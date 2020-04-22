Land Rover adds new plug-in hybrid models

A new plug-in hybrid powertrain has been launched for the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, promising an all-electric range of around 40 miles.

The petrol-electric unit, which is the same in both models, uses a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. They produce a combined 309hp and 540Nm of torque.

Badged P300e, it promises impressive economy and low running costs. The Evoque emits 32-38g/km of CO 2 and is capable of up to 202mpg and a claimed 41-mile all-electric range. The Discovery Sport emits 32-38g/km of CO 2 , can hit 143.5-175.5mpg, and travel up to 38 miles on electric power.

Performance-wise, the Evoque can go from 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds while the Discovery Sport takes 6.6 seconds. Both are capable of travelling up to 84mph on electric power.

Both models will be appealing to business users. The Evoque P300e is eligible for a 6% benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate in 2020/21, rising to 8% in 2022/23. The Discovery Sport P300e, meanwhile, has a BIK rate of 10% rising to 12% over the same period.

There are three drive modes available. The default mode is Hybrid, which automatically combines the electric and petrol power as necessary, with the ability to intelligently mix power for maximum efficiency if a destination has been put into the sat nav. There’s also EV mode to run solely on electric power, and Save, which prioritises the petrol engine to keep the battery charged.

Land Rover says the 15kWh battery has been placed between the rear seats so that it doesn’t affect interior space, and can be charged to 80% within 30 minutes at a 32kW public charger, or just under 90 minutes using the supplied 7kW home charger.

Both are available to order now, with Evoque P300e starting at £43,850 and the Discovery Sport P300e starting from £45,370. Delivery dates for the new plug-in hybrid models have not yet been published, and will potentially be uncertain due to factory shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.