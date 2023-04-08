fbpx

Expert Rating

Lexus RZ

64%

Expert Rating

Lexus RZ

(2023 - present)

    Lexus RZ | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Lexus RZ is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the second all-electric model (EV) to join the Lexus line-up, following the smaller UX Electric SUV.

    Sharing its foundations with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, the RZ arrived in Europe in early 2023, with currently only one drivetrain – the 450e – available to order. The SUV has received a fairly consistent set of review scores from the British motoring media so far, with scores ranging from above average to very good.

    An issue that reviewers consistently raise is the EV’s price tag. While the Lexus offers more luxurious styling inside and out when compared to its Toyota and Subaru stablemates, it also comes with considerably steeper pricing.

    “Pricing compares fairly well with the Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Genesis Electrified GV70“, says Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet. “However, the BMW iX3 and the cheaper – and only marginally less roomy – Genesis GV60 might prove hard to ignore, since they offer more range, better multimedia and, in the case of the Genesis, much faster charging.”

    Battery range is perhaps the most contentious problem frequently cited. As the Parkers team poses, “If you regularly travel further than 200 miles regularly, you might want to look elsewhere.” Rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq all offer more range on a single charge, and for a cheaper upfront cost.

    “You’d have to really like the yoke to pick it over rivals”, explains Top Gear’s Greg Potts. The RZ is available with an unusual ‘yoke’ steer-by-wire handling system also seen on Tesla models that allows you to turn with smaller steering motions.

    So, the RZ isn’t a class leader in the battery range or pricing department, but What Car? argues that the SUV is “compelling in many other ways. It’s practical, good to drive, and pleasant to sit in.”

    As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 13 reviews conducted outside of the UK by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, so we expect to see more reviews published in the coming months, particularly when automotive outlets get their hands on the model in the UK.

    RZ highlights

    • Practical, high quality interior
    • Powerful but quiet drivetrain
    • Responsive steer-by-wire handling
    • Brand’s after-sale services and warranty

    RZ lowlights

    • Rivals offer longer battery range
    • Infotainment could be more user-friendly
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Conservative equipment list

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £64,500 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Lexus RZ front view | Expert Rating
    Lexus RZ rear view | Expert Rating
    Lexus RZ interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus RZ to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RZ, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus RZ has received.

    2022

    • Business Car Awards – One To Watch Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Lexus RZ, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Audi Q8 e-tronBMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4XVolkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Lexus RZ at The Car Expert

    Lexus set to expand its all-electric offering with RZ SUV

    Lexus set to expand its all-electric offering with RZ SUV

