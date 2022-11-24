Limited edition BMW 3.0 CSL revealed

BMW’s M division has unveiled its latest project – the motorsport-inspired 560hp 3.0 CSL coupé – but only 50 models are up for grabs.

The launch of this limited run coupé brings BMW M’s 50th anniversary celebrations to a close, the performance-focused sub-division commenting that the 3.0 CSL is the “most exclusive special model” it has ever produced.

It is also powered by the most powerful straight six engine it has ever put in a road legal car – a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged powertrain that produces 560hp and 550 Nm of torque. The coupé is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Like the M4 CSL that went on sale earlier this year, the 3.0 CSL is inspired by BMW M’s past motorsport triumphs. The coupé’s design features a number of clear nods to the championship-winning original BMW 3.0 CSL racing car from the 1970s, including the racing livery, yellow-tinted LED headlights, chunky rear fenders and a large rear spoiler.

To save weight, BMW M engineers have opted to make the roof out of carbon fibre, while the bonnet, bootlid, side sills, rear diffuser and the metal frames behind the front and rear bumper are made of an undisclosed “lightweight” material.

The coupé comes with BMW M’s differential and adaptive suspension packages, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes that provide thermal stability and “extremely high” wear resistance.

With larger wheel arches than the BMW M3, the 3.0 CSL sits on 20-inch wheels in the front and 21-inch wheels in the back. The sidewalls of the car’s Michelin tyres will be embossed with the number ’50’, to mark 50 years of BMW M car history.

Stepping inside, the interior features carbon bucket seats, behind which there is a small storage area. The seats, steering wheel and roof liner are wrapped in Alcantara leather, featuring white stitching that mirrors the exterior bodywork. The start/stop button and the M buttons on the steering wheel are finished in red.

Each of the 50 models will be given a number (1 to 50) when it comes off the production line, and this number will be embossed on the passenger side of the dashboard.

That sums up what we know about the BMW 3.0 CSL so far, the manufacturer is yet to announce its pricing, and it is unknown how many of these 50 models will be reserved for UK sale. The coupé will be manufactured at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany, with production taking around three months.