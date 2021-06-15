fbpx
Lexus LC

81 %
Summary

On sale as a coupé since 2017 and as a convertible since 2020, the Lexus LC has certainly made headlines. Top Gear describes the coupe as “the most outrageous thing to come from the maker of posh Toyotas since the LFA supercar in 2010.”

The LC was launched as a 2+2 coupe, very mildly refreshed in 2020 with a convertible joining the range at the same time.

There are two powertrain options for the coupé – the LC 500 as its name suggests boasts a 5.0-litre V8 of 464hp. Being a Lexus, the other option has to be a hybrid, and the LC 500h mates a 3.5-litre petrol engine to an electric motor for 359hp. Naturally this car is slower to 62mph, taking five seconds compared to the 4.7 of the V8. Currently, the convertible is only available with the petrol V8.

The Lexus LC is designed for those who want something different to the standard-bearing Porsche 911, though reviewers believe it rivals everything from the BMW 8 Series to the Aston Martin DB11. As of June 2021, the Lexus LC holds an Expert Rating of 81% from 26 reviews.

Reviewers have been unanimously positive about the 5.0-litre LC 500, with Evo describing it as “a fantastic coupe”. The hybrid earns mixed reviews, however – Evo, once again, describing it as “not inherently bad, but more a calmer GT cruiser”.  Top Gear calls the hybrid “clever but flawed” whereas the V8 offers lots of character and performance, with a much more effective automatic gearbox.

Testers also prefer the LC 500 V8’s handling, saying that the additional weight of the hybrid model, especially in top spec Luxury trim, makes it more cumbersome in corners.

The interior layout also earns praise – despite having very many buttons and switches. Reviewers like the way the driver’s surroundings are laid out, but add that the rear seats are effectively nothing more than luggage racks.     

Lexus LC highlights

  • V8 offers exciting performance and handling
  • Suspension upgrades improve ride
  • Hybrid’s clever gearbox better than plain CVT
  • Hybrid good for urban stop-start drives
  • Complex interior well executed

Lexus LC lowlights

  • Indecisive auto gearbox on V8
  • Hybrid can’t match V8 for performance
  • Hybrid weight affects handling
  • Lots of interior buttons
  • Back seats only good for luggage storage

Key specifications

Body style: Large 2+2 coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol, petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £81,750 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Update due: TBA

Lexus LC coupé (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating
Lexus LC (2020 update)
Lexus LC coupé (2017 onwards) – front view
Lexus LC (2020 update)
Lexus LC coupé (2017 onwards) – rear view
Lexus LC (2020 update)
Lexus LC convertible (2020 onwards) – rear view
Lexus LC Convertible
Lexus LC convertible (2020 onwards) – side profile
Lexus LC Convertible
Lexus LC convertible (2020 onwards) – dashboard
Lexus LC Convertible

Safety rating

No safety rating

Being an £80K+ sports car with limited sales numbers, the Lexus LC has not been tested by safety body Euro NCAP. However, all versions boast a host of active safety features, including a pre-collision system with autonomous braking, radar-based cruise control and lane-keeping aids.  

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Lexus LC has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. Inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, before resuming later in the year with an enhanced testing process.

We don’t expect the LC to be tested, but a 5.0-litre petrol V8 in a luxury sports coupé is unlikely to rate highly on any eco scale. The hybrid would perform better, but it’s still not going to rival a Toyota Yaris for green credentials…

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus LC has received

2021

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Open Top Car
  • Women’s World Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Convertible for Big Spenders
  • Carwow Awards – Best Convertible

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LC, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT and GTC | BMW 8 Series | Jaguar F-Type | Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio | McLaren GT | Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupé and convertible | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911

