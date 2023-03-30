fbpx

Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini unveils first plug-in hybrid model

Lamborghini has given us a first look at its replacement for the ageing Aventador - the V12 plug-in hybrid Revuelto supercar

Sean Rees

Powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 petrol engine and three electric motors, the Lamborghini Revuelto is its Italian Marque’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, set to take on the Ferrari 296 GTB already on sale.

The Revuelto will replace the recently discontinued Aventador supercar in the Lamborghini range. Both models are a similar size and make use of a petrol V12 powerplant, but Lamborghini’s latest creation incorporates additional electric power which provides a further performance boost.

Lamborghini asserts that this new model produces around 30% less emissions and is 30% more powerful when compared with the Aventador. While the brand’s marketing department prefers to call the Revuelto a ‘High Performance Electrified Vehicle’ (HPEV), it’s more useful to describe the car as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The engine is assisted by two electric motors in the front and another in the rear which are hooked up to a small 4kWh battery pack, which boost the supercar’s power output to 1000hp, and allows the car to drive in a fully-electric mode to improve fuel consumption. The Lamborghini can complete a 0-62mph sprint in two and a half seconds – four tenths of second faster than its closest rival, the Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV.

The battery can be charged by the engine, which takes around six minutes, or the battery can be plugged into a charging outlet via a port in the front luggage compartment, taking around 30 minutes to fully charge.

Lamborghini is yet to announce exactly how far the Revuelto can travel on just electric power alone, but considering the size of its battery, it won’t be very far. By comparison, its Ferrari counterpart can muster a reported electric range of around 16 miles from a larger battery.

More details, including UK specifications, launch date and pricing, will follow in the coming months.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
