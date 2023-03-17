Summary

The Lexus RX is a large five-seat upmarket SUV, available with either a petrol-electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is the fifth-generation model which arrived in the last months of 2022.

Described by the Carbuyer team as a “striking and efficient luxury SUV”, this latest iteration of the RX has been widely praised by the British media for its interior refinement, leisurely driving experience, and its efficient engine range that also offers strong performance.

“It feels suitably expensive”, concludes Car‘s Luke Wilkinson. “However, it’s a bit one-dimensional.” Despite the SUV’s luxurious nature, several reviewers comment that rival models like the BMW X5 or Land Rover Discovery Sport offer a broader range of abilities, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics.

For buyers focused on interior comfort however, UK outlets agree that the RX will certainly not disappoint. As The Telegraph‘s Andrew English sums up his review, “Comfortable, beautifully built and reasonably economical – this luxury SUV is not one to be dismissed.”

As of March 2023, the fifth-generation Lexus RX holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by UK motoring websites. This is a brand new model, however, so we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. That could push the rating up or down by a few points, so keep checking back for the latest information.

RX highlights Intuitive infotainment

Spacious, well-built interior

Efficient engines provide strong performance RX lowlights Rivals are more engaging on the road

Range gets expensive

Small boot for large SUV class

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £59,950 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: RX 350h

Score: 7 / 10

“In what will likely be more affordable 350h self-charging hybrid form, the RX isn’t as refined or efficient as the 450h+ plug-in, but it gives access to the car’s easy-going attitude and more advanced tech.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ Tekna

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Lexus RX takes known tech from the smaller NX and extrapolates this into a bigger package. There’s much to like here. The new infotainment and the efficiency potential from the 450h+ powertrain are huge steps forward, while the Lexus rides and handles fairly well. However, it doesn’t fulfil its brief quite as well as its smaller sibling.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid RX 350h Premium Plus Pack

Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus RX is a serene and comfortable cruiser with plenty of standard equipment. The regular hybrid version handles better than the plug-in, still gets decent economy and has a cheaper list price. However, it will be an issue for many that it’s barely any cheaper on a PCP, and rivals with slicker tech and more conventional powertrains might prove hard to resist.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ Takumi

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus RX 450h+ is clearly a lot of money, but it’s considerably less than a comparable BMW X5, Mercedes GLE or Range Rover Sport, and it even undercuts the Volvo XC90 T8.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“The dealer and ownership experience is generally the five-star thing, with the car almost secondary, and I don’t imagine that’ll change that much this time around – no matter the powertrain.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: RX 450h+

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus RX is a perfectly recommendable luxury SUV. It’s comfortable, refined, efficient and it feels suitably expensive. However, it’s a bit one-dimensional – and there’s a growing expectation for cars in this class to do more than just one thing well.” (Luke Wilkinson)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Lexus RX is a striking and efficient luxury SUV; however, rivals are much more practical.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Lexus RX looks great and its hybrid engines continue to be a compelling alternative to your typical petrol and diesel options.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus RX is a great luxury SUV. It’s comfortable, refined, efficient, spacious and it comes with loads of clever technology to keep you both entertained and safe on the road, although it’s not as well-rounded as the BMW X5 or the Land Rover Discovery Sport.” (Luke Wilkinson)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“This is a different kind of Lexus RX. Just different enough to give the brand a chance of conquest sales in the segment. But not so different that it will alienate this model line’s loyal bank of buyers.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Comfortable, beautifully built and reasonably economical – this luxury SUV is not one to be dismissed.” (Andrew English)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The RX scores well for its strong refinement, plush interior and punchy performance. Reliability will be a strong point, too, and the option of a regular hybrid is great for those without easy access to a charger.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 89%

Safety assist: 91%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the Lexus RX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The fifth-generation Lexus RX is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest RX to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RX, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus RX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

