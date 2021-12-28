fbpx

Summary

The Lexus LS is a large executive saloon of a similar size, luxury and price to the Mercedes-Benz S-ClassBMW 7 Series and Audi A8. The current model is the fith-generation LS, which arrived in the UK in early 2018.

Lexus only offers the LS with one powertrain option in the UK, the automatic petrol-hybrid LS 500h. Customers can however choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models.

The Lexus LS has received rather mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with verdicts ranging from below average to good. Review scores have improved markedly since the model’s 2021 facelift, which brought a number of improvements to ride quality and interior refinement, but journalists still generally conclude that there are more capable luxury saloons available for such a high-end price tag.

What Car? concludes, “The Lexus LS is well equipped and distinctive, but too flawed in key areas to recommend.” Like many other outlets, What Car? points out that the 3.5-litre V6 engine fitted to all LS models can feel coarse, and is ill-suited to the saloon’s heavy frame.

The Telegraph found this powertrain issue to be the Lexus LS’s downfall. “The strained hybrid driveline adds so much weight that the air suspension struggles to maintain a decent ride quality and the vaunted economy isn’t desperately good.”

Putting aside its performance inconsistencies, it is inside the cabin where the LS excels. Auto Express affirms, “The Lexus LS is oozing with technology and driver assistance features, there are some stunning intricate design touches, and on the strength of this drive, the cabin feels even more beautifully screwed together than ever.”

Fleet World agrees, and add that the LS is “a desirable blend of reliability, safety and economy”, but concede that its European rivals still have an edge, particularly those with plug-in hybrid variants.

As of December 2021, the Lexus LS holds an Expert Rating of 52%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media.

Lexus LS highlights

  • Impressive interior quality
  • Plenty of on-board tech
  • Brand’s reputation for reliability
  • Spacious cabin

Lexus LS lowlights

  • Limited range of models
  • Rivals have more boot space
  • Ill-suited engine
  • Very expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £78,925 on-road

Launched: Spring 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, the Lexus LS has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2021, the Lexus LS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A8 | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Maserati Quattroporte | Mercedes-Benz S-ClassRange Rover | Rolls-Royce Ghost

