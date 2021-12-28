Summary

The Lexus LS is a large executive saloon of a similar size, luxury and price to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8. The current model is the fith-generation LS, which arrived in the UK in early 2018.

Lexus only offers the LS with one powertrain option in the UK, the automatic petrol-hybrid LS 500h. Customers can however choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models.

The Lexus LS has received rather mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with verdicts ranging from below average to good. Review scores have improved markedly since the model’s 2021 facelift, which brought a number of improvements to ride quality and interior refinement, but journalists still generally conclude that there are more capable luxury saloons available for such a high-end price tag.

What Car? concludes, “The Lexus LS is well equipped and distinctive, but too flawed in key areas to recommend.” Like many other outlets, What Car? points out that the 3.5-litre V6 engine fitted to all LS models can feel coarse, and is ill-suited to the saloon’s heavy frame.

The Telegraph found this powertrain issue to be the Lexus LS’s downfall. “The strained hybrid driveline adds so much weight that the air suspension struggles to maintain a decent ride quality and the vaunted economy isn’t desperately good.”

Putting aside its performance inconsistencies, it is inside the cabin where the LS excels. Auto Express affirms, “The Lexus LS is oozing with technology and driver assistance features, there are some stunning intricate design touches, and on the strength of this drive, the cabin feels even more beautifully screwed together than ever.”

Fleet World agrees, and add that the LS is “a desirable blend of reliability, safety and economy”, but concede that its European rivals still have an edge, particularly those with plug-in hybrid variants.

As of December 2021, the Lexus LS holds an Expert Rating of 52%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media.

Lexus LS highlights Impressive interior quality

Plenty of on-board tech

Brand’s reputation for reliability

Spacious cabin Lexus LS lowlights Limited range of models

Rivals have more boot space

Ill-suited engine

Very expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £78,925 on-road Launched: Spring 2018

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 500h

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus LS is oozing with technology and driver assistance features, there are some stunning intricate design touches, and on the strength of this drive, the cabin feels even more beautifully screwed together than ever.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Lexus LS 500h is a hybrid-powered luxury flagship offering a distinctively Japanese alternative to German giants like the Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“When you’ve finally digested everything the Lexus LS is and begin to concentrate instead on what it does, the car’s appeal as a luxury product unravels a little. This is a relatively heavy car with a powertrain ill-suited to moving its mass in suitably low-effort style.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: LS 500h

Score: 6 / 10

“With great visual design and an original and beautifully made cabin this is a proper Lexus, but a hybrid drivetrain no longer counts for much when the main rivals will all soon offer plug-ins which will get you from your office in W1 to Heathrow on electric power.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.8 / 10

“While the LS 500h is by no means a bad car, alternatives such as the Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series make it very difficult to recommend.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus LS takes eye-catching interior design to a whole new level but it isn’t as high-tech as most German alternatives, nor as comfortable.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: LS 500h

Score: 5 / 10

“The LS 500h makes for an interesting alternative to the big German luxury saloons, but falls short on fuel-efficiency and can’t match rivals for driver appeal.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: LS 500h

“From the outside it’s a sleek executive saloon ideally suited to the company chairman or high flying executive. Open the doors and, in contrast, there’s an interior of style and glamour with a touch of show business. The Lexus LS 500h has design features which set it well apart from any other car.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: LS 500h

Score: 5 / 10

“While it delights in some areas, the Lexus LS is too inconsistent to trouble German rivals overall.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: LS 500h

“There’s certainly much to commend in the LS 500h, as it provides a comfortable and luxurious travelling experience, and is a desirable blend of reliability, safety and economy. But this is a tough segment of the market and its European rivals have an edge, particularly those with plug-in hybrid variants.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LS is longer and lower than the previous generation, with a striking new exterior incorporating the unmistakable corporate Lexus grille. The car is built on an extended version of the rear-wheel drive GA-L platform that also underpins the Lexus LC coupe.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The LS represents the pinnacle of Lexus engineering and technical might, it’s just a shame the hesitant powertrain remains the weak link in an otherwise impressive package.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Flagship Lexus LS does grand luxury in a different way”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: LS 500h Premier AWD

Score: 6 / 10

“Lexus has chosen its own idiosyncratic path in the sleek but space-hungry interior design, poor connectivity and a strained hybrid driveline, which adds so much weight that the air suspension struggles to maintain a decent ride quality and the vaunted economy isn’t desperately good.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“22nd Century limo looks, stunted by 1980s powertrain response. The BMW Lexus LS is the ultimate left-field choice.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus LS is well equipped and distinctive but too flawed in key areas to recommend.”

Read review

