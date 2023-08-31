Limited-run Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar unveiled

In development since 2021, Alfa Romeo has unveiled the new 33 Stradale supercar, which will be delivered to a select number of wealthy customers next year.

Viewed by its designers as a stylish modern interpretation of the 1967 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo says that the new supercar links the internal combustion engines of its past with the brand’s all-electric future.

Handcrafted by bespoke coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, the new 33 Stradale marks Alfa Romeo’s return to custom-built limited-edition cars, or “fuoriserie”, for the first time in over 50 years. This supercar will be the first in a series of custom-built models that display what the brand can achieve while paying tribute to its history.

This will no doubt be Alfa’s final combustion-powered supercar, but it is also the manufacturer’s first electric car (EV). Buyers could have either opted for a more traditional 620hp twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, or a 750hp fully-electric configuration with a maximum battery range of 280 miles.

The petrol engine option is essentially an upgraded version of the powerful petrol unit in Alfa’s Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, while the EV has a similar tri-motor four-wheel-drive setup as the Maserati’s upcoming GranTurismo Folgore, and will have artificial engine sounds as a feature in the cabin.

The petrol version can reportedly muster a 0-62mph sprint time of “under three seconds” and a top speed of 207mph. The EV can complete the same sprint in “under two-and-a-half seconds”.

Besides performance, Alfa Romeo also wanted to optimise the supercar’s drivability and comfort, and therefore every model produced will be tested and certified by a team of dedicated engineers, working with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas.

The car has aluminium chassis and carbon fibre monocoque foundations to keep the weight low and provide agile cornering, and comes with a new four-wheel steering system that Alfa has developed which can reportedly filter out rough road surfaces to boost driving comfort.

There are two driving modes to choose from – ‘Strada’ (road) and ‘Pista’ (track). The former gives the driver a more comfortable ride with slower throttle response, and softer suspension. Track mode, meanwhile, sharpens the throttle response, stiffens the suspension and keeps the exhaust valve open constantly.

Interested? Well here comes the bad news. This model costs an estimated £1.7 million… and it’s already sold out. The first sketches of the supercar were shown off to prospective customers at last year’s Monza Grand Prix, and within two weeks Alfa had filled the order list with specially selected customers who respect “the car’s history and iconicity”.

In keeping with the supercar’s nameplate, only 33 models will go into production, making this a very exclusive performance car. Those chosen customers will have to wait though – the first model will be delivered in December 2024, and it could take until 2026 to deliver all 33 cars.