The Lexus LBX is a compact SUV/crossover which first arrived on UK roads in Spring 2024. Only available as a petrol-electric hybrid, this small family car is now the cheapest model in the Lexus range and shares its foundations with the similar Toyota Yaris Cross.

“The LBX hits the nail on the head” says Steve Huntingford of What Car? – a publication that gave the crossover full marks. “It’s plush inside, cheap to run and very well equipped. You also get the promise of stellar reliability and rock-solid build quality.”

Unfortunately for Lexus, other motoring outlets aren’t as enthusiastic. The Carwow team notes that the car “isn’t particularly practical”, mentioning the rather tight rear seating, while Carbuyer‘s John McIlroy argues that the LBX is expensive, particularly when compared to more spacious alternatives from mainstream automotive brands.

Colin Overland of Parkers concludes that the LBX is a decent addition to the crowded small SUV category which is “fairly refined and comfortable”, but it is “not very Lexusy, in terms of luxury and sophistication, while being quite expensive for what remains at heart a perfectly decent Toyota.”

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It scores top marks for its eco rating, helped by low CO 2 emissions from its hybrid engine. We don’t have any safety rating data yet, while media reviews have been below-average (despite the LBX winning What Car?’s Car of the Year 2024 award)

LBX highlights High-quality, well-equipped cabin

Precise steering

Nippy and efficient hybrid powertrain LBX lowlights Tight for rear passengers

Expensive when compared to rivals

Not as luxurious as other Lexus SUVs

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £29,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Lexus has done enough to make the LBX a credible premium small SUV, but there are still plenty of small electric cars out there for less, and while they may fall short of the LBX’s cabin finish, they more than make up for it with greater practicality.”

Author: John McIlroy

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish, easy to drive and with a real sense of quality it nails the brief of delivering a proper Lexus experience in a smaller package.”

Author: Dan Trent

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Fun to drive and pleasant to spend time in, but space is tight and it lacks a touch of refinement.”

Author: James Attwood

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“It’s attractive inside and out and well-built, with plenty of equipment, and is good to drive provided you’re more concerned with comfort than sporty handling. It’s also expensive though and not as spacious as alternatives without premium badges.”

Author: John McIlroy

Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Lexus LBX is a small, stylish SUV with an upmarket interior, but it’s not particularly practical.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus LBX is the smallest car the premium Japanese brand has built to date and provides plenty of appeal if you’re thinking about downsizing. It’s well built and looks the part, with a wide-range of paint and trim options allowing owners to get just the car they want. While it’s definitely great to drool over, the all-new hybrid engine isn’t quite as refined as you’d expect. But used as a city car, the little Lexus LBX excels.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LBX is an appealing premium small SUV. It features a frugal hybrid petrol engine set-up, and the design is great too, with an array of upmarket interior options to match. But it’s a little short on space behind the front seats.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The LBX is an agreeable car to drive and live with, but utterly lacks the X factor that should come with the Lexus badge, especially bearing in mind that the pricing is rather stiff. The end result falls awkwardly between two stools by being not very Lexusy, in terms of luxury and sophistication, while being quite expensive for what remains at heart a perfectly decent Toyota.

Author: Colin Overland

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Lexus has high hopes for its smallest compact crossover. Smart looks, a premium interior and efficient drive offer plenty of promise.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Lexus LBX hits the nail on the head when it comes to its intended purpose. It’s the smallest Lexus you can buy, yet it’s plush inside, cheap to run and very well equipped. You also get the promise of stellar reliability and rock-solid build quality.”

Author: Will Nightingale

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. While it doesn’t stand for the LBX, with structurally-similar Toyota Yaris Cross was given a full-five star safety rating from the crash testers in 2021.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2024, the Lexus LBX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus LBX to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the LBX, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 61 mpg A 59 – 63 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 105 g/km A 102 – 110 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 32 C 28 – 35 B – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £202 B Year 2 £539 B Year 3 £876 B Year 4 £1,078 B Year 5 £1,406 B Overall £4,101 B

The Lexus LBX is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The crossover’s average fuel consumption of 61mpg (59 to 63pmg) is lower than the market average in the small SUV sector, and the car’s servicing and maintenance costs should be fairly affordable over the course of the first five years of ownership. The LBX also has insurance premiums that sit at around the market average.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus LBX has received.

2024 What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LBX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Lexus LBX at The Car Expert

