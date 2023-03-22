fbpx

Limited-run Polestar 2 BST edition 230 now on sale

A second limited-edition version of the Polestar 2 is now available to order, with a unique exterior finish and a suspension upgrade

Sean Rees

The second limited-run version of the all-electric Polestar 2 saloon has been announced. Called the ‘BST edition 230’, it comes with a few performance enhancements over standard models.

This limited-edition version also comes with some optional bodywork decals in the form of a centred stripe that runs from front to back. It is available in an exclusive ‘Nebula’ green exterior colour, which is matched by a microsuede interior finish.

Like the previous ‘BST edition 270’ special variant, the 230 has had its ride height lowered by two centimetres, been fitted with an adjustable suspension upgrade that stiffens the car’s ride, and sits on black 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli track tyres.

The car is powered by the same battery pack found in the ‘Long range Dual motor with Performance pack’ trim found at the top of the standard range, this unit producing 476hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.4 seconds.

The BST edition 230 is now available to order, with prices starting at just under £74k (£75k when stripe decal included). If you are interested, you will have to order quickly – only 230 of these models will be sold worldwide. Polestar expects to deliver the first of these orders in Autumn this year.

The Polestar 2 has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, as it has been particularly praised for its design, both internal and external, as well as for its performance and outstanding Euro NCAP safety scores. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
