92 %
Expert Rating
Land Rover Defender 110 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Land Rover Defender

(2020 – present)

The Land Rover Defender is a large SUV that is inspired by, but completely unrelated to, the long-serving Defender model that could trace its lineage back to the first Land Rover in 1948. The new model shares a lot of its architecture and components with other models in the Jaguar Land Rover family, and carries over nothing from the old Defender.

The new Defender was launched in late 2019 and went on sale in the UK in early 2020. Initially it is only available in long-wheelbase (110) form, with the short-wheelbase (90) version arriving in the second half of 2020. A plug-in hybrid version is also expected to join the range either later this year or in 2021. Unlike most models in the Land Rover range, which are built in Britain, the Defender is built alongside the Land Rover Discovery at a factory in Slovakia.

As of July 2020, the Land Rover Defender has an outstanding Expert Rating of 92% based on 18 reviews from UK media sources. That is one of the highest scores of nearly 200 cars we have analysed to date, with the new Defender receiving high praise for its combination of off-road an on-road abilities, practicality and vastly improved infotainement system compared to other Land Rover models. The main criticisms are directed at fairly poor fuel economy and the car’s high price – with a long list of expensive options that can see a Defender reach £100k.

So far, all of the reviews published in the UK media have been of the 110 model and generally taken from dedicated launch events, so the Defender’s overall Expert Rating may shift once we get more a larger number of reviews of all the models and engines in more typical UK driving situations. The coronavirus pandemic has also created delays for Euro NCAP safety testing, Green NCAP eco testing and Thatcham security testing. As soon as these results are published, we will update this page accordingly.

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £47,715 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: Autumn 2020

  • Land Rover Defender (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Land Rover Defender 90 (2020 onwards) – rear
  • Land Rover Defender 90 (2020 onwards) – front

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Land Rover Defender has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the Defender has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Land Rover Defender has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Land Rover Defender has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque have both been assessed by Thatcham, and both scored the top Superior rating. Given that the Defender will use the same technology as its sister Land Rover models, it is likely that it will also perform well.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Land Rover Defender has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Most anticipated car of 2020

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Land Rover Defender, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Jeep Wrangler | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Range Rover Sport | SsangYong Rexton | Toyota Land Cruiser | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

Land Rover Defender

This page last updated:

