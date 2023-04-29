fbpx

Land Rover Defender
Car buying advice

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £75K

The third entry in our series celebrating the finest of petrol power - these are the best new and near-new petrol cars you can buy for £75K

by Sean Rees

An extinction-level event is on the horizon – one that will, in less than seven years’ time, wipe out all new petrol-powered cars in the UK. For internal combustion engines, these really are the last days of the dinosaurs.

This extinction-level event for fossil fuels has already begun. Most new diesel cars are already gone, and the number of purely petrol-powered cars is starting to dwindle as car companies switch their investments to new electrified vehicles. In fact, there are unlikely to be any major new purely petrol cars released in the UK ever again, as the car industry shifts to hybrid and fully electric models.

But the ultimate drop-dead date for new petrol cars is still seven years away, so there’s still time to enjoy a new petrol car. If you’re looking for a new or near-new vehicle today and you’re not ready to switch to an electric or plug-in hybrid model, there are still a number of excellent petrol-powered cars available to buy.

In the third of a four-part series celebrating the finest of petrol power, we’re looking at the best new and near-new petrol cars on the market that you can buy for £75K.

Whether you’re in the market for a lavish and comfortable saloon or SUV, or something a bit more thrilling in the bends, this list has you covered. All of our recommendations are backed by our award-winning Expert Rating Index, which tracks and ranks more than 480 different cars from 54 manufacturers, based on more than 14,500 reviews from 30 of the UK’s top motoring titles.

All fuel consumption and gearbox information relate to the cheapest trim and petrol engine combination on offer. All Expert Rating scores are correct as of April 2023.

Luxury saloons

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Available near-new for less than £75K

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2020 onwards) – front view
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2020 onwards) – front view

If you are looking for petrol-powered automotive opulence, look no further than the lavish Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The executive saloon currently holds an Expert Rating of 85%, and has been widely praised for its refined and tech-laden interior.

At the time of writing, this Mercedes-Benz is available near-new on the used market for just under £75k. Picking up a brand-new model is considerably more expensive, and the options list gets really pricey.

  • Fuel consumption: 34 mpg
  • Gearbox: Automatic only
  • Warranty: Three years
Audi A8

Available near-new for less than £75K

Audi A8 (2018 onwards) – front
Audi A8 (2018 onwards) – front

Audi’s flagship saloon, the A8 has received almost unanimously positive reviews from the UK media, again commended for its luxurious and tech-filled interior. That said, it isn’t as spacious in the rear as its key rival, the S-Class.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 75%, the Audi A8 is also available near-new for under £75k, but usually a few thousand cheaper than its Mercedes-Benz counterpart.

  • Fuel consumption: 31 mpg
  • Gearbox: Automatic only
  • Warranty: Three years or 60,000 miles
Luxury SUVs

Land Rover Defender V8

Available brand new for less than £75K

Land Rover Defender (2020)
Land Rover Defender (2020)

The Land Rover Defender is one of the longest standing nameplates in British motoring. The upmarket SUV is a polished all-rounder that combines outstanding off-road ability with smooth on-road performance from a V8 petrol engine (or a diesel, or a plug-in hybrid, but we’re not talking about those today).

Despite its manufacturer’s poor reliability track record, the Defender currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%. A new model can be purchased for under the £75k threshold, with enough room to comfortably explore the options list.

  • Fuel consumption: 34 mpg
  • Gearbox: Automatic only
  • Warranty: Three years
Hot hatches

Honda Civic Type R

Available brand new for less than £75K

Honda Civic Type R front view | Expert Rating
Honda Civic Type R front view | Expert Rating

The last-generation Honda Civic Type R was a pretty tough act to follow, and its successor is another corker. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 89%, the hot hatch offers a thrilling and engaging driving experience with a more subdued but still sporty exterior.

Pricing for the latest iteration of the Civic Type R currently starts at around £50k, meaning that you can explore the optional accessories to your heart’s content should you have £75k to spend.

  • Fuel consumption: 34 mpg
  • Gearbox: Manual only
  • Warranty: Three years
Sports cars

Toyota GR Supra

Available brand new for less than £75K

Perhaps the last in a long line of loud and proud coupés, the Toyota GR Supra is an impressive all-round sports car known for its punchy performance and well-balanced handling that is sure to get you grinning in tight bends.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 73%, the Supra is also pretty comfortable and well-equipped by sports car standards. But if you are looking to set the fastest lap times, you should probably consider its lightweight rivals.

  • Fuel consumption: 38 mpg
  • Gearbox: Manual or automatic
  • Warranty: Ten years or 100,000 miles
BMW M2

Available brand new for less than £75K

BMW M2 (2023 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
BMW M2 (2023 onwards) front view | Expert Rating

The entry-level model in the BMW ‘M’ division range, the second-generation M2 is the new kid on the block, becoming available to order in Spring 2023. The coupé offers rapid cross-country performance and responsive handling, though reviewers note that it isn’t as charming as its predecessor.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 73%, the BMW M2 is available new for less than £75k, but it is more expensive than its key competitors.

  • Fuel consumption: 28 mpg
  • Gearbox: Manual or automatic
  • Warranty: Three years
Performance saloons

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Available near-new for less than £75K

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016 onwards) - front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016 onwards) - front

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a super saloon that offers a sophisticated interior, poised handling and class-leading straight-line pace thanks to its Ferrari-developed engine. Reviewers unanimously agree that it is a very compelling package – have I mentioned its handsome looks?

The Italian saloon currently sits in top spot in the medium car class, with an impressive Expert Rating of 89%. At the time of writing, this performance-packed Giulia is priced just north of the £75k mark – it’s best to check the used market first.

  • Fuel consumption: 28 mpg
  • Gearbox: Automatic only
  • Warranty: Five years or 75,000 miles
BMW M3 Competition

Available near-new for less than £75K

BMW M3 front view | Expert Rating
BMW M3 front view | Expert Rating

Let’s move on to the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s key challenger. The BMW M3 has been widely praised for its thrilling performance and its agile handling, as well as its interior quality, which reviewers agree is an improvement over the Alfa. Many reviewers aren’t too impressed by the car’s large kidney grilles though, and the BMW is more expensive than its Italian counterpart.

The BMW M3 holds an Expert Rating of 84%, and is available near-new on the used market for under £75k.

  • Fuel consumption: 29 mpg
  • Gearbox: Automatic only
  • Warranty: Three years
Performance estates

Audi RS 4

Available brand new for less than £75K

Audi RS 4 front view | Expert Rating
Audi RS 4 front view | Expert Rating