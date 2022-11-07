fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Lexus UX gets infotainment and battery upgrades

The compact Lexus UX SUV has received some tech upgrades, a new trim choice and some extra cosmetic options

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Lexus has updated its UX range, installing a touchscreen infotainment system, further safety assistance features, a battery upgrade and introducing an additional range-topping trim grade, in order to keep the compact SUV competitive with key rivals like the Kia Niro and Volvo XC40.

The update impacts both hybrid ‘250h’ and all-electric ‘300e’ models, but only the latter receives a powertrain upgrade. The UX Electric’s 58kWh battery pack has been tweaked to now produce 73kWh, and although the car’s 204hp output remains the same, Lexus says that the SUV can now muster 280 miles of travel on a full charge, up from 196 miles before the update.

Lexus adds that it has tuned the steering and suspension settings of the ‘300e’ to improve the car’s driving dynamics, and says that it is working on improving the SUV’s sound insulation to make things a little quieter in the cabin. An additional ‘Sonic Platinum’ exterior colour has also been added to the options list.

The update does not include any styling changes for standard models, but does include the introduction of a new range-topping ‘F Sport Design’ trim for the hybrid ‘250h’ range – not to be confused with the ‘F Sport’ line already on sale. This trim comes with a jet black front grille, roof and rear spoiler, as well as several exterior chrome accents and the Lexus ‘F’ badging. The model sits on bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with a unique 10-spoke pattern.

Stepping inside, the most notable difference sits front and centre on the dashboard. Lexus has swapped out the UX’s trackpad control infotainment for a touchscreen, which the brand says sits a little further forward on the dash than the previous system to make it easier for the driver to use.

Both eight-inch and twelve-inch screens are available depending on the trim you select. Lexus claims that this touchscreen system has “crisper graphics” and is more responsive than the old system.

It is compatible with Android Auto (wired) and Apple CarPlay (wireless), and comes with cloud-based navigation and a voice assistant that can provide fuel prices and other driving information when asked. The driver can also use a smartphone app to lock or unlock the doors or operate the air conditioning system remotely.

A small storage cubby is now installed where the trackpad used to be on the centre console – if you opt for higher spec models this cubby will be replaced by controls for the heated seats.

Elsewhere in the cabin, an additional ‘hazel’ colour option for the upholstery is available, and Lexus says it has tweaked how the electronically-powered boot lid operates, opting for a “more gentle movement during the initial and final moments of opening and closing.”

Finally, Lexus has added to the SUV’s suite of safety assistance features, including an emergency steering feature that can automatically adjust the car’s steering to avoid obstacles, and a ‘curve speed reduction’ upgrade for the cruise control which automatically adjusts speed when an upcoming curve in the road is detected.

The updated ‘300e’ will be available to order in the UK in the second half of 2023 – pricing for this all-electric model is unconfirmed at the moment. The latest ‘250h’ range is available to order now, with prices starting at just south of £35k.

This update is likely to improve the Expert Ratings of the Lexus UX Hybrid and UX Electric, which have both received widespread criticism regarding their trackpad infotainment. The hybrid model currently holds an Expert Rating of 63%, while the electric version holds an Expert Rating of 55%.

Looking for a Lexus UX? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Renault Mégane E-Tech

Ford Fiesta ST

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore