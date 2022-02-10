Summary

The Lexus NX is a mid-sized upmarket SUV positioned between the compact UX and slightly larger RX in the Lexus SUV family.

Now in its second generation, the NX is the first model available as a plug-in hybrid in the Lexus range. The NX line-up consists of the entry-level NX 350h regular hybrid models, which can travel around a mile just using its battery, and the range-topping NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which the brand says can cover up to 47 miles on electric power before the petrol engine needs to kick in.

Rivalling other premium SUVs like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, the Lexus NX has been warmly received by members of the motoring media, What Car? concluding that this latest NX generation is “the best car Lexus has launched for years.”

British reviewers have commended the NX for its comfortable and functional interior, which includes a generous specification of on-board technology as standard, along with a massively improved infotainment sytem. In addition, the battery range and low emissions of the NX 450h+ are particularly highly rated. Lexus is also known for the reliability of its models, and the brand is backing that up by offering the newest NX with a very generous ten-year warranty.

“Regardless of how good it is, however”, explains The Telegraph, “the plug-in hybrid only really makes sense if you finance it through a company – and there are equally good alternatives for a lot less money.” Many outlets agree with this sentiment, as the plug-in hybrid 450h costs over £10,000 more than the entry-level 350h hybrid models.

Carbuyer and Carwow also conclude that the 2.5-litre petrol engine found in all NX models is not very smooth and is loud under acceleration, while Parkers and Top Gear add that the SUV is not very exciting to drive overall, and considering its premium rivals, there is more fun to be found elsewhere.

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 16 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

NX highlights Comfortable and refined interior

Plenty of on-board tech as standard

Intuitive infotainment

Ten-year warranty

Impressive PHEV battery range NX lowlights PHEV model is expensive

So-so performance

Noisy petrol engine

Comparatively poor towing capacity

14-inch infotainment console is not standard

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,250 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We try the Lexus NX 350h on UK roads to see if the hybrid SUV has the ability to challenge its plug-in and all-electric rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: NX 350h E-Four

Score: 8 / 10

“Demands close consideration, despite a lack of driver appeal and so-so space, because it impresses for refinement, drivability, on-board tech and more.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“New PHEV option arrives alongside a welcome cabin overhaul to sustain the allure of Lexus’s best-seller into its second generation.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid NX 450h F Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Lexus NX450h+ is not a cheap option, with prices starting at £48,800, but with its extra practicality and the impressively low running costs thanks to the hybrid drivetrain, it’s worthy of serious consideration against German rivals.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It still won’t set any keen driver’s heart on fire, but the new Lexus NX is comfortable, efficient, and should prove utterly painless to own – helped by up to 10 years of warranty cover. And for many, that’ll be enough.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Lexus NX is a smooth SUV and the new plug-in hybrid version has appeal as a company car.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus NX is a stylish, practical hybrid family SUV that’s packed with tech. It’s comfy and relaxing to drive, but it’s petrol engine can be noisy under hard acceleration.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid NX 350h F Sport

“All in all, the new 2022 Lexus NX is a top-quality car that has been brought bang up to date. It boasts new styling, a wealth of technology and fabulous driving dynamics along the way.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Lexus NX is a typically sensible premium SUV. But it’s not just going to appeal to your head – impressive refinement and a very classy interior makes it strong competition for the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60, too.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The NX isn’t as engaging as a BMW X3 or as glamorous and desirable as a Range Rover Evoque but for those who value comfort, solidity and simplicity of ownership this looks like a great bet.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid 350h F Sport

“Luxurious & useful family wagon – but sporty it ain’t.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: NX 350h AWD Takumi

Score: 8 / 10

“The new NX is assured but unmoving, not the sort of car you’d get up early on a Sunday to have a quick blast in. It’s also well made, has an exemplary reputation for reliability and when you look at the PCP finance deals available, along with the historic strong trade-in values, it can be a pretty sensible-shoes choice.”

Read review Model reviewed: NX 450h plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“Lexus has done a fine job on housetraining the wayward Toyota RAV4 PHEV and the interior is a lovely space, but however good it is this car only really makes sense if you finance it through a company – and there are equally good alternatives for a lot less money.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A decent enough all-rounder that’ll keep Lexus fans happy.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Lexus NX 450h plug-in hybrid attracts a five-star rating on account of its plush interior, impressive refinement, substantial electric range, low emissions and low company car tax rate. If you can’t easily plug in your car, the NX 350h hybrid is a good compromise. It might not be as frugal or as hushed as the 450h, but it’s competitively priced, more efficient than non-hybrid rivals and should benefit from Lexus’s legendary reliability.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid NX 350h

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Lexus NX 350h hybrid large SUV promises comfort, practicality and plenty of luxuries while keeping your fuel bills down. If you’re a private buyer looking for a plush, relatively frugal, competitively priced large SUV, it’s a compelling package.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus NX has received

2022 What Car? Awards – Best New Plug-in Hybrid

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus NX, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

