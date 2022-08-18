Limited-run Audi RS 4 Avant Competition unveiled

With only 75 models set to arrive on UK roads, the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition will be available to order from September, featuring visual tweaks and performance buffs.

This ‘Competition’ variant uses the same 450hp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine as the rest of the RS 4 Avant range, but Audi says it has improved the software that controls the car’s automatic gearbox.

Now the fastest option in the RS 4 line-up, the addition of the Competition model has increased the performance-focused estate’s top speed to 174mph to 180mph, and shaved two tenths of a second off its 0-62mph sprint time.

In an effort to improve on the driving dynamics of the regular RS 4 Avant, this Competition version has had its suspension tweaked so that it sits one centimetre lower than the standard model. The suspension springs are harder to compress, and Audi has added upgraded suspension dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars, all to increase stability in high-speed corners.

This limited run trim will also have a more audible soundtrack than the regular RS 4 Avant, as Audi says it has removed around eight kilograms of sound-deadening materials from the estate, and fitted a louder exhaust system finished in matte black.

In fact, black is the recurring theme here. Competition models will only be available in one colour, called ‘Sebring Crystal Black’. The front splitter and air intakes, the wing mirrors and the rear diffuser are all finished in a dark carbon colour.

In the essense of improving track performance, the RS 4 Avant Competition’s 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Pirelli sports tyres too.

There are some notable interior trim changes as well, starting with the black and honeycomb upholstery colour scheme which is only available on this special edition model. This is contrasted by red stitching across the centre console, door armrests, seatbelts and the steering wheel, which is wrapped in alcantara leather.

A few bits are also added to the equipment list, including an improved speaker system, a 360-degree parking camera and some interior ambient lighting.

Prices for the Competition trim start at around £85k, which is over £17k more expensive than the entry-level RS 4 Avant. It is not the most expensive however – that honour still belongs to the range-topping ‘Vorsprung’ trim, which costs over £87k.

The RS 4 Avant Competition is likely to be something of a last hurrah for the current model, as the Audi A4 on which it’s based has been around since 2015 and is due for replacement next year. Given the world’s inevitable move to electrification, the RS 4 Avant Competition could be the last purely petrol-powered RS 4 model Audi ever builds.

Praised for its well-built and refined interior, as well as its rapid straight-line speed, the Audi RS 4 Avant currently holds an Expert Rating of 74% – a score hindered by the car’s steep pricing and its rather safe exterior styling.