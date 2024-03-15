fbpx

Lexus LBX

(2023 - present)

Lexus LBX Expert Rating wallpaper, March 2024

New car score:

62
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

63
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

73
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

58
%
B

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Lexus LBX is a compact SUV/crossover which first arrived on UK roads in Spring 2024. Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, this small family car is now the cheapest model in the Lexus range and shares its foundations with the similar Toyota Yaris Cross.

“The LBX hits the nail on the head” says Steve Huntingford of What Car? – a publication that gave the crossover full marks. “It’s plush inside, cheap to run and very well equipped. You also get the promise of stellar reliability and rock-solid build quality.”

Unfortunately for Lexus, other motoring outlets aren’t as enthusiastic. The Carwow team notes that the car “isn’t particularly practical”, mentioning the rather tight rear seating, while Carbuyer‘s John McIlroy argues that the LBX is expensive, particularly when compared to more spacious alternatives from mainstream automotive brands.

Colin Overland of Parkers concludes that the LBX is a decent addition to the crowded small SUV category which is “fairly refined and comfortable”, but it is “not very Lexusy, in terms of luxury and sophistication, while being quite expensive for what remains at heart a perfectly decent Toyota.”

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It scores top marks for its eco rating, helped by low CO2 emissions from its hybrid engine. We don’t have any safety rating data yet, while media reviews have been below-average (despite the LBX winning What Car?’s Car of the Year 2024 award)

LBX highlights

  • High-quality, well-equipped cabin
  • Precise steering
  • Nippy and efficient hybrid powertrain

LBX lowlights

  • Tight for rear passengers
  • Expensive when compared to rivals
  • Not as luxurious as other Lexus SUVs

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £29,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Lexus LBX front view | Expert Rating
Lexus LBX rear view | Expert Rating
Lexus LBX interior view | Expert Rating
Lexus LBX boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. While it doesn’t stand for the LBX, with structurally-similar Toyota Yaris Cross was given a full-five star safety rating from the crash testers in 2021.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus LBX to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the LBX, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models61 mpgA59 – 63 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models105 g/kmA102 – 110 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models32C28 – 35B – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£202B
Year 2£539B
Year 3£876B
Year 4£1,078B
Year 5£1,406B
Overall£4,101B

The Lexus LBX is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The crossover’s average fuel consumption of 61mpg (59 to 63pmg) is lower than the market average in the small SUV sector, and the car’s servicing and maintenance costs should be fairly affordable over the course of the first five years of ownership. The LBX also has insurance premiums that sit at around the market average.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus LBX has received.

2024

  • What Car? AwardsCar of the Year + Best Small SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LBX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris CrossVauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More news, reviews and information about the Lexus LBX at The Car Expert

New Lexus LBX hybrid now available to pre-order

New Lexus LBX hybrid now available to pre-order

The Lexus LBX is a plush crossover with a well-equipped cabin and an efficient hybrid engine, but cheaper alternatives offer more space for less.
