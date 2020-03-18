The Lexus RX is a large premium SUV, available in regular five-seat and seven-seat (RX L) formats. The current model RX is the fourth generation, which was launched in 2015. The RX L joined the range two years later.

Like most Lexus models, the RX and RX L are now only available in the UK with a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain. No conventional petrol or diesel models are offered.

The Lexus RX and RX L have received generally good reviews from UK media sources. They have been rated highly for for their build quality, comfort and refinement, although have been criticised for their driving dynamics. The third-row seats in the RX L are also quite small compared to other seven-seat SUV rivals.

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £50,905 on-road

Launched: Winter 2015/16

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA



MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: RX L range

“If you’re after an imposing hybrid SUV and your focus is on comfort, the RX L will serve you pretty well.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Lexus RX 450h is a quality premium SUV with the very worthwhile extra element of the economy and efficiency of its hybrid drivetrain.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: RX 450h F Sport

Score: 7 / 10

“Updating a car like the Lexus RX is a tricky task; how do you build on a model that was, from the off, so thoroughly well-engineered? Lexus’s answer is a subtle one – by fine-tuning the car’s looks, tweaking its suspension, and adding a new infotainment system, the RX 450h has been incrementally improved all-round.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h L Premier

Score: 6 / 10

“You won’t find another SUV that’s quite as comfortable or as easy to live with as a Lexus RX L. But unfortunately, if you want a seven-seat SUV, you can do an awful lot better.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Lexus RX is bigger, more powerful and more efficient than ever, and it looks the part too.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX L range

Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus RX L fills a niche within a niche, so if you’re after a hybrid seven-seater but don’t have access to a plug socket, it’s worth considering. It’s comfortable and refined, but most of its rivals are more involving to drive. The biggest problem for many could be that despite the extra row of seats, the RX L is far from the last word in practicality.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: RX range

Score: 6 / 10

“The fourth-generation Lexus RX is extremely refined with improved usability but is let down by the way it drives. Although the hybrid version remains a compelling option.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h F Sport

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s distinctive, likeable, comfortable, refined when you’re not clogging it and loaded with standard kit.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: RX 450h L

Score: 8 / 10

“You’ll make your own mind up about the Japanese styling inside and out, but – outdated infotainment aside – there’s little to stop us recommending the Lexus RX L as a rational, sensible seven-seat SUV option.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Lexus RX is comfortable, refined and luxurious, but like many Lexus cars, isn’t as much fun to drive as its rivals.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: RX 450h F Sport

“Lexus RX scores well for emissions, BiK and luxury, but the driving experience isn’t as good as those offered by rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h L Luxury

“Lexus has always been a brand to make more sense on paper rather than in the driving experience, and the RX L very much conforms to that. Excellent emissions, operating costs and low-speed running compensate for a forgettable driving experience and poor infotainment control system.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: RX 450h F Sport

“This well-padded SUV is built for comfort, not for sporty performance. The sinews tighten up in Sport and Sport-plus modes which give it more engagement, especially on corners, but it’s no sports car.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Luxury SUV is now available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, but hybrid is still the car to go for.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: RX 450h L

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s lots of performance, and although the Lexus RX 450h has an electric driving capability, this is very limited. The real-world fuel economy may be good for a 2.2 tonne 7-seater petrol SUV, but if you’re looking for a high miles per gallon figure in real-life, then you may have to look elsewhere.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus RX 450h is an impressive technological accomplishment that can deliver refinement, luxury and potentially, relatively low emissions.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Standard equipment on the RX covers pretty much everything you’d ever want or need, and includes many features which would cost you extra on rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h

“Combine a smattering of updates with a fashionable hybrid engine, a comfortable ride and a reputation for excellent reliability, and the Lexus RX is now a very strong contender.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The RX offers something different, and temptingly low running costs for private and fleet drivers mean it’ll make a lot of peoples’ shortlists.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: RX 450h L

“It’s at the same time old-school Jag and Honda concept car. Lexus would do well to pick a lane, and I suggest the latter. In the UK, the RX L is a three-star car. If you read reviews on American websites you’ll probably find they’ve given it four or five.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: RX 450h

Score: 8 / 10

“Replaces dynamism with the calming aura of whale music and scented candles”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: RX 450h

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s comfortable, reliable and beautifully finished; with better resolved suspension and a larger boot, the Lexus RX 450h would be ideal for those getting the jitters about diesel power in their next luxury SUV. As it is, it’ll work well for some, but not for others – if you need to haul large loads and do lots of motorway miles, you might be better off looking elsewhere.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX 450h L

Score: 6 / 10

“For all its new seven-seat capacity, the RX remains a very North American product in the way it drives and the design of its cabin. The hybrid system shows itself to be super smooth and reasonably economical, the ride is comfortable and the accommodation is reasonably spacious.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It feels very solid and if Lexus’s reputation is anything to go by, ought to go on for years and years. Competitors like the Volvo XC90 are ultimately nicer products and more versatile family cars, but the Lexus RX certainly isn’t without appeal.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: RX L range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus RX L is comfortable, well equipped and offers the option of seven seats. It’s biggest drawback is that despite several updates and refreshes it’s hard to hide RX L’s age. With its non plug-in hybrid engine, it just feels a tad behind the times.”

Read review Model reviewed: RX range

Score: 6 / 10

“There are a fair few reasons to like the latest RX. For a start, the interior is attractive and comfortable, helped by the absorbent ride and generous standard equipment. However, the Audi Q7 remains our favourite luxury SUV by offering a plusher interior, more passenger space and a better infotainment system.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: RX L range

“The RX L takes Lexus’ impressive luxury SUV and makes it more appealing to families. Its extra practicality is its key selling point, but the RX L makes an impression with its sheer quality, refinement and generous specification.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.3 / 10

“Impressive Which? Best Buy.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2015 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 82% CHILD OCCUPANT 79% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 77% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Lexus RX has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus RX has received

2019 DrivingElectric Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car

Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV 2018 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV 2017 Auto Express Driver Power Awards – Best Large Luxury SUV

