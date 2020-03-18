Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

2019 Lexus RX F Sport - Expert Rating

Lexus RX

(2015 – present)

70 %
Expert Rating

The Lexus RX is a large premium SUV, available in regular five-seat and seven-seat (RX L) formats. The current model RX is the fourth generation, which was launched in 2015. The RX L joined the range two years later.

Like most Lexus models, the RX and RX L are now only available in the UK with a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain. No conventional petrol or diesel models are offered.

The Lexus RX and RX L have received generally good reviews from UK media sources. They have been rated highly for for their build quality, comfort and refinement, although have been criticised for their driving dynamics. The third-row seats in the RX L are also quite small compared to other seven-seat SUV rivals.

More Lexus ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £50,905 on-road

Launched: Winter 2015/16
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2015

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

82%

CHILD OCCUPANT

79%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

77%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Lexus RX has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus RX has received

2019

  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car
  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV

2018

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV

2017

  • Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus RX, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More Lexus ratings, news, reviews and features

