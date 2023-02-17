fbpx

Expert Rating

Lexus RC (2015 to 2020)

54%

Expert Rating

Lexus RC (2015 to 2020)

Not a current model

    Lexus RC (2016 - 2020)

    Summary

    Given initials that stand for ‘Radical Coupé’, Lexus RC was a compact two-door coupé that first arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2015, later being removed from sale in 2020. An uprated version, the RC F, is still available new in the UK, but that will be given its own Expert Rating, coming soon.

    Besides its unique exterior design, the RC stood out from other premium competitors like the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Audi A5 as it was the only coupé model of its size to be offered with a petrol-hybrid engine option.

    “If you’re looking for a hybrid driver’s car then the Lexus RC is one of the best options”, said Green Car Guide‘s Paul Clarke, while also praising the coupé for its “rewarding rear-wheel drive handling” and its “sporty interior”.

    The Top Gear team were not so enthused. “Forgettable engine and transmission in a sporty-looking package. A sheep in wolf’s clothing.” This conclusion was shared by several outlets – the Lexus RC certainly looked fast but it couldn’t match the pace of its coupé competitors.

    Some reviewers also took issue with the car’s infotainment, which Carwow called “infuriating”, and Parkers said was “dated” even while on sale. Finally, despite the high build quality of the RC’s upmarket interior, reviewers frequently commented that its cabin was not very practical for those making a daily commute, and the rear seating was rather cramped.

    No longer in production, the Lexus RC holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on 28 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    RC highlights

    • Smart exterior looks
    • Upmarket interior build
    • Quiet and refined on the move
    • The only hybrid two-door coupe of its size

    RC lowlights

    • Rivals are more engaging to drive
    • Dated infotainment system
    • Not a very practical choice
    • Rather cramped in the rear

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol, petrol hybrid
    Price when new:     From £36,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2015
    Last updated: Summer 2018
    Removed from sale: 2020

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    The Lexus RC was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its production life.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Lexus RC was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus RC to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RC, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Lexus RC, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi A5 | BMW 4 Series CoupéFord Mustang | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé

