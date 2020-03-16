Lexus UX upgraded for 2020
Model update

Lexus UX gets new kit and finance offer

Private buyers can take advantage of a PCP offer that includes a £1,000 deposit allowance towards the sharply-styled hybrid

Darren Cassey
The Lexus UX crossover has been given an update for 2020, offering improved technology, new equipment packages, and a finance offer that includes a deposit allowance.

Standard equipment levels have been boosted with the addition of wireless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a new Premium Pro Pack has been added to the option list. It includes various technological upgrades, such as auto braking, head-up display, LED headlights with adaptive high beam, upgraded 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system and wireless smartphone charging.

There are also new interior colour choices available, including ‘Cobalt’, which features black and blue trim pieces with white and blue seat upholstery, and an F White option for some higher-spec models that adds black leather to the instrument panel and white leather for the seats.

Lexus UX interior 2020
The new Cobalt trim available for the Lexus UX

A new Lexus Driver Assist Pack is offered as a free upgrade to Premium Plus Pack buyers or a £745 option on Premium Pack-equipped cars. This adds various driver aids that improve visibility around the car, such as blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

 

The Lexus UX has been praised for its urban fuel economy and driving dynamics, although it has been criticised for being cramped compared to some rivals. It currently has an overall Expert Rating of 69% on The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating scale, based on 17 UK reviews over the last 18 months. It has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The new finance offer is available to PCP customers until March 31, 2020. The Lexus UX is available with 3.9% APR and a £1,000 deposit allowance. Prices start from £29,905, with the top-spec Takumi models available for £40,105.

Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

