Lamborghini Urus (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

Lamborghini Urus

(2018 – present)

The Lamborghini Urus is a large SUV, built on the same platform as the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga. It was unveiled in late 2017 and arrived in the UK market in 2018.

The Urus is Lamborghini’s first luxury SUV, although not its first off-road vehicle – that was the cult favourite LM002 from the 1980s. It was somewhat controversial when it was launched, although with nowhere near the levels of outrage that accompanied the Porsche Cayenne nearly 20 years ago.

Of the 16 reviews for the Lamborghini Urus that we have gathered so far (as of November 2020), the scores have been almost a unanimous four-star rating. It has been (inevitably) praised for its performance, but also commended for being relatively quiet and comfortable. The main negatives have been (inevitably) the price tag and questions about its general relevance in the world.

Body style: large SUV
Engine: petrol
Price: From £185,500 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated:
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP and we are not expecting this to ever happen. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re not expecting the Urus to ever actually be tested, but we’ll published the results here if it happens. But given that it’s a 4.4-litre petrol twin-turbo V8 SUV, it would be unlikely to score highly…

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Lamborghini Urus has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Urus is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lamborghini Urus, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi RS Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVO | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 | Mercedes-AMG G 63 | Porsche Cayenne | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

