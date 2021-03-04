fbpx

67 %
Expert Rating
Lexus UX Electric | Lexus UX 300e (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Lexus UX Electric

(2020 – present)

The Lexus UX Electric (UX 300e) is a battery-powered electric version of the estabished Lexus UX 250h Hybrid. It is the first fully-electric model from Lexus, launching in 2020 and arriving in the UK in early 2021.

Initial reviews have scored the Lexus UX Electric slightly worse than the regular UX Hybrid versions (67% compared to 70%). As of March 2021, we only have a handful of reviews from the model’s European launch, so its Expert Rating score is likely to shift (either up or down) as local reviews are published by various titles through the coming year.

The Lexus UX 300e has received mostly average scores to date from the European launch. Reviewers have praised its urban driving dynamics, which is where its electric powertrain is best suited, but have criticised its poor infotainment system and cramped interior dimensions. Its driving range is also less than several significantly cheaper alternatives.

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Power unit: single electric motor with battery
Price: From £40,900 on-road*
*includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Lexus UX Electric | Lexus UX 300e (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Lexus UX Electric | Lexus UX 300e (2020 onwards) – rear view
Lexus UX Electric | Lexus UX 300e (2020 onwards) – front view

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

82%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

77%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Lexus UX Electric shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the UX Hybrid range, which was rated five stars in 2019.

A shared rating is not automatic for electric versions of conventional vehicles because the electric motor and battery layout can lead to very different crash test results. In this case, Euro NCAP confirmed in early 2021 that the UX 300e shares the UX Hybrid’s 2019 rating rather than conducting separate crash tests based on newer protocols.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Lexus UX Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the UX 300e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research logo 150x65px

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Fail

Date: 2019

Although the Lexus UX Electric hasn’t specifically been tested by Thatcham, the regular Lexus UX Hybrid received a Poor rating because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. This means the car is susceptible to thieves intercepting its keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

As the UX Electic uses the same key technology as its hybrid sister, it will have the same weakness.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Lexus UX 300e, you might also like to consider these alternatives

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Lexus UX Hybrid | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka-e

