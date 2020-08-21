2021 Lexus LC Convertible
Model update

Lexus announces pricing for updated LC models

Updated flagship models are set to arrive in the UK this autumn

Jack Evans
Lexus has revealed pricing for its updated LC Coupe and Convertible models.

Sitting as the flagship models in the firm’s range, the LC starts from £80,100 in coupe form and £90,775 for the drop-top. Both remain available with the choice of either a V8 (LC 500) or hybrid (LC 500h) powertrain. Order books are open now and Lexus expects first deliveries to commence in autumn.

The convertible is available with a top-spec Sport+ Pack, which brings 21-inch forged alloy wheels, neck heaters in the front seats and semi-aniline leather seat upholstery. A colour head-up display and uprated sound system are also available. LC Convertible models fitted with the plus pack start from £96,625.

  • 2021 Lexus LC Coupe - front
  • 2021 Lexus LC Coupe - rear

An exclusive Regatta Edition will also be available, though just ten are coming to the UK. Taking design cues from yachts, it features a deep blue paint colour contrasting the white steering wheel, headlining and seats.

A revamped suspension system has been introduced with the Coupe – and saves 10kg off the car’s total weight in the process – while the front shock absorbers have been adjusted to better the ride. The ten-speed automatic gearbox has also been tailored to help with everyday driving, while also allowing the engine to rev higher before shifting.

Both cars are also now equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

  • 2021 Lexus LC Convertible Regatta Edition - overhead
  • 2021 Lexus LC Convertible Regatta Edition - cabin
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

