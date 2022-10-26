Lotus Eletre SUV pricing and specs revealed

Lotus has announced the UK pricing and specs of its brand-new Eletre SUV range, which consists of three trims and two different all-electric powertrain options.

As The Car Expert reported back in March, the Eletre is the first of four electric models that Lotus plans to launch in the UK. Dubbed a ‘hyper SUV’ by its manufacturer, the all-electric Eletre is set to challenge the sales of combustion-powered upmarket SUVs from the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, and in its range-topping guise, Lotus says that its new SUV will be more powerful than all of them.

All models are all-wheel drive – powered by a 112kWh battery paired with two electric motors. Standard and mid-range ‘Electre S’ variants have a power output of 603hp, and Lotus adds that these versions of the Eletre can muster up to 373 miles of travel on a single charge.

The flagship ‘Eletre R’ model uses the same battery and dual-motor configuration, but engineers have ramped up the car’s performance output to 905hp. Referring to this range-topping variant as “the world’s fastest dual-motor electric SUV”, Lotus says that the ‘Eletre R’ can complete a 0-62mph sprint time in just under three seconds.

Technical specs

Eletre Eletre S Eletre R UK pricing £89,500 £104,500 £120,000 Power output 603hp 603hp 905hp Top speed 160mph 160mph 165mph 0-62mph sprint time 4.5 seconds 4.5 seconds 3 seconds Maximum electric battery range 373 miles 373 miles 304 miles

All models can charge at speeds up to 350kW – Lotus says that the SUV’s battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes. Regardless of your trim choice, the Eletre comes with 688 litres of boot space, which extends to 1,532 litres with the rear seats folded.

22-inch alloys come as standard, but 20- and 23-inch alternatives are also available. The range launches with five different alloy wheel designs, and there will be six exterior colours to choose from.

Prices for the new range start at around £90k, and entry-level models come with a broad range of tech as standard. A ‘floating’ 15-inch OLED infotainment screen sits front and centre on the dashboard, which allows the driver to set different climate control settings for all four corners of the cabin.

Entry-level models also come with a wireless smartphone charger, a heads-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and a suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assistance and blind spot monitoring.

Key trim level features

Standard ‘Eletre’ trim (from £90k) Silver 22-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED headlights

Heated wing mirrors

Four-zone climate control

Wireless phone charging pad

Heated steering wheel

Adjustable front seats with a memory function

15-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Heads up display

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

Lane keeping assistance

Blind spot monitoring Mid-range ‘Eletre S’ (from £105k) All standard features that are not replaced

Grey 22-inch alloy wheels

Choice of brake calliper colours

Auto-dimming wing mirrors

Roof rails

Soft-closing doors

Rear spoiler

Interior ambient lighting

Interior air quality system Top-spec ‘Eletre R’ (from £120k) All standard and ‘Eletre S’ features that are not replaced

Gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels

Additional ‘Track’ drive mode

‘Dynamic Handling Pack’

Performance tyres

Carbon fibre exterior detailing

Black Lotus branding

Rear privacy glass

Illuminated side sills

Opting for the more expensive ‘Eletre S’ adds auto-dimming wing mirrors and soft-closing doors, as well as rails and a rear spoiler on the roof. Customers can also choose between six brake calliper colours as part of this trim package.

Beyond its performance-enhanced powertrain, the range-topping ‘Eletre R’ trim differentiates itself from the rest of the range thanks to carbon fibre bodywork detailing and black Lotus badges, as well as privacy glass in the rear.

The model also comes fitted with Pirelli performance tyres, and can be driven in an additional ‘Track’ drive mode, which lowers the ride height and adjusts the suspension settings to improve cornering performance.

UK buyers can now reserve a new Eletre on the Lotus website. The first order deliveries will arrive in the first half of next year.