The Lexus RZ is a mid-size five-door SUV, and the second all-electric model (EV) to join the Lexus line-up, following the smaller UX Electric SUV.

Sharing its foundations with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, the RZ arrived in Europe in early 2023, with currently only one drivetrain – the 450e – available to order. The SUV has received a fairly consistent set of review scores from the British motoring media so far, with scores ranging from above average to very good.

An issue that reviewers consistently raise is the EV’s price tag. While the Lexus offers more luxurious styling inside and out when compared to its Toyota and Subaru stablemates, it also comes with considerably steeper pricing.

“Pricing compares fairly well with the Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Genesis Electrified GV70“, says Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet. “However, the BMW iX3 and the cheaper – and only marginally less roomy – Genesis GV60 might prove hard to ignore, since they offer more range, better multimedia and, in the case of the Genesis, much faster charging.”

Battery range is perhaps the most contentious problem frequently cited. As the Parkers team poses, “If you regularly travel further than 200 miles regularly, you might want to look elsewhere.” Rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq all offer more range on a single charge, and for a cheaper upfront cost.

“You’d have to really like the yoke to pick it over rivals”, explains Top Gear’s Greg Potts. The RZ is available with an unusual ‘yoke’ steer-by-wire handling system also seen on Tesla models that allows you to turn with smaller steering motions.

So, the RZ isn’t a class leader in the battery range or pricing department, but What Car? argues that the SUV is “compelling in many other ways. It’s practical, good to drive, and pleasant to sit in.”

As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 13 reviews conducted outside of the UK by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, so we expect to see more reviews published in the coming months, particularly when automotive outlets get their hands on the model in the UK.

RZ highlights Practical, high quality interior

Powerful but quiet drivetrain

Responsive steer-by-wire handling

Brand’s after-sale services and warranty RZ lowlights Rivals offer longer battery range

Infotainment could be more user-friendly

Expensive, base price and up

Conservative equipment list

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £64,500 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: RZ 450e

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s extremely refined, comfortable and should deliver enough real-world range for most. Factor in Lexus’s traditional strength when it comes to customer service and aftersales, and the RZ should find plenty of buyers after a premium EV experience.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: RZ 450e

Score: 8 / 10

“Performance is strong and quality typically high, which it needs to be to stand apart the Polestar 2, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The RZ 450e feels suitably premium in this company, though that comes at a cost while range and performance are both somewhat underwhelming.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus RZ heralds some interesting new technology and is all the better for it on the road. Pricing compares fairly well with the Audi Q8 e-tron 50, Jaguar I-Pace and Genesis Electrified GV70. However, the iX3 and the cheaper and only marginally less roomy GV60 might prove hard to ignore, since they offer more range, better multimedia and, in the case of the Genesis, much faster charging.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus RZ450e feels like a more premium version of the Toyota bz4X, for better or worse. It drives nicely, features a clean interior and also has more upmarket styling compared to its e-TNGA sibling. But like the Toyota, the Lexus suffers from a conservative spec sheet.” (Murray Scullion)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Lexus RZ is the first electric mid-sized SUV from the brand as it ushers in new technology and aims to take on the Tesla Model Y.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

” The Lexus RZ is packed with tech and should definitely be on your shortlist of premium electric SUVs, although it’s not as practical as some alternatives.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: RZ 450e

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus RZ 450e is a plush and practical electric SUV, although we wish it offered a bit more range.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: RZ 450e

Score: 8 / 10

“Lexus’ RZ has some really interesting technology, is very relaxing to drive and is beautifully built. But the price and real-world range might raise an eyebrow.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: RZ 450e

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Lexus RZ 450e is the first bespoke electric model from Toyota’s upmarket brand, and brings a Japanese touch – and an optional yoke – to the fast-growing premium SUV market.” (James Attwood)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Whether you should opt for one or not is largely dependent on how far you drive. If you really don’t need a range of more than 200 miles, it could be worth it. But if you regularly travel further than that, you might want to look elsewhere.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“As you might expect, it’s packed with borrowed Toyota technology, embellished with the usual Lexus sheen and a new-found spirit of driver involvement. An interesting confection.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A decent first attempt at a purpose-built EV from Lexus. Expensive though and you’d have to really like the yoke to pick it over rivals.” (Greg Potts)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The RZ’s range between charges is nothing to write home about, but it is compelling in many other ways. It’s practical, good to drive, pleasant to sit and – as long as you steer clear of the range-topping trims – reasonably priced.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the Lexus RZ has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus RZ to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RZ, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lexus RZ has received.

2022 Business Car Awards – One To Watch Award

