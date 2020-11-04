The Lamborghini Urus is a large SUV, built on the same platform as the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga. It was unveiled in late 2017 and arrived in the UK market in 2018.

The Urus is Lamborghini’s first luxury SUV, although not its first off-road vehicle – that was the cult favourite LM002 from the 1980s. It was somewhat controversial when it was launched, although with nowhere near the levels of outrage that accompanied the Porsche Cayenne nearly 20 years ago.

Of the 16 reviews for the Lamborghini Urus that we have gathered so far (as of November 2020), the scores have been almost a unanimous four-star rating. It has been (inevitably) praised for its performance, but also commended for being relatively quiet and comfortable. The main negatives have been (inevitably) the price tag and questions about its general relevance in the world.

Body style: large SUV

Engine: petrol

Price: From £185,500 on-road Launched: Autumn 2018

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA







Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“Traditional school run SUVs will be cowering in fear when you rock up to the playground in your twin-turbo V8 Lamborghini Urus.”

“The Urus succeeds in its goal combining the extravagance and performance of a Lamborghini with the practicality and comfort of a luxury SUV. And crucially, you can turn either character on or off with the flick of a switch.”

“Once you accept that companies such as Lamborghini aren’t to be blamed or scorned for building the cars their customers ask for, you can only really applaud what the Urus does.”

“There really isn’t anything quite like the Lamborghini Urus on the market. It’s indecently fast, whether the road is straight, curvy, bumpy or not a road, it looks unique and it can carry all the family or friends when needs be.”

“The Lamborghini Urus is really a supercar on stilts, encompassing all the best and worst points of both sports cars and SUVs.”

“The Lamborghini Urus one of the fastest SUVs on sale and has a fantastic V8 engine, but you’ll pay for Lamborghini’s hallowed badge, and don’t think you’ll be going too far off-road.”

“If you love an adventurous lifestyle and have the money, then this car could be the one for you. If you love showing off to the other mums and dads on the school run, this is definitely the car for you. Because, let me tell you, after a few days behind the wheel of this car, I want one.”

“Trying to master so many disciplines in one car is a tough gig, but the Lamborghini Urus makes a reasonable fist of it.”

“The new Lamborghini Urus is well worth recommending. It’s unique in the market, offering the performance and, within reason alone, it’s worth getting the nod from us.”

“Lamborghini has made a very good car. A car that is quiet and comfortable and fast and probably super-reliable. It’s also, and I know this sounds ridiculous, quite good value for money. But, sadly, by doing all this, it hasn’t made a Lamborghini. Which is what I wanted.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

“Lamborghini’s first attempt at an SUV is remarkable for the fact that, despite the weight, it manages to be a fine road car, sufficiently competent off-road and a total hoot on a racing circuit. Explosively fast, yet practical (even comfortable) and well built. The only issue is the ride.”

Score: 8 / 10

“The Urus is what happens when the maker of the planet’s most outlandish supercars turns its hand to a large five-door family car with proper ground clearance and off-road ability.”

“It may not be the sensible SUV choice, but the Lamborghini Urus blends jaw-dropping pace with comfort and enough practicality to be usable every day.”

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we are not expecting this to ever happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re not expecting the Urus to ever actually be tested, but we’ll published the results here if it happens. But given that it’s a 4.4-litre petrol twin-turbo V8 SUV, it would be unlikely to score highly…

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Urus is tested, we will update this page.

