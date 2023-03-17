fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Lexus RX

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

69%

Expert Rating

Lexus RX

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Lexus RX (2022 onwards) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Lexus RX is a large five-seat upmarket SUV, available with either a petrol-electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is the fifth-generation model which arrived in the last months of 2022.

    Described by the Carbuyer team as a “striking and efficient luxury SUV”, this latest iteration of the RX has been widely praised by the British media for its interior refinement, leisurely driving experience, and its efficient engine range that also offers strong performance.

    “It feels suitably expensive”, concludes Car‘s Luke Wilkinson. “However, it’s a bit one-dimensional.” Despite the SUV’s luxurious nature, several reviewers comment that rival models like the BMW X5 or Land Rover Discovery Sport offer a broader range of abilities, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics.

    For buyers focused on interior comfort however, UK outlets agree that the RX will certainly not disappoint. As The Telegraph‘s Andrew English sums up his review, “Comfortable, beautifully built and reasonably economical – this luxury SUV is not one to be dismissed.”

    As of March 2023, the fifth-generation Lexus RX holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by UK motoring websites. This is a brand new model, however, so we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months. That could push the rating up or down by a few points, so keep checking back for the latest information.

    RX highlights

    • Intuitive infotainment
    • Spacious, well-built interior
    • Efficient engines provide strong performance

    RX lowlights

    • Rivals are more engaging on the road
    • Range gets expensive
    • Small boot for large SUV class

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £59,950 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Lexus RX (2022 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
    Lexus RX (2022 onwards) rear view | Expert Rating
    Lexus RX (2022 onwards) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 90%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 89%
    Safety assist: 91%

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Lexus RX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The fifth-generation Lexus RX is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest RX to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RX, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Lexus RX, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

    More news, reviews and information about the Lexus RX at The Car Expert

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    Lexus builds new RX from the ground up

    Lexus builds new RX from the ground up

    UK demand drives Lexus to 250,000 hybrid SUV sales in Europe

    UK demand drives Lexus to 250,000 hybrid SUV sales in Europe

    Lexus RX (2015 to 2022)

    Lexus RX (2015 to 2022)

    Updated Lexus RX breaks cover

    Updated Lexus RX breaks cover

    More equipment in updated Lexus RX range

    More equipment in updated Lexus RX range

    Lexus RX L test drive

    Lexus RX L test drive

    Lexus RX 450h review

    Lexus RX 450h review

    Lexus announces scrappage scheme

    Lexus announces scrappage scheme

    Buy a Lexus RX

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lexus RX, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Lease a Lexus RX

    If you’re looking to lease a new Lexus RX, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Lexus RX

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300