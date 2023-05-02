fbpx

Model update

Limited-run Mazda MX-5 Kizuna now on sale

The Mazda MX-5 convertible is now available in a limited-run 'Kizuna' trim, featuring a navy blue soft top and bright nappa leather upholstery

Sean Rees

Mazda has announced that its MX-5 convertible is now available in a limited edition ‘Kizuna’ trim, which distinguishes itself from the standard range thanks to a navy blue soft top and bright nappa leather upholstery.

The ‘Kizuna’ is Mazda’s first special edition MX-5 model since the launch of the limited-run ‘Sport Venture’ trim back in 2021. Only 250 ‘Kizuna’ models will be sold in the UK, and the trim is now available to configure and order on the brand’s online store. Please note that the ‘Kizuna’ trim is only available with the convertible body style, not the retractable hardtop MX-5 RF.

This trim grade is based on the mid-range ‘Exclusive-Line’ trim, which includes adaptive LED headlights, body-coloured electrically-adjustable door mirrors and rear parking sensors, the ‘Kizuna’ features a ‘light stone’ nappa leather interior trim covered by a blue fabric roof.

The model will only be available with the lead-in 132hp 1.5-litre ‘Skyactiv-G’ petrol engine. Two exterior colours are available – 170 cars will be in ‘Machine Grey’ with the remaining 80 cars in ‘Deep Crystal Blue’.

With a name that translates to ‘enduring bond’ in English, the ‘Kizuna’ is now on sale with prices starting at just over £30k – £2k more than the middling ‘Exclusive-Line’ trim and around £2k less than the range-topping ‘Homura’ spec.

The Mazda MX-5 has received widespread praise for its driving dynamics, light weight and uncompromised sports car experience. The only real criticisms relate to its lack of space and inevitably poor practicality. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 85%.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
