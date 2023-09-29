Limited edition Kia Sorento ‘Vision’ now available

Kia has expanded its Sorento range with the addition of a cheaper ‘Vision’ trim, which is now available as a diesel, hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

In July last year Kia made the decision to drop the entry- and mid-level specifications from the Sorento range last year in favour of a single top-end ‘Edition’ trim level. This change made the Sorento’s lead-in price tag jump by nearly £10K.

The brand has announced that it is now offering its largest model in a cheaper ‘Vision’ guise, that is available with the same engine options as the top-spec model, but with less equipment.

The ‘Vision’ equipment list includes a panoramic sunroof with electric roll blinds, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera system and interior features like ambient lighting, a ten-inch infotainment screen, heated seats and a heated steering wheel, but does not include the head-up display, ventilated Nappa leather upholstery and the 360-degree surround view monitor that comes with the ‘Edition’ as standard.

Prices for the new trim start at just under £45k for diesel versions, rising to over £51k for plug-in hybrid variants. Equivalent versions of the ‘Edition’ cost around £5k more.

The winner of several industry awards in recent years, the Kia Sorento currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% – praised for its interior space and quality, but criticised by some for its rather stiff suspension.