Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Lexus NX

75%
Summary

The Lexus NX is a mid-sized upmarket SUV positioned between the compact UX and slightly larger RX in the Lexus SUV family.

Now in its second generation, the NX is the first model available as a plug-in hybrid in the Lexus range. The NX line-up consists of the entry-level NX 350h regular hybrid models, which can travel around a mile just using its battery, and the range-topping NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which the brand says can cover up to 47 miles on electric power before the petrol engine needs to kick in.

Rivalling other premium SUVs like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, the Lexus NX has been warmly received by members of the motoring media, What Car? concluding that this latest NX generation is “the best car Lexus has launched for years.”

British reviewers have commended the NX for its comfortable and functional interior, which includes a generous specification of on-board technology as standard, along with a massively improved infotainment sytem. In addition, the battery range and low emissions of the NX 450h+ are particularly highly rated. Lexus is also known for the reliability of its models, and the brand is backing that up by offering the newest NX with a very generous ten-year warranty.

“Regardless of how good it is, however”, explains The Telegraph, “the plug-in hybrid only really makes sense if you finance it through a company – and there are equally good alternatives for a lot less money.” Many outlets agree with this sentiment, as the plug-in hybrid 450h costs over £10,000 more than the entry-level 350h hybrid models.

Carbuyer and Carwow also conclude that the 2.5-litre petrol engine found in all NX models is not very smooth and is loud under acceleration, while Parkers and Top Gear add that the SUV is not very exciting to drive overall, and considering its premium rivals, there is more fun to be found elsewhere.

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX holds an Expert Rating of 75%, based on 16 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

NX highlights

  • Comfortable and refined interior
  • Plenty of on-board tech as standard
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Ten-year warranty
  • Impressive PHEV battery range

NX lowlights

  • PHEV model is expensive
  • So-so performance
  • Noisy petrol engine
  • Comparatively poor towing capacity
  • 14-inch infotainment console is not standard

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,250 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Lexus NX (2022 onwards) | front view
Lexus NX (2022 onwards) | rear view
Lexus NX (2022 onwards) | interior and dashboard

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Lexus NX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus NX has received

2022

  • What Car? Awards – Best New Plug-in Hybrid

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Lexus NX, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

