Limited Edition Mini Electric Multitone unveiled

Mini is now offering a limited run 'Multitone' edition of its Mini Electric hatchback, featuring unique cosmetic tweaks inside and out

Sean Rees

Now available to order in the UK, the limited edition Mini Electric Multitone has made its debut, featuring unique cosmetic touches inside and out.

Manufactured at Mini’s plant in Oxford, UK, like the rest of the three-door Electric hatch range, the brand only intends on selling 200 of these Multitone models here in Britain.

The most noticeable exterior alteration can be seen from above – the car’s two-tone roof is white in the front, which blends to grey and then black as you approach the rear. Mini says that deviations of this colour pattern may occur, which the manufacturer says makes every Multitone model slightly unique.

Usually finished in black, the headlight and tail light surrounds are trimmed in white, as is the Mini badge on the car’s front fascia. Multitone models also distinguish themselves from standard versions thanks to a unique rainbow motif design that can be found above the hatchback’s front wheel arches, the door sills and the self-levelling wheel caps fixed to every alloy.

Mini Electric Multitone headlights
Mini Electric Multitone door sills

Stepping inside, this motif also appears on the car’s sun visor, floor mats and steering wheel. This limited run trim is solved with the standard ‘Level 2’ equipment list, including a nine-inch infotainment screen, heated front seats, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a leather steering wheel and a rear-view parking camera.

The Mini Electric Multitone is priced at just over £33k – £2k more expensive than the entry-level model. The Mini Electric has been praised by the UK media for its fun driving dynamics, but criticised for its high pricing, particularly when compared to the petrol-powered Mini hatch. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 67%.

