The Lexus UX Electric (UX 300e) is a battery-powered electric version of the estabished Lexus UX 250h Hybrid. It is the first fully-electric model from Lexus, launching in 2020 and arriving in the UK in early 2021.

Initial reviews have scored the Lexus UX Electric slightly worse than the regular UX Hybrid versions (67% compared to 70%). As of March 2021, we only have a handful of reviews from the model’s European launch, so its Expert Rating score is likely to shift (either up or down) as local reviews are published by various titles through the coming year.

The Lexus UX 300e has received mostly average scores to date from the European launch. Reviewers have praised its urban driving dynamics, which is where its electric powertrain is best suited, but have criticised its poor infotainment system and cramped interior dimensions. Its driving range is also less than several significantly cheaper alternatives.

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Power unit: single electric motor with battery

Price: From £40,900 on-road*

*includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: UX 300e

Score: 7 / 10

“Don’t be fooled by the rating here; it’s the same as the regular UX hybrid’s, but in truth, we think that cheaper versions of the Lexus UX 300e will probably be worth an extra half-star. This EV is nicely finished, just about practical enough for most buyers’ needs, and particularly refined.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7.6 / 10

“The UX 300e builds on the wide experience Lexus has in building hybrid models. Rather than an all-new model, Lexus has instead electrified the existing UX SUV, which you can still buy as a petrol-electric hybrid if you prefer. The UX 300e impresses with its build quality and style, but the relatively short range and middling performance put it on a back foot compared with many rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: UX 300e

Score: 6 / 10

“If you have a family, it’s hard to ignore the fact that there are a plethora of cheaper and significantly more spacious rivals out there, ranging from the Kia e-Niro to the Tesla Model 3. Both of those cars also offer notably longer ranges and have better infotainment systems.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: UX 300e

Score: 6 / 10

“Lexus’ (soon-to-be) smallest car is a great place to start for offering an EV, and we’d even brave saying the UX makes better sense as one than a hybrid. But there are plenty of cheaper, longer reaching or more practical small EVs out there for similar dosh.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Lexus UX 300e is a refined electric SUV with respectable range”

Read review Carwow + “Combining the traditional Lexus benefits of build-quality and reliability with electric power should make the Lexus UX 300e a popular choice.”

Read review Company Car Today + “Lexus has positioned itself well with a small SUV that offers reasonable range, a high-quality interior and a decent driving experience.”

Read review Daily Mail + “Though technically it is a compact urban SUV, the Lexus UX 300e feels roomy and high-riding. It’s sprightly enough and smooth, refined and well-balanced to drive. It whizzes along dual-carriageways and A-roads, and has a bit of poke thanks to its friction-free early electric acceleration.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 6 / 10

“Everybody inside the UX 300e will appreciate the silence but this Lexus is not strikingly good value and there is a lot of competition with more on the way.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: UX 300e Premium Plus

Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus UX is a good electric car with a strong business case made without re-writing the rule book, unlike its competition.”

Read review Honest John + “Notably, the Lexus UX 300e is currently the only premium SUV which meets the eligibility criteria for the £3,000 plug-in vehicle grant from OLEV, the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 6 / 10

“The Lexus UX 300e is well priced and nicely specced. It’s not a bad drive, though the traction isn’t the greatest, and Lexus models tend to be reliable and have good residual values. But the range isn’t wonderful and will fall considerably in cold weather, at high speeds or on hills, and there are more interesting models out there.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“The Lexus UX 300e is quiet, efficient enough, makes good use of the advantages of the drivetrain and is a relaxing car to drive.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“If you live in a city, we can see why the Lexus UX 300e would be a tempting proposition. However, if you have a family, it’s hard to ignore the fact that there are a plethora of cheaper and significantly more spacious rivals out there, the Kia e-Niro and Tesla Model 3 being among them.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 82% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 77% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Lexus UX Electric shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the UX Hybrid range, which was rated five stars in 2019.

A shared rating is not automatic for electric versions of conventional vehicles because the electric motor and battery layout can lead to very different crash test results. In this case, Euro NCAP confirmed in early 2021 that the UX 300e shares the UX Hybrid’s 2019 rating rather than conducting separate crash tests based on newer protocols.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Lexus UX Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the UX 300e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Fail Date: 2019

Although the Lexus UX Electric hasn’t specifically been tested by Thatcham, the regular Lexus UX Hybrid received a Poor rating because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. This means the car is susceptible to thieves intercepting its keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

As the UX Electic uses the same key technology as its hybrid sister, it will have the same weakness.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Lexus UX 300e, you might also like to consider these alternatives

