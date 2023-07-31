fbpx

Limited-run Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 on sale in August

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Polo GTI's first arrival, Volkswagen will soon sell a more powerful special edition of its compact hot hatch.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25

by Sean Rees
Volkswagen has announced that a new limited edition version of the compact Polo GTI hot hatch will be available to order in the UK from 3rd August.

Called the ‘Edition 25’, this special version will offer a slight performance boost over the standard hot hatch, a few unique design touches and an extensive standard equipment package. This exclusive trim comes as Volkswagen celebrates the Polo GTI’s 25th birthday, and only 2,500 of these models will be up for grabs worldwide.

Starting with exterior looks, the ‘Edition 25’ sports a honeycomb radiator grille, red detailing and ‘GTI’ branding like the standard model, but with extra bits of subtle design flair. The model sits on 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black gloss, and features a black roof and black door mirrors.

In addition to the Polo GTI’s equipment list that already includes Matrix LED headlights, daytime running lights, a twin exhaust tailpipe and sports suspension, the ‘Edition 25’ also comes with an electronic differential lock that was originally designed for the bigger Golf GTI, which improves the traction and handling by compensating for understeer in fast corners.

Inside, the leather-wrapped steering wheel gains some ’25’ branding, and lettering located on the car’s door sills will tell you the position your car was on the production line out of the 2,500 models sold.

This limited-run model uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but Volkswagen’s engineers have upped the car’s power output to 207hp for the ‘Edition 25’ – an increase of 7hp. It might not seem like much, but the manufacturer reports that this power boost knocks two tenths of a second off the Polo GTI’s 0-62mph sprint time. The ‘Edition 25’ can officially reach 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Like most of the compact Polo range, the Polo GTI ‘Edition 25’ will be manufactured in South Africa. This special edition has been on sale in Germany since the start of June – interest UK buyers will be able to order the car from early August.

If you are interested though, you will have to act quickly. Of the limited stock of 2,500 ‘Edition 25’ models going into production, only 350 will be available here in Britain. Prices start at just over £31k – around £2k more than the standard Polo GTI hot hatch.

Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Polo GTI is regarded as a capable all-rounder that offers punchy performance and a practical interior that is almost as big as the more expensive Golf GTI. That said, reviewers agree that it lacks the fun factor of its most popular rivals, many concluding that the hot hatch is too mature for its own good. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 55%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
