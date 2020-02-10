Cupra Ateca Limited Edition | The Car Expert
Model update

Limited-edition Cupra Ateca bolsters line-up

Limited Edition is restricted to just 100 units in the UK and features a high specification

Stuart Masson
Cupra has announced a limited-edition version of its not-a-SEAT Ateca performance SUV.

Restricted to just 100 units in the UK, the Cupra Ateca Limited Edition brings with it both increased performance and a higher specification than the standard car.

Of the 100 allocated cars, 80 will be finished in Rhodium Grey or Energy Blue, while 20 will be painted Graphene Grey and will also be fitted with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system to really annoy your neighbours for an extra £3K.

Regardless of whether it has a 7kg lighter exhaust, the Limited Edition model uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the standard Cupra Ateca, driving all four wheels. It can go from 0-62mph in just under five seconds before hitting a top speed of 152mph.

 

If you like the idea of bigger numbers at extra cost that somehow don’t improve performance figures, you’re in luck. A dealer-fitted ABT Sportsline power upgrade is now available for the Cupra Ateca (presumably for regular models as well as the Limited Edition cars). This boosts power from 300hp to 350hp and torque from 400Nm up to 440Nm.

For some reason, a 16% increase in power and 10% increase torque yields no improvement to official acceleration results. Supposedly, the ABT pack provides better mid-range torque delivery to “improve drivability and response when on the move”, although no figures are quoted. Top speed also increases by 6mph to 158mph, which will come in very handy if the government decides to increase the national speed limit to 160mph.

Visually, there are a few changes to the Cupra Ateca Limited Edition to distinguish it from the regular model (as well as the garden-variety SEAT Ateca). Newly-designed 20-inch copper-highlighted alloy wheels come as part of the package, as well as a copper-thread carbon fibre roof spoiler. The same copper thread effect is used on the wing mirror covers, too. Those larger alloy wheels (up from 19 inches on the standard model) mean that the Cupra Ateca Limited Edition can be fitted with performance 18-inch Brembo brakes for better stopping power.

Inside, the biggest talking points are that the seats are covered in petrol blue Alcantara and the interior mounldings get a copper carbon fibre look to match the exterior.

Prices for the Cupra Ateca Limited Edition start from £42,120, rising to £45,160 for the same car fitted with the Akrapovic exhaust system and finished in Graphene Grey paint.

