Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £75K

An extinction-level event is on the horizon – one that will, in less than seven years’ time, wipe out all new petrol-powered cars in the UK. For internal combustion engines, these really are the last days of the dinosaurs.

This extinction-level event for fossil fuels has already begun. Most new diesel cars are already gone, and the number of purely petrol-powered cars is starting to dwindle as car companies switch their investments to new electrified vehicles. In fact, there are unlikely to be any major new purely petrol cars released in the UK ever again, as the car industry shifts to hybrid and fully electric models.

But the ultimate drop-dead date for new petrol cars is still seven years away, so there’s still time to enjoy a new petrol car. If you’re looking for a new or near-new vehicle today and you’re not ready to switch to an electric or plug-in hybrid model, there are still a number of excellent petrol-powered cars available to buy.

In the third of a four-part series celebrating the finest of petrol power, we’re looking at the best new and near-new petrol cars on the market that you can buy for £75K.

Whether you’re in the market for a lavish and comfortable saloon or SUV, or something a bit more thrilling in the bends, this list has you covered. All of our recommendations are backed by our award-winning Expert Rating Index, which tracks and ranks more than 480 different cars from 54 manufacturers, based on more than 14,500 reviews from 30 of the UK’s top motoring titles.

All fuel consumption and gearbox information relate to the cheapest trim and petrol engine combination on offer. All Expert Rating scores are correct as of April 2023.

Luxury saloons

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Available near-new for less than £75K

If you are looking for petrol-powered automotive opulence, look no further than the lavish Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The executive saloon currently holds an Expert Rating of 85%, and has been widely praised for its refined and tech-laden interior. At the time of writing, this Mercedes-Benz is available near-new on the used market for just under £75k. Picking up a brand-new model is considerably more expensive, and the options list gets really pricey. Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 85%

85% Expert Rating ranking: 6th out of 44 large cars Fuel consumption : 34 mpg

34 mpg Gearbox: Automatic only

Automatic only Warranty: Three years

Audi A8 Available near-new for less than £75K

Audi’s flagship saloon, the A8 has received almost unanimously positive reviews from the UK media, again commended for its luxurious and tech-filled interior. That said, it isn’t as spacious in the rear as its key rival, the S-Class. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 75%, the Audi A8 is also available near-new for under £75k, but usually a few thousand cheaper than its Mercedes-Benz counterpart. Audi A8 (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 75%

75% Expert Rating ranking: 17th out of 44 large cars Fuel consumption : 31 mpg

31 mpg Gearbox: Automatic only

Automatic only Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles

Luxury SUVs

Land Rover Defender V8 Available brand new for less than £75K

The Land Rover Defender is one of the longest standing nameplates in British motoring. The upmarket SUV is a polished all-rounder that combines outstanding off-road ability with smooth on-road performance from a V8 petrol engine (or a diesel, or a plug-in hybrid, but we’re not talking about those today). Despite its manufacturer’s poor reliability track record, the Defender currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%. A new model can be purchased for under the £75k threshold, with enough room to comfortably explore the options list. Land Rover Defender (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 80%

80% Expert Rating ranking: 4th out of 38 large SUVs Fuel consumption : 34 mpg

34 mpg Gearbox: Automatic only

Automatic only Warranty: Three years

Hot hatches

Honda Civic Type R Available brand new for less than £75K

The last-generation Honda Civic Type R was a pretty tough act to follow, and its successor is another corker. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 89%, the hot hatch offers a thrilling and engaging driving experience with a more subdued but still sporty exterior. Pricing for the latest iteration of the Civic Type R currently starts at around £50k, meaning that you can explore the optional accessories to your heart’s content should you have £75k to spend. Honda Civic Type R (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 89%

89% Expert Rating ranking: 2nd out of 20 hot hatches Fuel consumption : 34 mpg

34 mpg Gearbox: Manual only

Manual only Warranty: Three years

Sports cars

Toyota GR Supra Available brand new for less than £75K

Perhaps the last in a long line of loud and proud coupés, the Toyota GR Supra is an impressive all-round sports car known for its punchy performance and well-balanced handling that is sure to get you grinning in tight bends. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 73%, the Supra is also pretty comfortable and well-equipped by sports car standards. But if you are looking to set the fastest lap times, you should probably consider its lightweight rivals. Toyota GR Supra (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 73% Fuel consumption : 38 mpg

38 mpg Gearbox: Manual or automatic

Manual or automatic Warranty: Ten years or 100,000 miles

BMW M2 Available brand new for less than £75K

The entry-level model in the BMW ‘M’ division range, the second-generation M2 is the new kid on the block, becoming available to order in Spring 2023. The coupé offers rapid cross-country performance and responsive handling, though reviewers note that it isn’t as charming as its predecessor. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 73%, the BMW M2 is available new for less than £75k, but it is more expensive than its key competitors. BMW M2 (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating: 73% Fuel consumption : 28 mpg

28 mpg Gearbox: Manual or automatic

Manual or automatic Warranty: Three years

Performance saloons

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Available near-new for less than £75K

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a super saloon that offers a sophisticated interior, poised handling and class-leading straight-line pace thanks to its Ferrari-developed engine. Reviewers unanimously agree that it is a very compelling package – have I mentioned its handsome looks? The Italian saloon currently sits in top spot in the medium car class, with an impressive Expert Rating of 89%. At the time of writing, this performance-packed Giulia is priced just north of the £75k mark – it’s best to check the used market first. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 89%

89% Expert Rating ranking: 1st out of 58 medium cars Fuel consumption: 28 mpg

28 mpg Gearbox: Automatic only

Automatic only Warranty: Five years or 75,000 miles

BMW M3 Competition Available near-new for less than £75K

Let’s move on to the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s key challenger. The BMW M3 has been widely praised for its thrilling performance and its agile handling, as well as its interior quality, which reviewers agree is an improvement over the Alfa. Many reviewers aren’t too impressed by the car’s large kidney grilles though, and the BMW is more expensive than its Italian counterpart. The BMW M3 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, and is available near-new on the used market for under £75k. BMW M3 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Expert Rating score: 84%

84% Expert Rating ranking: 5th out of 58 medium cars Fuel consumption: 29 mpg

29 mpg Gearbox: Automatic only

Automatic only Warranty: Three years

Performance estates