Lexus RC (2015 to 2020)

Given initials that stand for ‘Radical Coupé’, Lexus RC was a compact two-door coupé that first arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2015, later being removed from sale in 2020. An uprated version, the RC F, is still available new in the UK, but that will be given its own Expert Rating, coming soon.

Besides its unique exterior design, the RC stood out from other premium competitors like the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Audi A5 as it was the only coupé model of its size to be offered with a petrol-hybrid engine option.

“If you’re looking for a hybrid driver’s car then the Lexus RC is one of the best options”, said Green Car Guide‘s Paul Clarke, while also praising the coupé for its “rewarding rear-wheel drive handling” and its “sporty interior”.

The Top Gear team were not so enthused. “Forgettable engine and transmission in a sporty-looking package. A sheep in wolf’s clothing.” This conclusion was shared by several outlets – the Lexus RC certainly looked fast but it couldn’t match the pace of its coupé competitors.

Some reviewers also took issue with the car’s infotainment, which Carwow called “infuriating”, and Parkers said was “dated” even while on sale. Finally, despite the high build quality of the RC’s upmarket interior, reviewers frequently commented that its cabin was not very practical for those making a daily commute, and the rear seating was rather cramped.

No longer in production, the Lexus RC holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on 28 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol, petrol hybrid

Price when new: From £36,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Summer 2018

Removed from sale: 2020

