The Land Rover Defender is a large SUV that is inspired by, but completely unrelated to, the long-serving Defender model that could trace its lineage back to the first Land Rover in 1948. The new model shares a lot of its architecture and components with other models in the Jaguar Land Rover family, and carries over nothing from the old Defender.

The new Defender was launched in late 2019 and went on sale in the UK in early 2020. Initially it is only available in long-wheelbase (110) form, with the short-wheelbase (90) version arriving in the second half of 2020. A plug-in hybrid version is also expected to join the range either later this year or in 2021. Unlike most models in the Land Rover range, which are built in Britain, the Defender is built alongside the Land Rover Discovery at a factory in Slovakia.

As of July 2020, the Land Rover Defender has an outstanding Expert Rating of 92% based on 18 reviews from UK media sources. That is one of the highest scores of nearly 200 cars we have analysed to date, with the new Defender receiving high praise for its combination of off-road an on-road abilities, practicality and vastly improved infotainement system compared to other Land Rover models. The main criticisms are directed at fairly poor fuel economy and the car’s high price – with a long list of expensive options that can see a Defender reach £100k.

So far, all of the reviews published in the UK media have been of the 110 model and generally taken from dedicated launch events, so the Defender’s overall Expert Rating may shift once we get more a larger number of reviews of all the models and engines in more typical UK driving situations. The coronavirus pandemic has also created delays for Euro NCAP safety testing, Green NCAP eco testing and Thatcham security testing. As soon as these results are published, we will update this page accordingly.

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £47,715 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic 110 P400 SE

Score: 9 / 10

"The new Land Rover Defender P400 is the fastest Defender on sale and it's a lot of fun, but the cheaper diesel models make more sense."

Score: 10 / 10

"The new Land Rover Defender is one of the most anticipated new cars in a generation, and it doesn't disappoint."

Score: 9 / 10

"Draw up a list of the most broadly capable cars in the world and the Land Rover Defender would sit comfortably in the top three. It costs and it's thirsty, but it's a triumph."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 110 D240 S

Score: 9 / 10

"This new Defender steps off where the last one bade us farewell: as a premium vehicle ripe for individualisation, rather than where the Land Rover story started, as a basic utility and agricultural vehicle. Where it differs is just what a fine, refined and comfortable car it now is."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 110 S

Score: 9 / 10

"Whatever the terrain, the Land Rover Defender would never be out of my top two or three choices, and proper road, where it's extremely amenable, is just another surface, not as a relief. Admittedly, there's a price, but be in no doubt: this is one of the most capable vehicles in the world."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 110

Score: 10 / 10

"Replacing an iconic 72-year old car was a tough task. In many ways, it was impossible. Land Rover has judged it well. The new Defender has all the off-roading prowess (and then some) of the wonderful old Landie and mingles that with impressive on-road comfort and everyday usability."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 110 D240

Score: 10 / 10

"The new Land Rover Defender 110 had a big name to live up to and it's succeeded in all areas. The design, technology and engineering make it one of the most competent cars you can buy today. It's unexpectedly fun to drive on the road, with all of the off-road ability you'll ever need."

Score: 8.8 / 10

"The Land Rover Defender has returned with an incredible repertoire of talents but the plug-in hybrid version is desperately needed to add low running costs to the list."

Score: 9 / 10

"The new Land Rover Defender is a cool-looking, well-equipped and extremely capable off-roader, but top-spec models are quite expensive."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D240 110

"It does what you expect a Defender to do. Sorts it. I felt fully confident. Not once did I feel it wouldn't cope."

Model reviewed: P400 X

Score: 8 / 10

"Land Rover's all-new Defender proves to be worth the wait and is now as capable on-road as it is off it. It's no driver's car but as a do-everything machine it's hard to fault and we wouldn't be embarrassed to have one share garage space with a more traditional evo car."

"In a bid to cater for a wide range of buyers, the new Land Rover Defender will be offered in a wide range of configurations. The initial 110 model will be available with five, six or seven seats, while the 90 will have up to six seats."

"Land Rover claims this is the best off-roader it's ever made – enough said?"

Score: 9.4 / 10

"An off-road great, re-imagined for the 21st century"

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 110

"The new Defender is finally here — tough, trendy and hi-tech."

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D240 S 110

Score: 10 / 10

"The Land Rover Defender is much more expensive than the car it replaces but it's a much more capable and versatile vehicle. Land Rover's reliability record isn't exactly peerless but we'll have to give this car the benefit of the doubt – and it's got to be better than its predecessor."

Score: 9 / 10

"If you can make use of it, there's nothing to match it"

Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic 110 P400

Score: 8 / 10

"The Land Rover Defender is far from cheap, but if you want a rugged SUV that fuses amazing off-road ability with accomplished road manners, it's effectively in a class of one: no small feat."

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Land Rover Defender has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing had been halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume in the second half of the year. As soon as the Defender has been tested, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Land Rover Defender has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Land Rover Defender has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque have both been assessed by Thatcham, and both scored the top Superior rating. Given that the Defender will use the same technology as its sister Land Rover models, it is likely that it will also perform well.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Land Rover Defender has received

2020

What Car? Awards – Most anticipated car of 2020

Similar cars If you're interested in the Land Rover Defender, you might also like to consider these vehicles

