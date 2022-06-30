fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Lexus ES gets infotainment upgrade

The Lexus ES saloon is set to receive a light update, including a infotainment upgrade and other interior revisions

Sean Rees

Lexus has announced that its ES saloon is set to receive another infotainment upgrade, among other tweaks, as part of a minor model update that will go into production this year.

This will be the second update that the ES has received in the last 12 months, after the car was given a larger mid-life facelift in October last year, consisting of cosmetic changes, interior trim additions, suspension updates and a bigger 12-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard.

This time around, Lexus has upgraded the software that this infotainment system runs on. Described as “confusing” by many motoring outlets around the time of the saloon’s UK launch in 2019, Lexus promises that this revised multimedia console is more responsive and intuitive than before.

A cloud navigation feature now comes as standard, which provides real-time road and traffic information, and displays information on local fuel prices and parking. The manufacturer also says that it has improved the voice recognition of the on-board assistance feature – activated by saying “Hey Lexus”.

Apple CarPlay is wireless, but if you use an Android smartphone then you’ll still need to plug it in to use the Android Auto feature.

The infotainment update allows the vehicle to communicate with mobile networks and the internet, meaning that the car can connect to Lexus’ ‘e-Care’, an online diagnostic service for drivers in the event that something goes wrong.

This also means that Lexus can monitor the condition of your ES from afar, and also means that the driver can use a smartphone app to lock or unlock the doors, operate the hazard lights and set the air conditioning before driving.

This minor refresh comes with revisions to the centre console below the infotainment screen – Lexus has ditched the trackpad multimedia control next to the gearstick in favour of two cup holders and USB ports for device charging.

Other than these revisions and an additional sand-coloured interior colour scheme, the powertrain, specs and styling of the ES remains the same. Lexus has also announced that a new range-topping trim, the ‘F Sport Design’, will be added to the ES range when this update goes into production in August – but there is not much information on this new trim as of yet.

With a current Expert Rating of 66%, consumer titles have rated the Lexus ES highly for its build quality, comfort and refinement, while performance-oriented titles have criticised its driving dynamics.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Hyundai Kona N

Toyota bZ4X

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved