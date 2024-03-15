Summary
The Lexus LBX is a compact SUV/crossover which first arrived on UK roads in Spring 2024. Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, this small family car is now the cheapest model in the Lexus range and shares its foundations with the similar Toyota Yaris Cross.
“The LBX hits the nail on the head” says Steve Huntingford of What Car? – a publication that gave the crossover full marks. “It’s plush inside, cheap to run and very well equipped. You also get the promise of stellar reliability and rock-solid build quality.”
Unfortunately for Lexus, other motoring outlets aren’t as enthusiastic. The Carwow team notes that the car “isn’t particularly practical”, mentioning the rather tight rear seating, while Carbuyer‘s John McIlroy argues that the LBX is expensive, particularly when compared to more spacious alternatives from mainstream automotive brands.
Colin Overland of Parkers concludes that the LBX is a decent addition to the crowded small SUV category which is “fairly refined and comfortable”, but it is “not very Lexusy, in terms of luxury and sophistication, while being quite expensive for what remains at heart a perfectly decent Toyota.”
As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It scores top marks for its eco rating, helped by low CO2 emissions from its hybrid engine. We don’t have any safety rating data yet, while media reviews have been below-average (despite the LBX winning What Car?’s Car of the Year 2024 award)
LBX highlights
- High-quality, well-equipped cabin
- Precise steering
- Nippy and efficient hybrid powertrain
LBX lowlights
- Tight for rear passengers
- Expensive when compared to rivals
- Not as luxurious as other Lexus SUVs
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £29,995 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Lexus has done enough to make the LBX a credible premium small SUV, but there are still plenty of small electric cars out there for less, and while they may fall short of the LBX’s cabin finish, they more than make up for it with greater practicality.”
Author: John McIlroy
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Stylish, easy to drive and with a real sense of quality it nails the brief of delivering a proper Lexus experience in a smaller package.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Fun to drive and pleasant to spend time in, but space is tight and it lacks a touch of refinement.”
Author: James Attwood
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“It’s attractive inside and out and well-built, with plenty of equipment, and is good to drive provided you’re more concerned with comfort than sporty handling. It’s also expensive though and not as spacious as alternatives without premium badges.”
Author: John McIlroy
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Lexus LBX is a small, stylish SUV with an upmarket interior, but it’s not particularly practical.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Lexus LBX is the smallest car the premium Japanese brand has built to date and provides plenty of appeal if you’re thinking about downsizing. It’s well built and looks the part, with a wide-range of paint and trim options allowing owners to get just the car they want. While it’s definitely great to drool over, the all-new hybrid engine isn’t quite as refined as you’d expect. But used as a city car, the little Lexus LBX excels.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Lexus LBX is an appealing premium small SUV. It features a frugal hybrid petrol engine set-up, and the design is great too, with an array of upmarket interior options to match. But it’s a little short on space behind the front seats.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The LBX is an agreeable car to drive and live with, but utterly lacks the X factor that should come with the Lexus badge, especially bearing in mind that the pricing is rather stiff. The end result falls awkwardly between two stools by being not very Lexusy, in terms of luxury and sophistication, while being quite expensive for what remains at heart a perfectly decent Toyota.
Author: Colin Overland
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Lexus has high hopes for its smallest compact crossover. Smart looks, a premium interior and efficient drive offer plenty of promise.”
Author: Peter Rawlins
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Lexus LBX hits the nail on the head when it comes to its intended purpose. It’s the smallest Lexus you can buy, yet it’s plush inside, cheap to run and very well equipped. You also get the promise of stellar reliability and rock-solid build quality.”
Author: Will Nightingale
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. While it doesn’t stand for the LBX, with structurally-similar Toyota Yaris Cross was given a full-five star safety rating from the crash testers in 2021.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus LBX to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the LBX, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|61 mpg
|A
|59 – 63 mpg
|A – A
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Hybrid models
|105 g/km
|A
|102 – 110 g/km
|A – A
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|32
|C
|28 – 35
|B – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£202
|B
|Year 2
|£539
|B
|Year 3
|£876
|B
|Year 4
|£1,078
|B
|Year 5
|£1,406
|B
|Overall
|£4,101
|B
The Lexus LBX is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The crossover’s average fuel consumption of 61mpg (59 to 63pmg) is lower than the market average in the small SUV sector, and the car’s servicing and maintenance costs should be fairly affordable over the course of the first five years of ownership. The LBX also has insurance premiums that sit at around the market average.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus LBX has received.
2024
- What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Lexus LBX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Lexus LBX at The Car Expert
Buy a Lexus LBX
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lexus LBX, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Lexus LBX
If you’re looking to lease a new Lexus LBX, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Subscribe to a Lexus LBX
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
Find out more