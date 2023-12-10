fbpx

Lotus Eletre

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

76%

Expert Rating

Lotus Eletre

(2023 - present)

    Lotus Eletre | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Lotus Eletre is a large luxury electric SUV with supercar levels of powerful performance that became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

    Described by its manufacturer as a ‘hyper-SUV’, the Eletre marks a brave step into the unfamiliar waters for Lotus – a marque that has exclusively focused on developing sports cars since the 1950s. “The Eletre is nothing like anything we’ve ever seen before from the British brand”, says Tom Jervis of Driving Electric, “but it’s a triumphant success regardless.”

    Parker’s Georg Kacher remarks that the Eletre has joined the ranks of the super-fast, desirable electric SUVs available in the UK, and “it’s at or near the top of the class”, thanks to its well-built and “beautifully trimmed” interior, its “addictive” driving experience and it’s price bracket, which is still expensive but cheaper than many of it’s high-power competitors.

    The Telegraph‘s Andrew English adds that the SUV’s “astounding level of performance and great handling” does not compromise the comfortable ride quality, while Carbuyer‘s Andy Goodwin says that the car’s infotainment system “looks absolutely fantastic.”

    On the other hand, reviewers note that the price tag is still quite high and the running costs might be more expensive than you would expect. The car’s heavy weight and size will also make driving in tight urban spots more difficult.

    As of December 2023, the Lotus Eletre holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 11 reviews from the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    Eletre highlights

    • Thrilling performance
    • Responsive brakes and steering
    • Well-built, luxurious interior
    • Cheaper than ‘hyper-SUV’ rivals…

    Eletre lowlights

    • Smaller boot in four-seat guise
    • Very heavy
    • ‘Sport’ mode almost too aggressive for some
    • …but still quite expensive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £89,500 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Lotus Eletre front view | Expert Rating
    Lotus Eletre rear view | Expert Rating
    Lotus Eletre interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Intercooler

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of December 2023, the Lotus Eletre has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s not likely to happen in the near future either.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of December 2023, the Lotus Eletre has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of December 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lotus Eletre to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

    As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Eletre, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of December 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Lotus Eletre. Check back again soon.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Lotus Eletre has received.

    2023

    • GQ Magazine Awards – Best SUV

    2022

    • What Car? Electric Awards – Reader Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Lotus Eletre, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin DBX | Audi RS Q8 | BMW iXMaserati Levante | Ferrari Purosangue | Kia EV9Porsche Cayenne | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

    More news, reviews and information about the Lotus Eletre at The Car Expert

    Lotus Eletre SUV pricing and specs revealed

    Lotus Eletre SUV pricing and specs revealed

    Lotus Eletre electric SUV revealed

    Lotus Eletre electric SUV revealed

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The battery-powered Lotus Eletre is a luxurious performance SUV that, while expensive, is cheaper than many of it's high-power rivals.Lotus Eletre
