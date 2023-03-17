Summary
The Lexus RX is a large five-seat upmarket SUV, available with either a petrol-electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is the fifth-generation model which arrived in the last months of 2022.
Described by the Carbuyer team as a “striking and efficient luxury SUV”, this latest iteration of the RX has been widely praised by the British media for its interior refinement, leisurely driving experience, and its efficient engine range that also offers strong performance.
“It feels suitably expensive”, concludes Car‘s Luke Wilkinson. “However, it’s a bit one-dimensional.” Despite the SUV’s luxurious nature, several reviewers comment that rival models like the BMW X5 or Land Rover Discovery Sport offer a broader range of abilities, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics.
For buyers focused on interior comfort however, UK outlets agree that the RX will certainly not disappoint. As The Telegraph‘s Andrew English sums up his review, “Comfortable, beautifully built and reasonably economical – this luxury SUV is not one to be dismissed.”
As of March 2023, the fifth-generation Lexus RX holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by UK motoring websites. This is a brand new model, however, so we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. That could push the rating up or down by a few points, so keep checking back for the latest information.
RX highlights
- Intuitive infotainment
- Spacious, well-built interior
- Efficient engines provide strong performance
RX lowlights
- Rivals are more engaging on the road
- Range gets expensive
- Small boot for large SUV class
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £59,950 on-road
Launched: Winter 2022/23
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: RX 350h
Score: 7 / 10
“In what will likely be more affordable 350h self-charging hybrid form, the RX isn’t as refined or efficient as the 450h+ plug-in, but it gives access to the car’s easy-going attitude and more advanced tech.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ Tekna
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Lexus RX takes known tech from the smaller NX and extrapolates this into a bigger package. There’s much to like here. The new infotainment and the efficiency potential from the 450h+ powertrain are huge steps forward, while the Lexus rides and handles fairly well. However, it doesn’t fulfil its brief quite as well as its smaller sibling.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid RX 350h Premium Plus Pack
Score: 7 / 10
“The Lexus RX is a serene and comfortable cruiser with plenty of standard equipment. The regular hybrid version handles better than the plug-in, still gets decent economy and has a cheaper list price. However, it will be an issue for many that it’s barely any cheaper on a PCP, and rivals with slicker tech and more conventional powertrains might prove hard to resist.” (Illya Verpraet)
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid RX 450h+ Takumi
Score: 8 / 10
“The Lexus RX 450h+ is clearly a lot of money, but it’s considerably less than a comparable BMW X5, Mercedes GLE or Range Rover Sport, and it even undercuts the Volvo XC90 T8.” (Illya Verpraet)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The dealer and ownership experience is generally the five-star thing, with the car almost secondary, and I don’t imagine that’ll change that much this time around – no matter the powertrain.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: RX 450h+
Score: 6 / 10
“The Lexus RX is a perfectly recommendable luxury SUV. It’s comfortable, refined, efficient and it feels suitably expensive. However, it’s a bit one-dimensional – and there’s a growing expectation for cars in this class to do more than just one thing well.” (Luke Wilkinson)
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Lexus RX is a striking and efficient luxury SUV; however, rivals are much more practical.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The new Lexus RX looks great and its hybrid engines continue to be a compelling alternative to your typical petrol and diesel options.” (Mat Watson)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Lexus RX is a great luxury SUV. It’s comfortable, refined, efficient, spacious and it comes with loads of clever technology to keep you both entertained and safe on the road, although it’s not as well-rounded as the BMW X5 or the Land Rover Discovery Sport.” (Luke Wilkinson)
Read review
RAC
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“This is a different kind of Lexus RX. Just different enough to give the brand a chance of conquest sales in the segment. But not so different that it will alienate this model line’s loyal bank of buyers.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Comfortable, beautifully built and reasonably economical – this luxury SUV is not one to be dismissed.” (Andrew English)
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The RX scores well for its strong refinement, plush interior and punchy performance. Reliability will be a strong point, too, and the option of a regular hybrid is great for those without easy access to a charger.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 89%
Safety assist: 91%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2023, the Lexus RX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
The fifth-generation Lexus RX is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest RX to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RX, we’ll publish the score here.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Lexus RX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Lexus RX at The Car Expert
