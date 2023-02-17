Lexus RC (2015 to 2020)

Summary
Given initials that stand for ‘Radical Coupé’, Lexus RC was a compact two-door coupé that first arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2015, later being removed from sale in 2020. An uprated version, the RC F, is still available new in the UK, but that will be given its own Expert Rating, coming soon.
Besides its unique exterior design, the RC stood out from other premium competitors like the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Audi A5 as it was the only coupé model of its size to be offered with a petrol-hybrid engine option.
“If you’re looking for a hybrid driver’s car then the Lexus RC is one of the best options”, said Green Car Guide‘s Paul Clarke, while also praising the coupé for its “rewarding rear-wheel drive handling” and its “sporty interior”.
The Top Gear team were not so enthused. “Forgettable engine and transmission in a sporty-looking package. A sheep in wolf’s clothing.” This conclusion was shared by several outlets – the Lexus RC certainly looked fast but it couldn’t match the pace of its coupé competitors.
Some reviewers also took issue with the car’s infotainment, which Carwow called “infuriating”, and Parkers said was “dated” even while on sale. Finally, despite the high build quality of the RC’s upmarket interior, reviewers frequently commented that its cabin was not very practical for those making a daily commute, and the rear seating was rather cramped.
No longer in production, the Lexus RC holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on 28 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
RC highlights
- Smart exterior looks
- Upmarket interior build
- Quiet and refined on the move
- The only hybrid two-door coupe of its size
RC lowlights
- Rivals are more engaging to drive
- Dated infotainment system
- Not a very practical choice
- Rather cramped in the rear
Key specifications
Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol, petrol hybrid
Price when new: From £36,995 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Summer 2018
Removed from sale: 2020
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RC coupe has the looks to take on the best.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Striking Lexus RC is one of the most imposing four-seat coupes around, but also has a high-quality cabin and efficient hybrid.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 300h F-Sport
Score: 6 / 10
“In terms of road manners, the Lexus RC doesn’t feel as fun or involving to drive as a BMW 4 Series or even a Mercedes C-Class Coupe.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 300h (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
“The RC 300h is far from the most thrilling car to drive, but the hybrid is a more rational choice because it’s smooth and costs much less to run than the petrol 200t.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 6 / 10
“The RC makes its case with individual – not to mention pretty handsome – styling, impressive build quality and an intriguing financial proposition thanks to its hybrid drive system. Unfortunately, it’s not as polished to drive as its main rivals, and it has some pretty fundamental ergonomic issues.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: (2015-20)
Score: 6 / 10
“The RC is an odd mix of sporting looks and hardware with an overweight chassis and underpowered engine.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 300h
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RC excels for business users, where its favourable benefit-in-kind rate offers significant tax savings. But private buyers are going to have to pay through the nose for the privilege.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 300h (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Lexus 300h beats rivals on style, comfort and refinement. Misses out on costs and performance.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 200t F Sport
Score: 7 / 10
“More GT than sports car, but those swayed by the RC’s looks will find it a stylish, swift and relaxed car to live with.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 300h
Score: 7 / 10
“The Lexus RC 300h offers hybrid efficiency and one of the most serene driving experiences that money can buy. And did we mention how good it looks?”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (2014-2020)
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The rakish Lexus RC is a well-built luxury coupe, but it’s not as fun as rivals.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RC hybrid is a sharp-suited coupe that offers an eye-catching alternative to conventional petrol and diesel-powered alternatives. But it doesn’t have the pace to match its looks.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: 300h
Score: 5 / 10
“The Lexus RC 300h was an unusual prospect – a hybrid coupe – but it was neither the best hybrid nor the best coupe you could buy.”
Read review
Evo
Score: 8 / 10
“The Lexus RC F might seem old fashioned, but its recipe still holds lots of appeal.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 300h
Score: 6 / 10
“Lexus’ sporty coupe looks sharp and drives tolerably, but is a better GT than a sports car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 200t F Sport
Score: 7 / 10
“More GT than sports car, but those swayed by the RC’s looks will find it a stylish, swift and relaxed car to live with.’
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RC takes the idea of niche models to the extreme by offering you a GT coupe fitted with either a 223PS 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine that sips fuel or a 464PS naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 petrol, which definitely doesn’t.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 200t F-Sport
“The RC 300h is a no-brainer for company car drivers against the 200t; as good as it is, the latter just doesn’t offer enough driver appeal to forego the economy of the hybrid drivetrain.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
"Not really a sporty coupe nor a necessarily luxurious one, the RC's appeal is more a combination of its unmistakeable looks, low speed refinement and high equipment levels."
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 300h F Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for a hybrid driver’s car then the Lexus RC is one of the best options.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RC is a dramatic looking coupe. Will turn more heads than popular alternatives. It’s likely to be very reliable.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“If we were judging the merits of a coupe on the strength of its styling and equipment, the Lexus RC would be the class-leader.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The RC 300h makes more sense on the used market.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Lexus RC boasts great rakish coupe looks, but handling falls short of rivals’ standards.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“Nip ‘n’ tuck has transformed Lexus RC 300h into a hottie with superb sound system and aggressive styling.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“Forgettable engine and transmission in a sporty-looking package. A sheep in wolf’s clothing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 300h
Score: 5 / 10
“Forgettable engine and transmission in a sporty-looking package; the RC 300h is a sheep in wolf’s clothing.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“Well built, good to drive and luxurious, the RC is a credible alternative to the German-made two-door coupés that dominate the market. It’s rather ostentatious in style but has more of a cruising role than an overtly sporty one.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Lexus RC was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its production life.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Lexus RC was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus RC to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RC, we’ll publish the score here.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Lexus RC, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi A5 | BMW 4 Series Coupé | Ford Mustang | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Lexus RC at The Car Expert
