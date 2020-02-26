Land Rover announces pricing for three-door Defender 90

Prices for the three-door Land Rover Defender 90 will start at £40,290, making it almost £5,000 less expensive than the starting price for the larger 110 model.

The 90 is expected to appeal to those who use their 4×4 off-road more often, boasting a short wheelbase and minimal overhangs that the company claims makes it ‘the most capable Land Rover ever made’.

There are four option packs available for the 90, called Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban, which give the model slightly different specifications adapted to different use cases. The most popular on the 110 so far has been Urban, a £517 pack that ‘equips Defender to stand out in the suburbs’ – which also tends to reveal where the ‘most capable Land Rover ever made’ is really likely to be found…

Finbar McFall, Land Rover’s global product marketing director, said: “We have experienced unprecedented demand for New Defender 110 and the official introduction of Defender 90 is sure to boost interest.

“As the family grows to include an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and commercial derivatives later this year, we look forward to continuing this success. If our experience with the Defender 110 is anything to go by, we can expect over half of customers to opt for one of the four Accessory Packs, making New Defender the most accessorised and personalised Land Rover we have ever produced.”

The Defender 90 model is designed with the same view towards practicality as its larger sibling, with features like a ‘jump seat’ in the centre of the front row, which means it can carry a total of six people. The seat folds away when not in use to double as a large armrest.

Order books for the Defender 90 are open now with deliveries expected ‘later this summer’. Prices for the Defender 110 start at £45,240 and first deliveries are due in the spring. Meanwhile, commercial derivatives will join the range later this year, priced from £35,000, excluding VAT.