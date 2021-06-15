Summary

On sale as a coupé since 2017 and as a convertible since 2020, the Lexus LC has certainly made headlines. Top Gear describes the coupe as “the most outrageous thing to come from the maker of posh Toyotas since the LFA supercar in 2010.”

The LC was launched as a 2+2 coupe, very mildly refreshed in 2020 with a convertible joining the range at the same time.

There are two powertrain options for the coupé – the LC 500 as its name suggests boasts a 5.0-litre V8 of 464hp. Being a Lexus, the other option has to be a hybrid, and the LC 500h mates a 3.5-litre petrol engine to an electric motor for 359hp. Naturally this car is slower to 62mph, taking five seconds compared to the 4.7 of the V8. Currently, the convertible is only available with the petrol V8.

The Lexus LC is designed for those who want something different to the standard-bearing Porsche 911, though reviewers believe it rivals everything from the BMW 8 Series to the Aston Martin DB11. As of June 2021, the Lexus LC holds an Expert Rating of 81% from 26 reviews.

Reviewers have been unanimously positive about the 5.0-litre LC 500, with Evo describing it as “a fantastic coupe”. The hybrid earns mixed reviews, however – Evo, once again, describing it as “not inherently bad, but more a calmer GT cruiser”. Top Gear calls the hybrid “clever but flawed” whereas the V8 offers lots of character and performance, with a much more effective automatic gearbox.

Testers also prefer the LC 500 V8’s handling, saying that the additional weight of the hybrid model, especially in top spec Luxury trim, makes it more cumbersome in corners.

The interior layout also earns praise – despite having very many buttons and switches. Reviewers like the way the driver’s surroundings are laid out, but add that the rear seats are effectively nothing more than luggage racks.

Lexus LC highlights V8 offers exciting performance and handling

Suspension upgrades improve ride

Hybrid’s clever gearbox better than plain CVT

Hybrid good for urban stop-start drives

Complex interior well executed Lexus LC lowlights Indecisive auto gearbox on V8

Hybrid can’t match V8 for performance

Hybrid weight affects handling

Lots of interior buttons

Back seats only good for luggage storage

Key specifications

Body style: Large 2+2 coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £81,750 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Autumn 2020

Update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“The Lexus LC 500 Convertible proves that as well as rock-solid reliability and an outstanding dealer network, Lexus has finally learned how to deliver a car that can stir emotions. That achievement might well mean that the LC Convertible has significance way beyond its sales figures.”

Read review Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic LC 500 Limited Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LC is overlooked as a two-door sports car. It may not have the Porsche 911’s precision, but its 5.0-litre V8 is one of the finest engines on the road, and the car looks like nothing else – especially in this Limited Edition spec.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 7 / 10

“Perhaps the Lexus LC 500 Convertible should be viewed as more of an under-sized S-Class Cabriolet alternative, even if the 149-litre boot capacity is hardly the greatest for touring. Its dynamic character is closer to that of the laid-back Mercedes than any Porsche or AMG, whizz-bang V8 or not.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 8 / 10

“Taken on its own merits, the Lexus LC Convertible is a wonderful achievement. It’s a Lexus worth getting excited about, with a glorious engine, stunning styling and all the hallmarks unique to Lexus ownership.”

Read review Model reviewed: LC 500 Sport+ coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The hybrid will appeal to early adopters and those who like the idea of a relatively environmentally-friendly GT car that’ll cover serious mileage in comfort. The V8 is the better drive. You pays your money, you takes your choice. Ours is a V8 Sport + thanks…”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LC Convertible is a cultured open-top tourer with a fantastic V8 engine”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 7 / 10

“Roof down it’s a spectacular machine, but with it in position you’re reminded of how unconvincingly a fabric hood imitates a fixed metal roof from an aesthetics point of view. With it stowed, however, you are at least treated to the fullness of the normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8’s voice.”

Read review Eurekar + “The Lexus LC 500 Convertible Sport Plus is absolutely stunning.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 500

Score: 9 / 10

“Charismatic, challenging, distinctive and above all fun to drive, the LC 500 might be the most underrated new car on sale.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: LC 500 coupé Limited Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“There are few cars that can turn heads quite as well; few that offer such a dramatic switch in character from laid-back grand tourer to whip-crack sports car. If you’re lucky enough to be in a position to buy a car like this, you may well want to pop into your Lexus dealer next time around.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“In terms of styling, the Lexus LC has to be one of the most desirable GTs on sale today. If you can live with rear seats that are barely useable, and a boot smaller than you’d need for proper touring, it delivers a compelling level of performance, particularly with the V8 under the bonnet.”

Read review Model reviewed: LC 500h coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but under the skin this is an old-school GT; refined and comfortable, with good handling, but even greater comfort.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“Bold and beautiful: the Lexus LC is the maddest Lexus since the LFA, and backs it up with impressive dynamics for a heavy car… so long as you buy the V8, not the hybrid.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: LC 500 Convertible

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LC 500 Convertible isn’t as sharp to drive as a Porsche 911 Cabriolet, but it’s up there with most other rivals for performance, agility, comfort and fun. The naturally aspirated V8 sounds awesome and the LC has one of the nicest interiors in the class.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

Being an £80K+ sports car with limited sales numbers, the Lexus LC has not been tested by safety body Euro NCAP. However, all versions boast a host of active safety features, including a pre-collision system with autonomous braking, radar-based cruise control and lane-keeping aids.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Lexus LC has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. Inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, before resuming later in the year with an enhanced testing process.

We don’t expect the LC to be tested, but a 5.0-litre petrol V8 in a luxury sports coupé is unlikely to rate highly on any eco scale. The hybrid would perform better, but it’s still not going to rival a Toyota Yaris for green credentials…

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus LC has received

2021

UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Open Top Car

Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car

What Car? Awards – Best Convertible for Big Spenders

Carwow Awards – Best Convertible

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LC, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT and GTC | BMW 8 Series | Jaguar F-Type | Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio | McLaren GT | Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupé and convertible | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911

Buy or lease a Lexus LC

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used LC, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Lexus LC deals from Carparison Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new LC. Find out more

Lexus LC deals from Rivervale Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new LC. Find out more