracán Evo Spyder supercar.

The new model expands the Huracán range to four, with coupé and convertible versions in either all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. It’s the latest step in the company progressively moving away from its strict all-wheel-drive-only doctrine that came into place when Audi took ownership more than 20 years ago.

The Huracán Evo RWD Spyder uses the same naturally-aspirated V10 engine found in other iterations of the Huracán. It produces 610hp and 560Nm of torque and allowing for a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 201mph.

There’s a specially tuned traction control system, which utilises three drive modes that adapt the experience for different situations. Strada optimises the car for road driving, Sport reduces traction control to make drifting possible, while Corsa optimises the setup for track driving.

 

The Evo RWD Spyder gets ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch alloy wheels available as an option.

The soft top can be stowed in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph and can be specified in a variety of colours. The car itself can be extensively modified using Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme, which gives buyers an almost limitless choice of colours and specification.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside.” (It’s not know whether his reference to ‘the opportunity to celebrate life outside’ was deliberately ironic, given the global coronavirus lockdown…)

Anyway, he continued: “The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

